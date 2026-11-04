The 10 Most Marketable Soccer Players in 2026: Ronaldo Usurped by World Cup Sensation

SportsPro unveiled its annual ranking of the most marketable athletes in the world and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has overtaken Cristiano Ronaldo as the world’s most marketable soccer player in 2026.

For the 17th year running, Sports business and media company SportsPro has released its full report of the 50 most marketable athletes in the world. Women’s tennis superstar Aryna Sabalenka topped the rankings—which actually include 150 athletes—in 2026.

The rankings are based on the marketability score out of 100 that SportsPro builds “from three

composite pillars: Brand Equity (45), Momentum (40) and Commercial Trajectory (15).” This year, SportsPro’s rankings are from data collected on over 1,000 athletes from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026.

In the 17-year history of the rankings, soccer stars have claimed the top spot six times. Neymar was the first when he topped the rankings in 2012 and 2013, followed by Paul Pogba in 2018, Lionel Messi in 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo in 2022 and Messi again in 2023.

Ronaldo was the highest soccer player in the 2025 rankings with a fifth-place finish, but Haaland has taken over the honor as the most marketable soccer player in the world in 2026.

Erling Haaland: The Most Marketable Soccer Player in the World

Erling Haaland’s brand rose exponentially during the World Cup. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Haaland is the most marketable soccer player in the world according to SportPro’s research. The prolific Manchester City and Norway goalscorer is the only soccer player to feature inside the top 10 of the rankings, coming in fourth only behind Sabalenka, Chinese-America skier Eileen Gu and NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In a sense, it’s not surprising to see Haaland top the standings following a summer in which he fully introduced himself to the U.S. market and became an absolute sensation. Haaland led Norway to its greatest World Cup performance in history while simultaneously becoming the heart of the 2026 World Cup, making fans in North America fall in love with him for his charismatic personality, online presence and his talent on the pitch. Haaland’s successful YouTube channel is credited as a significant reason for his high ranking.

Ronaldo is the second highest ranked soccer player in 14th, followed by the Real Madrid duo of Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior in 19th and 20th respectively. Interestingly, three spots behind Vinícius Jr comes Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal in 23rd, just one spot above past two-time top-ranked Neymar, who continues to be one of the sport’s biggest names despite him no longer competing at an elite level.

They might not mesh incredibly well together on the pitch, but kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior are unquestionably two of the faces of the sport. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

It’s interesting that Lionel Messi is the seventh ranked soccer player in this years shortlist, coming in 27th. Perhaps even more surprising is the fact the next soccer entry on the list is Canada international Alphonso Davies at 34, the only North American men’s soccer player included in the top 150.

Newly crowned 2026 Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane is the only other men’s soccer player that cracked the top 50 on the list, appearing 45th in the rankings. Thomas Müller complete’s the top 10 most marketable men's soccer players on the list, ranked 58th only two spots higher than Bukayo Saka.

England international and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is perhaps the most surprising omission from the top 150 rankings.

10 Most Marketable Men’s Soccer Players in the World in 2026

Lionel Messi only ranks seventh. | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Rank Player Country, Club 2026 SportsPro Rank 1 Erling Haaland Norway, Manchester City 4 2 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal, Al Nassr 14 3 Kylian Mbappé France, Real Madrid 19 4 Vinícius Júnior Brazil, Real Madrid 20 5 Lamine Yamal Spain, Barcelona 23 6 Neymar Brazil, Santos 24 7 Lionel Messi Argentina, Inter Miami 27 8 Alphonso Davies Canada, Bayern Munich 34 9 Harry Kane England, Bayern Munich 45 10 Thomas Müller Germany, Vancouver Whitecaps 58

Alessia Russo: The Most Marketable Women’s Soccer Player in the World

Alessia Russo is one of the best women’s players in the world. | Leila Coker/WSL/WSL Football/Getty Images

Soccer’s representation in SportPro’s 2026 rankings wasn’t exclusive to men’s players. Three of the best women’s soccer players on the planet feature on the list and are ranked higher than some of the most recognized players from the men’s game.

Arsenal and England forward Alessia Russo is the most marketable women’s soccer player in the world according to SportsPro. The 2025 Champions League and European Championship winner is 29th in the rankings, very impressive considering she’s one spot ahead of one of the most famous women’s basketball players in Angel Reese.

Three-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas also features inside the top 50, entering the list in 47th. Not far behind, former club teammate and fellow three-time Ballon d’or winner Aitana Bonmatí finished 59th on the 2026 rankings.

With Russo and Putellas included, 11 total soccer players feature inside the top 50 on the list, coming in second only to basketball as the most represented sport.