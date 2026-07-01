Two More World Cup Managers Fall on Their Swords After Tournament Exits

The Netherlands’ Ronald Koeman and Ecuador’s Sebastián Beccacece joined the growing list of managers to stand down from their roles after being eliminated from the World Cup.

Koeman’s Dutch contingent had looked strong in the group stages, annihilating Sweden 5–1 in addition to easing past Tunisia. Its entertaining 2–2 draw with Japan had bright moments, though cynics had long been disappointed with Koeman’s style of play and the perceived lack of quality in forward areas.

Against Morocco, the Netherlands took the lead through an emotional Cody Gakpo—playing after confirming the passing of his unborn son, Elijah—but it was unable to cling on as Issa Diop, a Premier League star with West Ham United and Fulham for the past eight years, scored his first international goal in added-time.

Extra-time would not yield a winner, so it was left to penalties to decide Koeman and the Dutch’s fate. Ultimately, the Oranje came up short, losing 3–2, and Koeman, in his second spell in charge after returning to the national team fold in January 2023, has moved aside after initially telling reporters he’d “reflect” on his future.

Koeman: We All Had a Dream

Ronald Koeman wasn’t able to deliver what was expected from the Netherlands. | ANP/Getty Images

“Last night, I took the decision to step down as manager of the Netherlands national team,” Koeman wrote in a joint statement with the Dutch FA. “We all dreamt of a World Cup in which we would make history. That did not happen.

“No one is more disappointed about this than I am. As national team manager, you bear that responsibility. I have always felt it and will always continue to feel it.

“Football has been my life, but health is priceless,” he added, detailing personal reasons had also played a part in his decision. “When someone you love dearly is fighting a tough battle, your perspective changes.

“My wife Bartina, despite her own illness, has supported and encouraged me every day to see my work as national team manager through to the end. That is a testament to her incredible strength. I am more grateful to her for that than I could ever put into words.”

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Ecuador’s Beccacece Walks Away After Mexico Loss

The end has arrived for Sebastián Beccacece. | Eduardo Velázquez/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Tuesday night was momentous for co-hosts Mexico, as they ended a 40-year wait for victory in the knockout stages of the World Cup. A deserved 2–0 win in front of a vibrant, deafening Estadio Azteca secured safe passage through to the round of 16, but also ended the hopes of Ecuador and its manager Beccacece.

“Our contract ended with the World Cup. ​I don’t think we were able to achieve the feat ⁠we promised: to make this the best World Cup ever. Today it’s my ​turn to say goodbye,” he said postmatch, via Reuters.

“I have gratitude—gratitude for the people, gratitude for the players who gave their hearts. This has been a painful evening but I leave with good memories of the dressing room tonight. After the match, talking with the boys … they were two beautiful hours.

“We built a family. We didn’t achieve what I said we would, but I feel complete. I know what we built.”

Ecuador had finished second in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying to reach the tournament, besting Colombia, Uruguay and Brazil to finish as runners-up to defending champions Argentina.

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