Griezmann, Lewandowski Give Emotional Farewells in Final Home Matches

Both Barcelona and Atlético Madrid had their final home matches of the season on Sunday, and it made for an emotional day of soccer in La Liga.

The Rojiblancos, who defeated Girona 1–0 at Riyadh Air Metropolitano, bore witness to the tearful victory lap of star attacker Antoine Griezmann, who will depart the club this summer after a total of 10 seasons across two stints (2014–2019, 2021–2026), en route to MLS’s Orlando City.

Barça, who defeated Real Betis 3–1 at the Camp Nou, bid a heartfelt farewell to star striker Robert Lewandowski, who will depart the club this summer after four seasons, as a free agent.

Both players shared heartwarming sentiments with their clubs, teammates and home supporters, as they prepare for the next stages of their career.

The Tribute to Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann. Forever Atleti. pic.twitter.com/BlVqw2dxlo — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) May 17, 2026

After the match, Griezmann re-entered the pitch from the players’ tunnel to the sound of U2’s “With Or Without You” and received a guard of honor from his teammates. He was later joined by his wife and four children for a video tribute, to which everyone in the stands turned their attentions, rewatching the key moments of his seasoned career in Madrid.

The 35-year-old Frenchman then gave a speech, addressing the club and his teammates, but more specifically, the fans. He wasn’t just filled with gratitude, but actually apologies.

“First, I want to thank you all for sticking with me,” he said after the video tribute. “This is amazing. Second, and this is very important: I know many of you have already heard this, while some haven’t yet, but I want to apologize again [for leaving the club]. I didn’t realize how much love I had here. I was very young, I made a mistake, I reconsidered, and we did everything we could to come back here and enjoy it all over again.”

Griezmann, who is Atletico’s all-time leading goalscorer with 212 goals in 500 appearances across all competitions, left the club briefly in 2019 to join FC Barcelona, before returning to Madrid in 2021.

“I want to thank my teammates, from 2014 until today, it’s been incredible to share every day, every training session, every battle, every victory and every defeat. It’s been incredible to fight alongside you.

“...I haven’t been able to bring home a La Liga title or a Champions League trophy. But this means so much more to me tonight; I’ll carry your love with me for the rest of my life.”

Griezmann will join the U.S.’s top flight after the World Cup international break this summer, becoming the latest European superstar to compete in MLS.

The Tribute to Lewandowski

The legacy you leave behind ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fL32Qf7pv5 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 18, 2026

Lewandowski was in tears at the final whistle of Barcelona’s game, before being embraced by all of his teammates and tossed into the air in celebration. He received a standing ovation from the Camp Nou as well as a guard of honor from the team.

“For me, this is a very emotional and difficult day,” the 37-year-old Polish striker said into the microphone. “When I arrived in Barcelona, I knew this club was huge, but your support has been incredible. From the very beginning, I felt at home here.

“I will never forget hearing you chant my name. Thanks to my teammates, the coaches and everyone who works at the club. It has been an honor to play for Barça. We have shared great moments during these four years. I’m very proud of everything we achieved. Today I say goodbye to this stadium, but Barça will always remain in my heart. Visca el Barça and Visca Catalunya.”

We'll miss you too, Robert 🥹 pic.twitter.com/61s39MG6z5 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 18, 2026

Lewandowski was reportedly at the field until past midnight, walking around the pitch and taking hundreds of photos to soak in the moment.

He leaves Barcelona with 119 goals in 191 appearances, putting him at 14th all-time for the club in goalscoring. During his four-year stint, he helped the club to seven trophies: three league titles (2022–23, 2024–25, 2025–26), one Copa del Rey (2024–25) and three Spanish Super Cups (2022–23, 2024–25, 2025–26).

The now free agent reportedly has interest from several Premier League giants as well as MLS.

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