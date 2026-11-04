The 10 Most Marketable Soccer Players in 2026: Ronaldo Usurped by World Cup Sensation
SportsPro unveiled its annual ranking of the most marketable athletes in the world and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has overtaken Cristiano Ronaldo as the world’s most marketable soccer player in 2026.
For the 17th year running, Sports business and media company SportsPro has released its full report of the 50 most marketable athletes in the world. Women’s tennis superstar Aryna Sabalenka topped the rankings—which actually include 150 athletes—in 2026.
The rankings are based on the marketability score out of 100 that SportsPro builds “from three
composite pillars: Brand Equity (45), Momentum (40) and Commercial Trajectory (15).” This year, SportsPro’s rankings are from data collected on over 1,000 athletes from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026.
In the 17-year history of the rankings, soccer stars have claimed the top spot six times. Neymar was the first when he topped the rankings in 2012 and 2013, followed by Paul Pogba in 2018, Lionel Messi in 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo in 2022 and Messi again in 2023.
Ronaldo was the highest soccer player in the 2025 rankings with a fifth-place finish, but Haaland has taken over the honor as the most marketable soccer player in the world in 2026.
Erling Haaland: The Most Marketable Soccer Player in the World
Haaland is the most marketable soccer player in the world according to SportPro’s research. The prolific Manchester City and Norway goalscorer is the only soccer player to feature inside the top 10 of the rankings, coming in fourth only behind Sabalenka, Chinese-America skier Eileen Gu and NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
In a sense, it’s not surprising to see Haaland top the standings following a summer in which he fully introduced himself to the U.S. market and became an absolute sensation. Haaland led Norway to its greatest World Cup performance in history while simultaneously becoming the heart of the 2026 World Cup, making fans in North America fall in love with him for his charismatic personality, online presence and his talent on the pitch. Haaland’s successful YouTube channel is credited as a significant reason for his high ranking.
Ronaldo is the second highest ranked soccer player in 14th, followed by the Real Madrid duo of Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior in 19th and 20th respectively. Interestingly, three spots behind Vinícius Jr comes Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal in 23rd, just one spot above past two-time top-ranked Neymar, who continues to be one of the sport’s biggest names despite him no longer competing at an elite level.
It’s interesting that Lionel Messi is the seventh ranked soccer player in this years shortlist, coming in 27th. Perhaps even more surprising is the fact the next soccer entry on the list is Canada international Alphonso Davies at 34, the only North American men’s soccer player included in the top 150.
Newly crowned 2026 Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane is the only other men’s soccer player that cracked the top 50 on the list, appearing 45th in the rankings. Thomas Müller complete’s the top 10 most marketable men's soccer players on the list, ranked 58th only two spots higher than Bukayo Saka.
England international and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is perhaps the most surprising omission from the top 150 rankings.
10 Most Marketable Men’s Soccer Players in the World in 2026
Rank
Player
Country, Club
2026 SportsPro Rank
1
Erling Haaland
Norway, Manchester City
4
2
Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal, Al Nassr
14
3
Kylian Mbappé
France, Real Madrid
19
4
Vinícius Júnior
Brazil, Real Madrid
20
5
Lamine Yamal
Spain, Barcelona
23
6
Neymar
Brazil, Santos
24
7
Lionel Messi
Argentina, Inter Miami
27
8
Alphonso Davies
Canada, Bayern Munich
34
9
Harry Kane
England, Bayern Munich
45
10
Thomas Müller
Germany, Vancouver Whitecaps
58
Alessia Russo: The Most Marketable Women’s Soccer Player in the World
Soccer’s representation in SportPro’s 2026 rankings wasn’t exclusive to men’s players. Three of the best women’s soccer players on the planet feature on the list and are ranked higher than some of the most recognized players from the men’s game.
Arsenal and England forward Alessia Russo is the most marketable women’s soccer player in the world according to SportsPro. The 2025 Champions League and European Championship winner is 29th in the rankings, very impressive considering she’s one spot ahead of one of the most famous women’s basketball players in Angel Reese.
Three-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas also features inside the top 50, entering the list in 47th. Not far behind, former club teammate and fellow three-time Ballon d’or winner Aitana Bonmatí finished 59th on the 2026 rankings.
With Russo and Putellas included, 11 total soccer players feature inside the top 50 on the list, coming in second only to basketball as the most represented sport.
Roberto Casillas is a writer for SI FC, focusing primarily on FC Barcelona, the Mexico National Team, Liga MX and all things Latin American football. Born and raised in Mexico City, he developed a deep passion for football from an early age and fell in love with Cruz Azul. The once future star of Mexican football still likes to showcase what’s left of his talent on the Sunday league pitch. He’s also a big fan of the New England Patriots—so much so he moved to the region for four years—, Chicago Cubs and is a life-long Formula 1 follower. When he takes a break from sports, he enjoys traveling the world, watching the latest great TV show, going to concerts and spending plenty of time with friends and family.