Five Arsenal Players Who Need to Impress in Preseason

Arsenal need anything but a makeover this summer, but competition for places is only expected to increase and several players need to prove their worth in preseason.

The Gunners were prominent at the World Cup, so plenty of their players will report back to London Colney in drips and drabs. The three winners—David Raya, Mikel Merino and Martín Zubimendi—will each enjoy extended breaks, too.

In a bid to mitigate potential burnout after a long 2025–26 campaign and the subsequent tournament, Arsenal won’t be gallivanting off on a preseason tour this summer. Instead, they’ll be staying relatively local in a bid to prepare their players for yet another slog of a campaign.

Blockbuster signings aren’t yet to arrive, but they’re expected to, and those who do join will aim to shake up the current aristocracy. With that in mind, five players in particular need to get their heads down in preseason and show their worth.

Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal are reportedly open to selling Martinelli. | Daniel Castelo Branco/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Arsenal’s left-wing position is in a curious place. It seems as if Club Brugge’s Christos Tzolis is coming in to replace Leandro Trossard, but beyond that, who knows?

There‘s a chance Gabriel Martinelli leaves the club also. The Brazilian international has never really kicked on from his breakout 2022–23 season, with the bulk of his contributions last term arriving in the domestic cups.

Arsenal aren’t actively shipping out Martinelli, though, and he’ll soon report for preseason ahead of the Community Shield and Premier League defense.

Martinelli produced one big moment for the national team at the World Cup, and Carlo Ancelotti’s utilization of him closer to the striker should give Mikel Arteta food for thought. The role Martinelli plays in preseason could be interesting, with plenty suggesting that his days of hugging the touchline are behind him.

Martín Zubimendi

Zubimendi suffered down the stretch last season. | Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Martín Zubimendi will return to north London a world champion, and Arsenal would’ve been thrilled that Rodri returned to his 2024 Ballon d’Or-winning heights over the summer, meaning Zubimendi was only used sparingly.

The Gunners moved quickly to strike a deal for the Spaniard last summer, replacing Jorginho and Thomas Partey all in one. He started superbly, ranking among the most impressive signings made in the window.

However, the rigors of Premier League soccer eventually took their toll on the longtime Real Sociedad midfielder, who looked physically spent by the time Arsenal were gunning for the title in crunch time. Zubimendi started just one of the Gunners’ final four Premier League outings—he did appear in all 38, to his credit—and was also named on the bench for the second leg of their Champions League semifinal against Atlético Madrid, as well as the final.

While Zubimendi undoubtedly improved the efficiency of Arsenal’s midfield for much of his debut season, the club’s interest in Bruno Guimarães should concern the Spanish international. There’s scope for him to be swallowed up by an improving depth chart, with the Brazilian likely to eat into his minutes were he to join the Premier League champions.

Ethan Nwaneri

Nwaneri is aiming to play a more prominent role. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Max Dowman may be Arsenal’s next great hope, but it seemed for a while that Ethan Nwaneri would be the next superstar to emerge from Hale End and shine for the first team.

Nwaneri has showcased his talent in patches for Arteta’s side, but he was unable to kick on last season and instead joined Marseille on loan in January.

Now back in north London, it’s believed that every option is on the table for the young left-footed playmaker. Impress in preseason, and he may carve out a more prominent role for the champions in 2026–27. However, Arsenal may also be tempted into a permanent sale if a fair offer comes in, or they could send the 19-year-old out on loan again.

The next few weeks are hugely important for Nwaneri, who has the potential to be something quite brilliant for the Gunners.

Riccardo Calafiori

It’s a congested leftback depth chart. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Riccardo Calafiori was usurped as Arsenal’s first-choice leftback by Piero Hincapié last season, so the Italian will be out to reclaim his starting role this summer.

The Italian hasn’t been burdened by the World Cup, unlike Hincapié, and also enters preseason fully fit. Calafiori has suffered an array of fitness setbacks since joining the club two summers ago, and he missed a month of last season with a muscle injury.

He’s a unicorn profile that Arteta could perhaps extract more from, with the sturdier but less novel Hincapié failing to offer Calafiori’s attacking endeavour and craft.

The Ecuadorian may take some time to recover from his travails this summer, so there’s scope for Calafiori to put together a strong run of performances in preseason and re-emerge as Arsenal’s starting left back come the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Martin Ødegaard

Ødegaard had a disappointing 2025–26 season. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Some supporters have expressed a desire for Arsenal to move on from their captain. Martin Ødegaard undeniably endured a difficult 2025–26 campaign, and the Gunners’ title success in the absence of a standout season from the Norwegian would suggest Arteta’s team has evolved beyond him.

Ødegaard was once the irresistible heartbeat of Arsenal, but the Norwegian international is now revered more for his efforts off the ball than his talent on it. He’s become indecisive and inefficient in the final third, often taking too many touches or failing to pull the trigger at the right moment.

Arteta has always adored him and still does, so it doesn’t appear like his future is in any sort of doubt. However, Ødegaard could do with a strong preseason, once he returns from his post-World Cup break, to remind supporters that he‘s still very much capable of contributing to this team after their title success.

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