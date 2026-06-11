Ranking the 48 Teams at the 2026 World Cup

It’s hard to grasp the scale of the 2026 World Cup. The concept of a 48-team tournament with a round of 32 and a Group L has never been anything more than a feverish cheese dream for Gianni Infantino. Until now.

There will be more group stage games in 2026 than there were total matches at any previous World Cup. Widening the pool of participants so drastically has let plenty more traditional minnows sneak into the net. Three nations outside the top 80 of FIFA’s world rankings find themselves at this summer’s competition—which still wasn’t big enough to include Italy.

Whether these developments are positive or otherwise is very much a matter of perspective. “Maybe at the start you’ll have some boring matches or too many goals in a one-sided game,” Italy’s 2006 World Cup-winning captain Fabio Cannavaro mused on the eve of the tournament. Yet, when putting on his hat as manager of Uzbekistan, he rightly concluded: “It is a chance for everyone.”

From the first-timers through the dark horses to the standout favorites, each nation will have its own objective this summer. Here’s how all 48 compare when assessing their chances of conquering this expanded beast.

Ranking Criteria

Quality : This is a combination of individual class and collective cohesion.

: This is a combination of individual class and collective cohesion. Strength of opposition : At least one of the teams that makes a deep run this summer will have benefitted from a favorable draw, taking what some have dubbed the “Gareth Southgate Passage.”

: At least one of the teams that makes a deep run this summer will have benefitted from a favorable draw, taking what some have dubbed the “Gareth Southgate Passage.” Gut feeling: If you want a prediction based solely on cold-hard numbers, go to the supercomputer. In a sport as wildly unpredictable as soccer—a game played with the blunt instrument of a human foot and the fickle fate which comes with a round ball—sometimes a hunch isn’t the worst way to go.

48. New Zealand

Tim Payne will be the answer to an obscure World Cup trivia question by the end of the summer. | Joe Allison/FIFA/Getty Images

When a nation’s entire World Cup preparation is overshadowed by the sudden surge in social media followers of the team’s 32-year-old right back, it says a lot about its on-pitch credentials.

47. Haiti

Without the three co-hosts to compete with in World Cup qualifying, Concacaf’s entrants could be a little weaker than usual. Haiti defeated Aruba, Nicaragua and got thumped 5–1 by Curaçao to get to the U.S., not results which exactly scream, Here comes a deep run.

46. Curaçao

When Dick Advocaat discovered that his jangling medley of rank outsiders would have to take on Germany, Ecuador and Côte d’Ivoire in the first round, he laughed: “An easy group.” The capacity to smile in the face of adversity could prove useful this summer.

45. Cabo Verde

“Size defines nothing in football,” Cabo Verde boss Bubista declared ahead of the tournament. He’s right. But a lack of pedigree, established quality and two group games against Spain and Uruguay could define Cabo Verde’s World Cup.

44. DR Congo

Cédric Bakambu is DR Congo’s best scoring threat but boasts a grand total of six league goals in his last three seasons of club soccer. | Gerrit van Keulen/Soccrates Images/Getty Images

One thing is guaranteed: DR Congo will enjoy a better World Cup than its last outing in the competition. The nation operating under the name of Zaire in 1974 lost all three games, shipping 14 unanswered goals while being accused of forgetting the rules. How much better is not quite clear.

43. Iraq

“It’s man against man,” Iraq boss Graham Arnold warned, “it’s human being against human being.” While that is medically correct, France, Norway and Senegal do look like players of a different species compared to their group-stage opponents.

42. Saudi Arabia

Half of Saudi Arabia’s total World Cup wins came during its first ever tournament appearance the last time the competition was held in the U.S. Adding to that modest tally of four would come as a surprise for a side who appointed a new manager 59 days before its World Cup opener.

41. Jordan

Jordan’s prime minister Jafar Hassan has issued an official decree to push back the start of the country’s working day for each of the national team’s group stage matches. This is undoubtedly a golden age of Jordanian soccer, but the public may very well be forced back into the early morning grind once the knockout stage begins.

40. Qatar

Julen Lopetegui was sacked two days before Spain’s opening game at the 2018 World Cup. | Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Julen Lopetegui claimed that he was “owed” a World Cup after being robbed of the Spain job on the eve of the 2018 tournament. A return to the Real Madrid dugout is more likely than Lopetegui enjoying a deep run with Qatar.

39. Uzbekistan

“Uzbeks are tough,” the national team’s recently appointed manager Fabio Cannavaro surmised. “Playing against them is a pain in the ass.” For all their spirit, it’s unlikely Uzbekistan will be anything more than a minor irritant.

38. Panama

The 2024 Copa América provided Panama with experience of advancing to the knockout stages of an international tournament on U.S. soil. It appears exceedingly less likely that Thomas Christiansen’s side will be able to replicate that feat on a global stage.

37. Ghana

Carlos Queiroz is the World Cup’s wily old stager. Unfortunately, a nation lacking its best creative outlet (the injured Mohammed Kudus) has only had one match with the defensively astute former Real Madrid manager on the touchline heading into the tournament.

