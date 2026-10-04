Why Gilberto Mora Isn’t Playing for Mexico vs. USMNT

Mexico will take on its arch nemesis, the USMNT, on Saturday night in the marquee contest of Rafael Márquez’s opening stint at the helm. Securing the first win of El Tri’s new era against its biggest rival is imperative, but it’ll have to do so without star teenager Gilberto Mora on the pitch.

It is a major absence Mexico will be forced to overcome in a match where Márquez was expected to deploy his strongest lineup. Mora was the best player on the pitch in El Tri’s impressive 1–1 draw against Colombia. In his first match donning Mexico’s No. 10 shirt, Mora scored the first goal of the Márquez era and became El Tri’s youngest goalscorer of all time.

Entering Saturday’s bout with the USMNT, Mora was expected to play a significant role. Beyond his importance for El Tri, the game was also billed as the first meeting between Mora and USMNT teenager Cavan Sullivan. The pair of phenoms is anticipated to headline the rivalry for the foreseeable future.

However, Mora suffered a minor ankle injury earlier in the week, and although Márquez stated he was good to go on the eve of the clash, the manager has belatedly decided to exercise caution and keep the coveted teenager out of the match against the Stars and Stripes.

“Morita unfortunately is still dealing with some pain,” Márquez told TV Azteca before the match. “He won’t even be on the bench. We’ve decided not to count on him, to take care of him, protect him as we’ve always said.”

“He’s a player with a great future, which is why we have to take care of him,” Márquez concluded.

Mexico’s Confirmed Starting Lineup vs. USMNT

Name by name, position by position. 📋



This is our #StartingXI for the match against the United States! 🇺🇸🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/iVeHuJq9K3 — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) October 4, 2026

Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Raúl Rangel (GK); Israel Reyes, Diego Campillo, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo; Luis Romo, Erik Lira; Roberto Alvarado, Santiago Sandoval, Orbelín Pineda; Santiago Gimenez.

Subs: Óscar García (GK), Jorge Sánchez, Víctor Guzman, Everardo López, Álvaro Fidalgo, Luis Chávez, Armando González, Germán Berterame, Dagoberto Espinoza, Jeremy Márquez, Obed Vargas, Denzell García, Mateo Chávez, Hugo Camberos, Isaías Violante.

Golden Opportunity for El Tri Teenager Santiago Sandoval

Santiago Sandoval (left) will make his first senior El Tri start. | Elsa/Getty Images

Mora’s absence is a major blow for El Tri’s hope of success and also for the overall spectacle, given how much of the pre-match build-up was centered around him.

Still, replacing Mora in the XI is another incredibly exciting Mexico teenager that will make his first senior start: Chivas forward Santiago Sandoval.

The 19-year-old was one of the fresh inclusions in Mexico’s roster after bagging six goals in his last 10 Liga MX appearances dating back to May.

Márquez also confirmed that Hirving “Chucky” Lozano will be absent, suffering a hamstring injury that will sideline him for the rest of the window. With Lozano unavailable, Orbelín Pineda will start on the left wing against Mauricio Pochettino’s men.