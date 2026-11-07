Gianni Infantino ‘Cancels Another Controversial World Cup Plan’ After Election Rival Emerges

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is reported to have abandoned plans to further expand the World Cup from 48 to 64 teams as he prepares to fight for his future in the upcoming elections.

Infantino had been expected to run unopposed for another term in charge of soccer’s governing body, only for a controversial proposal to sell shares in future tournaments to send his approval ratings plummeting and raise questions about his continuation.

Now, The Times state Infantino has also privately confirmed he will not pursue plans to take the World Cup up to 64 teams, with the move believed to be part of a plan to try and win over his doubters.

That comes shortly after it was confirmed that Kozo Tashima, honorary chairman of the Japan Football Association (JFA), plans to run against Infantino in the next elections in March 2027.

Reports also suggest another candidate, one with the backing of European governing body, UEFA, is close to being announced.

Who Is Kozo Tashima?

Kozo Tashima is in the running. | Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile/Getty Images

A former Japan international, Tashima spent time coaching in his country’s youth setup before being named vice-president of the JFA in 2010.

Tashima has spent the last 15 years as part of the Asian Football Confederation Executive Committee and the last 11 years on FIFA’s Council. Now, he is looking to move one step further and take Infantino’s post at the top of the organization.

Citing issues with Infantino’s handling of the Folarin Balogun suspension saga and the treatment of the Iran national team, Tashima told a press conference: “I was very disappointed that other forces got involved and affected what was happening on the pitch.

“I don’t think we’ve reached the point where we have a chance of winning. However, the important thing is to raise our hands and get involved. I think it would be good for the JFA to be able to send a message to the outside world, that this is how Japan feels.

“Since I’m running, I want to win, but I think there are things that are more important than winning or losing.”

Evidently, Tashima is not expecting to win the election. Infantino retains the support of the Confederation of African Football and had previously been backed by Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman. Whether that support remains after Tashima’s announcement is unclear.

Both UEFA and Concacaf, the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football, have called for Infantino’s removal and will now decide whether to back Tashima or support another, as yet unknown, candidate.