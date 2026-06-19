Germany Predicted Lineup vs. Cote d’Ivoire: World Cup Group E

Germany’s 7–1 victory over World Cup debutants Curaçao was the perfect preparation for its second match of the group stage against Côte d’Ivoire.

The Mannschaft know victory over the African giants teamed with an Ecuador slip-up on Saturday will not only secure their progression to the last 32, but guarantee top spot with a match to spare. First and foremost, however, it must focus on toppling Côte d’Ivoire, who was a last-gasp winner in its first outing.

Germany will be given a much bumpier ride by Emerse Faé’s side than during its opener, and its 10-match winning streak across all competitions comes under threat as a result. Luckily, Julian Nagelsmann boasts a wealth of options across his team, particularly within a lethal forward line.

Here’s who the Germany manager could select on Saturday.

Germany Predicted Lineup vs. Côte d’Ivoire

Germany’s offense flexed its muscles last time out. | Sports Illustrated

Pick Your Germany Starting XI!

GK: Manuel Neuer—The 40-year-old was forced to make just one save against Curaçao after conceding, but the presence of Yan Diomande, Amad Diallo and Nicolas Pépé in the Côte d’Ivoire team should ensure he will be busier this time around.

RB: Joshua Kimmich—The Bayern Munich star was effortlessly brilliant from right back last time out, tucking in as a center back when Nathaniel Brown bombed forward and offering plenty of offensive support himself—as evidenced by his two assists.

CB: Jonathan Tah—Côte d’Ivoire has several dazzling wide options, but Tah will be relieved at the absence of a superstar striker in the mold of former great Didier Drogba.

CB: Nico Schlotterbeck—The Borussia Dortmund defender was able to show off his trademark bicep flex celebration last weekend after powering home a header. He’s a major threat from set pieces.

LB: Nathaniel Brown—The flying fullback scored his maiden Germany goal against Curaçao during only his sixth appearance. A special summer likely to involve a blockbuster move to Bayern has started in style.

CM: Felix Nmecha—Nmecha continued his terrific Dortmund form in his first-ever World Cup outing, with an inspired finish after five minutes followed by non-stop forays into dangerous areas—one of which culminated in the 25-year-old winning a penalty.

CM: Aleksandar Pavlović—The 22-year-old wasn’t tested too often against Curaçao, but will come under pressure at the hands of a combative Côte d’Ivoire midfield brimming with experience.

RW: Leroy Sané—Sané was the only member of Germany’s front four who failed to contribute to any of last Sunday’s seven goals.

AM: Jamal Musiala—A pinpoint finish from a tight angle was a reminder of Musiala’s incredible technical level against Curaçao. The attacking midfielder’s form has been hit-and-miss amid an injury-riddled year, but class is permanent.

LW: Florian Wirtz—Nagelsmann generally draws the best from Wirtz, offering him plenty of freedom in a wide left role. The Liverpool technician assisted Nmecha in the opener and created three further chances for his teammates.

ST: Kai Havertz—Deniz Undav delivered from the bench for Germany to continue his stellar form, but Havertz cemented his position as Germany’s starting No.9 with his brace. The Arsenal ace provides so much more than simply goals to a fluid offense.

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