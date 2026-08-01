Girona vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Before Arsenal commence their Premier League title defense later this month, there is a four-match preseason schedule to navigate, starting with Girona on Saturday evening.

Since the Gunners visited the Montilivi at the end of the 2024–25 Champions League league phase, Girona have sunk into the second tier in Spain. They were relegated last season after failing to win any of their final eight La Liga outings.

The rapid decline to La Liga 2 marks the end of the most successful era in the club’s modern history, which peaked with Champions League qualification under former manager Michel in 2024.

Conversely, Arsenal believe they’re only going one way with Mikel Arteta at the helm. After securing a first Premier League title in 22 years, the Gunners are now eyeing a period of dominance over English soccer. With rivals transitioning again, there’s a chance for the champions to assert themselves at the summit once more.

However, many may wonder just how much last season took out of Arteta’s players, with the effects keenly felt over the summer.

Girona vs. Arsenal Score Prediction

Gunners Cruise in Catalonia

Arsenal’s young guns have the chance to shine. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arsenal beat MK Dons in a behind-closed-doors friendly last weekend, but Saturday’s fixture is their first proper outing of the summer. They’re playing four games in 12 days, with friendlies against Real Betis, Borussia Dortmund and Como also to come.

While key players are enjoying some much-needed respite, the young talent Arteta has at his disposal is stellar. There’s a group of teenagers hungry to prove themselves to the manager, and Girona are unlikely to be the most challenging of opponents.

Quique Álvarez has taken the job on a one-season contract, having been promoted from the B team. The length of his contract hardly suggests optimism from the hierarchy, who must be hoping that Girona don’t threaten back-to-back relegations this term.

Prediction: Girona 1–4 Arsenal

Girona Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Girona have been relegated to the second tier. | FotMob

There’s understandably been plenty of movement at Girona already this summer, with veterans Daley Blind and Axel Witsel among those to move on after the club’s relegation.

However, some familiar names remain on their books. Ex-Everton and Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has a chance of featuring on Saturday after nursing an Achilles injury for much of 2025–26. Former Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil played 29 times in La Liga last season and should start here.

Moroccan Azzedine Ounahi was Girona’s only representative at the World Cup, and he’s currently enjoying some post-tournament respite after helping the Atlas Lions reach the quarterfinals.

Girona predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (3-4-2-1): Krapyvytsov; A. Martínez, López, Yaakobishvili, Moreno; Beltran, Martín; Camara, Misehouy, Gil; Vanat.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Girona

Christos Tzolis is set to make his Arsenal debut. | FotMob

Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel have trained ahead of Saturday’s friendly, while Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyökeres have also been involved out in Catalonia after their World Cup travails.

Arteta must be careful with his senior stars, given how much they exerted themselves last season. William Saliba’s back has already given way, and Jurriën Timber is unlikely to play a part for a little while yet.

Ben White has recovered from a knee injury, and there should be plenty of opportunities for the club’s brightest young talent to shine in Catalonia. Some, like Ethan Nwaneri, Max Dowman and Myles Lewis-Skelly, we’re already familiar with. Marli Salmon also made his senior debut last season.

New signing Christos Tzolis scored in the training-ground win over MK Dons last week, and is in line to start on Saturday.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Kepa; Salmon, Mosquera, Hincapié, Calafiori; Nørgaard, Lewis-Skelly; Dowman, Nwaneri, Tzolis; Gyökeres.

What Time Does Girona vs. Arsenal Kick Off?

Location : Girona, Spain

: Girona, Spain Stadium : Estadi Montilivi

: Estadi Montilivi Date : Saturday, August 1

: Saturday, August 1 Kick-off Time: 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

How to Watch Girona vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States fuboTV, DAZN USA, FOX Deportes, FOX One International DAZN International, arsenal.com Canada DAZN Canada

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