36. South Africa

South Africa suffered a false start before the tournament even kicked off. A bungled visa application process delayed the country’s entry into Mexico by a day—and even then, assistant coach Helman Mkhalele and head of security Mdu Mbatha couldn’t get through customs. That may prove to be a sign of things to come.

35. Iran

Iran has now participated in more World Cups since 2014 (four) than it has in the nation’s entire history before then. | MARWAN NAAMANI/AFP/Getty Images

As every logistical wrinkle knots itself around the team’s collective neck, Iran’s players can either sink amid the pressure, or soar against a backdrop of chaos.

34. Tunisia

Tunisia comfortably racked up more managers (three) than goals conceded (zero) in qualification for this World Cup. A fourth incumbent, Sabri Lamouchi, has been given the arduous task of adding some attacking inspiration to that defensive resilience.

33. Scotland

The euphoric mood in Scotland immediately after World Cup qualification was secured for the first time this century resonated with manager Steve Clarke.



“The number of people that come up to you and just want to shake your hand to say ‘thank you and well done,’ it’s pretty special to feel that,” he gushed. Those handshakes may not be quite so forthcoming after navigating a desperately tricky group with Brazil and Morocco.

32. Algeria

Petković has World Cup experience. | Gabriel BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

Led by a manager in Vladimir Petković whose public comments are so resolutely uninspiring journalists have traveled to his hometown to interview friends and relatives in the quest to discover if he has always been so painfully bland, there is the danger that Algeria reflects its leader.

31. Cote d’Ivoire

Didier Drogba, Yaya Touré and Gervinho could never take Côte d’Ivoire past a World Cup group stage, but Emerse Faé’s talented cocktail of fleet-footed forwards have grand ambitions of breaking new ground.

30. Czechia

Miroslav Koubek only took charge of Czechia in December. | IMAGO/CTK Photo

If this tournament is to be dictated by the same prevailing winds gusting through club soccer—namely, heightened physicality and set-piece obsession—the giants of Czechia could be in for a fine summer.

29. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina has inspired plenty of feverish onlookers since qualifying for the World Cup. At the team’s final public training session before flying to North America, one child held up a sign which read: “Mom thinks we’re in school.” However, Sergej Barbarez wants his players to be more than spectators.



“We didn’t come to be observers,” the manager warned, “we want to get through the group.” After battling past Italy in the qualifiers, why can’t Bosnia and Herzegovina get through a group with Switzerland, Canada and Qatar?

28. Australia

At the group stage draw, Australia’s Tony Popovic already had his fighting talk prepared. “Anyone that underestimates us,” he warned, “will get a rude shock when it comes to those group games.”



The Socceroos are part of a quartet with the USMNT, Paraguay and Türkiye which could see all four nations easily finish first, second, third or fourth.

27. Sweden

Graham Potter is here for the biggest rodeo on the planet. | Pat Elmont/FIFA/Getty Images

Graham Potter has plenty of talent at his disposal, but finding a formation which consistently gets the best out of Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak has so far proven elusive. If his selection of headwear in the U.S. is anything like his tactical decisions to come, the cowboy hat-clad coach doesn’t inspire a great deal of confidence.

26. South Korea

Hong Myung-bo was the defensive anchor of the 2002 team which stunned the globe with a run to the World Cup semifinals on home soil. Aware his side may not benefit from the same favorable refereeing, South Korea’s manager has a more reasonable target: “Our first goal is to advance to the round of 32,” he claimed. “After that, anything could happen.”

25. Egypt

For all its continental supremacy, Egypt is still waiting for its first ever World Cup win. That, and perhaps one or two more, could very well arrive this summer.

24. Canada

Jesse Marsch was a popular pick for many for the USMNT job. | James Gill-Danehouse/Getty Images

Injuries will likely dictate Canada’s fate. “Guys are getting healthy, I promise you,” Jesse Marsch declared, trying to convince himself as much as the media, after naming a roster littered with fitness doubts. There have already been multiple withdrawals to undermine that claim.

23. Paraguay

As Paraguay boss Gustavo Alfaro was ambling around his local supermarket in the wake of World Cup qualification, one of the employees by the name of Claudio Rejala wrapped the manager up in a teary embrace. “Coach,” he said, “I’m struggling to make ends meet, and the only time I feel happy is when the national team has a game.” One can only imagine Rejala’s reaction if this stubborn Paraguay team lives up to its potential this summer.

22. Senegal

The winner and loser of Schrödinger’s AFCON final has been besieged by more uncertainty in the build-up to a World Cup which should be the perfect stage for the country’s greatest generation of talent. If Pape Thiaw can get on the plane and stop taking his players off the pitch, they will have a chance of going far.

21. USMNT

Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT has several lingering questions heading into the World Cup. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino has consistently met ridicule of his claim that the USMNT can win the World Cup with the same two words: “Why not?”



To put it succinctly, this group of players have never beaten a top team, are desperately suspect in transition and are built on the sandy foundations of an unreliable goalkeeper.

20. Turkiye

The last time Türkiye qualified for a World Cup, it finished third (2002). A trip to the podium may not be on the cards this summer, but a side spearheaded by the rich talents of Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız are not to be underestimated.

