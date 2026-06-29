Germany vs. Paraguay—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
Germany and Paraguay last met in 2013 in a friendly that finished 3–3, but a repeat of that chaotic encounter looks unlikely given how differently the two sides arrive at this 2026 World Cup round of 32 clash.
Germany, despite a final group-stage defeat to Ecuador, topped its group and has been one of the tournament’s most dominant attacking forces. It is joint-top scorer with 10 goals, ranks second for shots on target, and has recorded an xG of 7.38 while averaging 53% possession.
Paraguay, meanwhile, scraped through as the seventh-best third-placed side, scoring just two goals—the lowest among all qualifiers—and averaging only 30% possession, also the lowest in the competition. Its xG of 1.25 is the weakest of any team still in the tournament.
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.