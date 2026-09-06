Goalkeeper, Son of Barcelona Legend, Scores Twice for Crucial Result in Eredivisie

It’s rare enough to hear of a goalkeeper scoring one goal in a match, but what about two?

Telstar goalkeeper Ronald Koeman Jr., son of former Barcelona and Netherlands legend Ronald Koeman Sr., did something completely unheard of on Sunday, bagging a brace to earn his team a 2–2 draw against Cambuur in the Dutch Eredivisie. He became the first goalkeeper to score twice in an Eredivisie match.

The 31-year-old Dutchman scored both goals from the penalty spot, the first coming in the 63rd minute and the second in the waning seconds of stoppage time to ensure his 10-man side walked away with a point.

Ronald Koeman Jr. legt weer aan vanaf elf meter en scoort voor het tweede seizoen op rij! 🤯🧤#telcam pic.twitter.com/xhA3KvFMac — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) September 6, 2026

It is rare to have a goalkeeper take a penalty kick. If anything, it requires enough skill and attention just to save one. Having a goalkeeper on the opposite end of the pitch to take a penalty kick leaves one’s net completely exposed and in a threatening position should a quick counterattack occur.

Nevertheless, Koeman Jr. has proven himself reliable from the spot, a reputation actually ignited last season.

Ronald Koeman Jr. Saves Telstar From Relegation

Ronald Koeman Jr. had a confident finish on Sunday. | MTB/MB Media/Getty Images

In May, Telstar narrowly escaped relegation from the Dutch Eredivisie, thanks to the heroics of Koeman Jr.

The goalkeeper scored an 89th minute penalty in the last match of the season, earning his side a theatric 2–1 victory over FC Volendam. The win allowed Telstar to avoid finishing third-from-bottom in the Dutch top flight, which would have forced a relegation playoff. Following the penalty goal, Koeman Jr. proceeded to whip off his jersey and sprint to the sidelines to celebrate with the fans, soon dog-piled by his teammates.

It had been Koeman Jr.’s first time taking a penalty for Telstar, and little did he know, it wouldn’t be his last.

“Back in my youth, I used to take it sometimes, and I missed,” Koeman said back in May, per Voetbalzone. “But now I’m shooting it in well. Looking at it like that, it’s just amazing.”

“In the first half of the season, we got two penalties, and we missed both of them,” he added, detailing how he became the team’s penalty kick taker. “Then at Sparta away, [manager] Anthony [Correia] came up to me at half-time and asked if I wanted to take it if we got one.

“So then I said, ‘Yes, of course, why not?’ The only thing is, we hadn’t been given a penalty all this time. We did get one at home against Go Ahead in the cup, but I was injured then. So Jeff [Hardeveld] took it. This is the first time I’ve been able to take a penalty.”

Koeman Jr. had been nervous stepping up to the spot, knowing that he bore the responsibility of the team’s fate for next season.

“I looked at the coach and thought, should I take it? Because I am number one on the list, but at that moment [the score] was 1–1.

“Then he said: ‘Sure, just do it.’ It was nerve-wracking, but luckily I shot it in well. If I had missed, it could have cost me dearly. But fortunately not.”

Koeman Jr., unlike his father, has spent his entire professional career in the Netherlands, playing for Almere City and TOP Oss prior to signing with Telstar in 2021. Koeman Sr., most recently the manager of the Netherlands for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is best known for his success as player in La Liga for Barcelona. He may not have been a goalkeeper, but the defender still miraculously managed to score 88 times in 264 official matches for the club.

In his managerial career, Koeman Sr. has commanded the likes of Barcelona and Everton, among other top European club teams.