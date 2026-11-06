Gavi’s Agent Confirms Stance on Barcelona Exit Amid Napoli Links

Gavi’s agent has emphatically denied rumors that the midfielder could leave Barcelona in the upcoming transfer window.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been talked about as potential candidate to make way for new signings in January, with Napoli among the clubs reported to be interested.

Barcelona are known to be assessing the market ahead of the transfer window, with center back the area that the club would ideally like to reinforce.

However, despite the club’s improved financial situation, Barça’s higher-ups have openly admitted they need to operate a one in, one out policy with regard to the roster, meaning someone will need to be sold if they are to buy.

Gavi Se Queda

Gavi is focussed on Barça. | Ibrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Gavi had been viewed as a prime candidate, with Napoli supposedly already sounding out the €40 million ($45 million)-rated World Cup winner over a move. Manchester United and Bayern Munich, too, were linked with moves during the summer.

Gavi’s agent, Iván de la Peña, has however denied that there is any truth to the exit rumors.

“I have not negotiated with anyone. Gavi is staying,” he told SPORT definitively.

The same report that carries the agent’s quote claims that Gavi has “no intention” of leaving the club he joined as an 11-year-old and is uninterested in offers from Europe’s big clubs. Instead, he is focused on working hard to establish himself as an important part of Hansi Flick’s plans.

Gavi at Barcelona Crossroads

Competition for places at Barcelona is fierce. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

The issue that Gavi now faces in staying is competition at his beloved club.

The 22-year-old, who suffered a meniscus injury that kept him out for over six months last season, has struggled to establish himself in Flick’s preferred team this term. After starting eight of the last nine La Liga matches of the title-winning 2025–26 season, Gavi has has made the lineup just twice so far in 2026–27, playing just 211 minutes in total.

The summer addition of Rodri to the team has added to fierce competition for places with Frenkie de Jong, Marc Bernal, Dani Olmo and Fermín López all vying for midfield spots in the team.

Consistency has long been Gavi’s issue. The young midfielder’s talent, versatility and work rate have made him an asset to Barça since his first-team debut in 2021–22, but he has failed to establish himself as a key player and nail down a position in the way Pedri—only a year older—has.

It’s a similar situation with the national team. Gavi started Spain’s disappointing 2026 World Cup opener against Cabo Verde and then was barely seen again at the tournament as other options took their chances.

There are, of course, extenuating circumstances in that he has been the victim of two serious knee injuries, which have hampered his development. But, now fit again, Gavi must push on and deliver on his potential or risk being left behind by Barça.