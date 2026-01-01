The Full Premier League Table of 2025
It’s been another whirlwind calendar year in the Premier League and one of the more unusual enjoyed since the competition’s inception.
Some heavyweight under-performers have flittered from crisis to crisis, last season’s Premier League champions Liverpool have picked up surprisingly few points and trophy-less years for Arsenal and Manchester City have not prevented them from thriving on the field.
While no prizes are dished out based on the final Premier League table across the entirety of 2025, it offers a glimpse into what we can expect from clubs in the new year.
Here are the final Premier League standings solely based on results in 2025.
2025 Premier League Table: Full Standings
Despite clinching the Premier League title in 2025, Liverpool are nowhere near the summit of the annual standings. In fact, Arne Slot’s reigning champions don’t even breach the top three, languishing in fourth after accumulating just 71 points from 38 outings across the year. A tame end to last season has been further undermined by a disastrous first half of the current campaign.
Arsenal may have been bested by Liverpool last season but they are on course to claim this term’s title and have amassed more points than any other Premier League team in 2025. While they have played two more matches than second-placed Manchester City, they are three points better off than Pep Guardiola’s men and will be aiming to maintain their standards in 2026.
An imperious defence has been critical to the ascent of Mikel Arteta’s side to top spot, although the Gunners can’t match the attacking exploits of the year’s top scorers City. They boast a superior goal difference to Arsenal due to their free-flowing forward line and could well have topped the standings had they played the same number of games as the north Londoners.
Aston Villa are somewhat surprise third-place residents as Unai Emery continues to work wonders in the Midlands. Their consistency is commendable and they averaged exactly two points per match last year as they secured five points more than title holders Liverpool.
In stark contract to the reliable Villans, Enzo Maresca’s inconsistent Chelsea must accept fifth in the 2025 table. The Blues won two trophies across the year but have been hit-and-miss domestically, only managing four points more than Newcastle United—who also finished the year with a trophy in their back pocket.
Position
Club
Played
Goal Difference
Points
1.
Arsenal
39
+41
83
2.
Man City
37
+48
80
3.
Aston Villa
38
+17
76
4.
Liverpool
38
+21
71
5.
Chelsea
38
+17
64
6.
Newcastle
38
+12
60
7.
Crystal Palace
37
+8
59
8.
Brighton
36
+7
59
9.
Everton
38
+7
59
10.
Brentford
39
+11
58
11.
Fulham
37
-4
51
12.
Man Utd
38
-1
50
13.
Bournemouth
38
0
49
14.
Nottingham Forest
38
-7
46
15.
Tottenham
37
-10
39
16.
West Ham
38
-21
34
17.
Wolves
38
-33
29
18.
Sunderland
18
+2
28
19.
Leeds
18
-7
20
20.
Burnley
19
-17
12
21.
Leicester
19
-27
11
22.
Ipswich
19
-31
7
23.
Southampton
19
-33
6
Crystal Palace were another title winner as they scooped the FA Cup, but their Premier League displays were also impressive. They picked up 59 points and qualified for Europe, bettering the tallies of Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton by a single goal. The Seagulls and Toffees were only separated on goals scored, with the former netting 18 more than the Merseysiders.
The fact that west Londoners Brentford and Fulham sit above record Premier League champions Manchester United speaks to the strangeness of 2025. A truly dismal year for the Red Devils saw them finish 15th in the table last season and while things have improved under Ruben Amorim this term, they remain miles from where they need to be as they seek to reassert their lost dominance.
Tottenham Hotspur have been truly awful in the Premier League across 2025, although their Europa League triumph has offset disappointment. They have picked up fewer than half of Arsenal’s points and managed 10 and seven points fewer than Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest respectively. Things must improve for Spurs in 2026.
The only ever-present sides who performed worse than Tottenham were West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, the latter picking up just one more point than high-flying Sunderland despite playing 20 more matches.
Newly-promoted outfits Leeds United and Burnley also bettered the 2025 Premier League performances of last season’s relegated trio—Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton. Sunderland managed over four times as many points as Southampton despite playing a game fewer, underscoring just how dreadful the Saints were en route to relegation.