Norway manager Ståle Solbakken furiously ordered the press to dim the blinding spotlight on Erling Haaland, calling the attention directed at his star striker regarding Manchester City “absolute madness.”

As the most universally recognized figurehead of the club since Pep Guardiola’s summer exit, Haaland has been subjected to the brunt of scrutiny inspired by the Premier League charges leveled against Manchester City. Subject to an ongoing appeals process, the serial league champions have been found guilty of more than 100 breaches of the competition’s financial relegations and face a series of severe punishments.

Haaland addressed the topic for the first time since the guilty verdict was published in September after Norway’s 3–1 win over Wales on Saturday. The 26-year-old took a confrontational tone, ramming home the point that the period under consideration (2009–18) was long before he signed for the club in 2022. Solbakken was keen to echo that stance.

“You have to be careful,” the Norway boss seethed to assembled media ahead of Tuesday’s Nations League clash with Denmark. “We support openness and the right for you to ask whatever questions you like. But what you have to keep in mind here is that he is one of the world’s biggest stars; everything he says travels around the globe.

“He wasn’t even part of the period currently under investigation. Yet, his face is the one featured in 90% of the stories about it. It’s absolute madness.”

Norway Boss Provides Two-Word Update on Haaland After Fiery Interview

Erling Haaland has shoulder plenty of burden on and off the pitch. | Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Solbakken captured Haaland’s mood amid the swirling uncertainty surrounding Manchester City with just two words: “Stoic calm.” That wasn’t quite how the striker came across when discussing the controversy engulfing his future.

Very few City players have dared touch on the topic at all, perhaps for fear of taking the defensive stance which Haaland slipped into. The City forward went through his youth career at Bryne FK, year by year, that was happening during the timespan in question, sharply asking why he was even being confronted with this topic. “Am I supposed to answer that?” Haaland scoffed. “I don’t really know. It’s a difficult question to answer when I don’t know that much about it.”

The striker famous for his crossed-legged ‘zen’ celebration didn’t come across as entirely relaxed, particularly when he set about listing the Norwegian players who were at City between 2009 and 2018. Nevertheless Solbakken insisted his star man was dealing with the pressure well, claiming he is handling it all with “stoic calm.”

The Norway squad have not discussed the charges openly, the manager revealed. “No, we haven’t, but I talked about it quite a bit beforehand. It’s essentially the ‘elephant in the room’—where exactly the line should be drawn. That’s a unique situation for him, so what you’re saying isn’t particularly surprising.”

It may not have been surprising, but it certainly rankled with Solbakken.