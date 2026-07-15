German FA Heave Pressure on FIFA President Gianni Infantino With Election Snub

The German Football Association, DFB, has refused to support the candidacy of FIFA President Gianni Infantino ahead of next year’s election.

Infantino has come under fire repeatedly throughout his presidency, but this summer’s World Cup in North America has only intensified scrutiny.

FIFA’s decision to suspend the ban of USMNT star Folarin Balogun is just one of many controversies stealing headlines. The striker was supposed to miss the round of 16 against Belgium due to a red card picked up in the previous round, but following conversations between U.S. President Donald Trump and Infantino, he was cleared to represent the Stars and Stripes.

The unprecedented and immensely controversial decision has piled pressure on Infantino, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). A complaint from human rights organization FairSquare has already been made against the FIFA President to the IOC for the alleged breach of rules regarding political neutrality.

Things have now got worse for Infantino, too. BILD reports that the DFB, under President Bernd Neuendorf, has opted against signing a letter of support for his re-election at FIFA Congress on March 18, 2027, which was sent by FIFA’s European director, Elkhan Mammadov, during the World Cup.

How Will the DFB’s Decision Affect FIFA Elections?

Infantino announced his candidacy for another term in April 2026. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Despite the DFB refusing to support Infantino and “distancing themselves” from him, the 56-year-old is currently under no threat of failing to be re-elected at next year’s FIFA Congress. Continental federations from Africa, Asia and South America have already pledged their support for Infantino, who is widely expected to secure another four years in charge of soccer’s governing body.

Infantino revealed his intention to stand for re-election during the 76th FIFA Congress back in April, a decade on from when he was first elected.

“I want to tell you first—the 211 [FIFA] Member Associations—that I will be [a] candidate for the election of FIFA President next year,” he stated. “Thank you for your support over the last 10 years, your support today, your work, your progress, your love for the game, your commitment and your passion.”

FIFA’s reversal of Balogun’s suspension is not the only contentious aspect of the 2026 World Cup, of course. Their use of dynamic pricing has made tickets exorbitantly expensive, resulting in enormous supporter backlash and a tarnished public image. FIFA’s initial ban of reusable water bottles inside stadiums also caused a major stir, though they quickly reversed that decision.

The treatment of the Iran national team amid the ongoing conflict with the United States and Somali referee Omar Artan being refused entry into the U.S. are other stains on the tournament this summer.

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