Five Free Agent Strikers Wrexham Could Still Sign Outside Summer Transfer Window

Wrexham still have three spaces in their first-team squad if they want to add a free agent signing. The Red Dragons only have two senior strikers available and run the risk of being light up front should there be any injuries or suspensions.

Phil Parkinson recently admitted his side “are always looking around and are aware of what players are available” after they only registered a 22-man squad for the EFL Championship season. Although those places will likely be filled by injured players when they return to fitness, the open slots have also raised the possibility of signing a free agent outside of the summer transfer window.

With that in mind, here is a look at five strikers who are currently without a club and could improve the Wrexham first-team squad.

Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema played just 16 games with Al Hilal | Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Let’s start big, hugely ambitious and highly unlikely. The 38-year-old won the prestigious Ballon d’Or—awarded to the best player in the world—just four years ago and is a free agent after leaving Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal at the end of August.

Benzema has not retired from professional soccer yet, but a move to the Championship would seem highly unlikely for the five-time Champions League winner, never mind the huge wages he would demand.

Although he is an exceptional player, he has also been embroiled in controversy. Just last week, Nike canceled a scheduled filming session for a campaign with Benzema after deciding he did not align with the brand’s values. It seems like a non-starter.

Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial has played in Greece and Mexico since he left Manchester United. | Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

On the subject of French forwards, former Manchester United man Martial is also without a club after mutually terminating his contract with Mexican club Monterrey in June.

Since leaving Old Trafford two summers ago, Martial has spent time in Greece with AEK Athens and most recently had a spell in Mexico with Monterrey, so he might not be completely against the idea of a season in North Wales.

Martial is still only 30 and would be a compelling addition to the Wrexham squad, but fitness remains his biggest issue. He made just 24 appearances for AEK and a further 20 during his time with Monterrey.

Still, that might be enough for a backup role at the Racecourse Ground.

Joselu

Joselu has spent the past two years in Qatar. | Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto/Getty Images

If they still want to sign a former Real Madrid forward, Wrexham could look to lure Joselu as another free agent signing. The 36-year-old has experience of British soccer from his spells with Newcastle United and Stoke City and enjoyed a remarkable career turn when he returned to his former club Real Madrid on loan two seasons ago and won the Champions League.

He then joined Real Madrid permanently before moving to Qatar Stars League side Al Gharafa the following day. He scored 28 goals in 58 appearances for them before becoming a free agent in the summer, so he clearly still has an eye for goal, albeit at a lower level.

Joselu could once again be an interesting addition to the squad as a backup option, but his age and wage demands don’t represent particularly good value for money.

Cedric Teuchert

Cedric Teuchert left Germany to play in MLS. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Wrexham insist they are “comfortable” with the attackers at their disposal, so they might not wish to pay huge wages to sign someone on a short-term deal. That could make someone like Cedric Teuchert a more realistic addition to the squad.

The 29-year-old might not be particularly well-known to supporters after spending the majority of his career in Germany, but he spent the last two years at MLS side St. Louis CITY, where he scored eight goals in the league.

Teuchert didn’t score many goals during his time in the U.S., but he did manage some impressive strikes and could be worth a look on a short-term deal until Wrexham can sign someone permanently in the winter window.

Odion Ighalo

Odion Ighalo is a cult hero from his spell at Manchester United. | Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Odion Ighalo is another player who is still available after the summer transfer window closed. The very fact that he is on this list highlights just how few free agent options there are.

The 37-year-old is without a club after his contract at Saudi Arabian club Al Wehda came to an end and has relevant experience from his previous spells at Manchester United and Watford.

However, his arrival would not fill Wrexham fans with confidence, and there would be little sense in committing significant wages to him, even on a short-term deal.

It looks like Kieffer Moore and Sam Smith will have to do for a good while yet.