19. Austria

Christoph Baumgartner called his manager Ralf Rangnick “the best thing that could have happened to Austrian soccer.” An injury for the prolific RB Leipzig forward on the eve of the tournament is pretty much the worst thing that could have happened to Austrian soccer this summer. Fortunately, Rangnick is still at the helm.

18. Mexico

Mexico’s form is surging at the perfect time. | Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Mexico is well rested, exceedingly familiar with each other and arguably best placed out of all the co-hosts. However, while every match will be preceded and followed with fireworks off the pitch, don’t expect many from the team.



“At a World Cup, the team that plays the prettiest soccer does not always win,” Mexico’s grizzled coach Javier Aguirre grumbled. “The team that knows how to compete does.”

17. Ecuador

Ecuador is a perfect case study for one of soccer’s unanswerable questions: What’s more important, attack or defense? There are few teams as parsimonious as the South American shutout specialists, yet La Tri’s most potent threat going forward is a 36-year-old Enner Valencia (yes, that Enner Valencia).

16. Uruguay

Marcelo Bielsa’s time at Uruguay has been typically full of ups and downs. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Like any typical Marcelo Bielsa team, Uruguay is capable of the sublime and the ridiculous—often within the same match. The same team which beat Argentina and Brazil in consecutive games was royally thumped 5–1 by the U.S. in November. Anything could happen this summer, but entertainment is guaranteed.

15. Belgium

Belgium’s ‘Golden Generation’ was supposed to have been fazed out after peaking with a bronze medal in 2018. Yet, Kevin De Bruyne is back once again, Romelu Lukaku has ignored his club duties with Napoli all season to get fit for the tournament and Axel Witsel, rocking the same immaculate haircut, is still knocking around at 37.

14. Switzerland

Switzerland often falter when in the round of 16. | Juan Luis Medina

U.S. President Donald Trump is no fan of the Swiss. “Switzerland presents itself as a ‘small and brilliant’ country,” he seethed in April. “They’re brilliant because they pay us almost nothing. Now they pay a little bit. They should pay much more.” Whatever their stance on tariffs, Switzerland boasts a “small and brilliant” soccer team.

13. Colombia

Beyond the glittering star power of James Rodríguez, a World Cup cult hero who can still inspire opposition players to line up for selfies with him, Colombia boasts the punch of Luis Díaz, bite of Jefferson Lerma and tenacity of Daniel Muñoz.

12. Japan

Takefusa Kubo is key to Japan’s hopes. | Juan Luis Medina

When a coach as softly spoken and measured as Japan’s Hajime Moriyasu has set the team’s goal as winning the entire World Cup, it’s an outcome which shouldn’t be dismissed completely out of hand.

11. Croatia

Never underestimate Croatia. Chiefly because this battling European minnow has repeatedly proven capable of punching above its slender weight. And secondly, the entire team will hold it against you from now until the end of time.

10. Morocco

Mohamed Ouahbi has already won a World Cup trophy. | Hector Vivas/FIFA/Getty Images

Doubts over Morocco’s ability to replicate its semifinal run in 2022 four years later are understandable after a late change of manager in the aftermath of January’s remarkable AFCON final.



Yet, Walid Regragui was only appointed 84 days before overseeing that remarkable run in Qatar. Mohamed Ouahbi has been given a full 100. Plenty of time.

9. Netherlands

The Netherlands hope to make noise in the later stages. | ANP/Getty Images

Ronald Koeman cautiously teased that he expects the Netherlands to perform better this summer than the Oranje did when reaching the 2024 European Championships semifinals. It’s a bold take, especially for a team so intrinsically dependent on a 32-year-old Memphis Depay who has spent the past two years playing his club soccer in Brazil.

8. Norway

It feels as reductive as Norway’s Viking-themed World Cup team photo to offer the insight that the nation’s chances hinge on Erling Haaland enjoying a strong tournament.



But sometimes, just as in the case of that glorious image (see above), the obvious answer is the right one.



Norway hasn’t won a competitive game without a goal from Haaland in almost half a decade (October 2021). Fortunately for the Nordic power, Haaland rarely goes a game without a goal.

7. Brazil

Carlo Ancelotti’s last experience of World Cup management was as Arrigo Sacchi’s assistant when Italy lost to Brazil in the 1994 final on U.S. soil. | Sarah Stier/FIFA/Getty Images

“Of course, no foreign-born coach has ever won the World Cup,” Brazil’s Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti acknowledged before his eyebrow embarked upon its familiar upward trajectory, “but there is always a first time in life.”

6. Germany

Germany’s last World Cup knockout match was the 2014 final. | Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

The complex tactical schemes Julian Nagelsmann has been implanting into a largely unchanged roster appear to be taking hold. “Now we notice that when we repeat things, it doesn’t take as long for them to work well as before,” Jamal Musiala explained before Germany’s quest to regain its global pedigree. “Now it’s very harmonious, everyone gets along well.”

5. Portugal

Roberto Martínez’s trophy cabinet include the 2025 Nations League title with Portugal, the 2013 FA Cup with Wigan and the 2008 League One crown at Swansea City. | Aitor Alcalde/UEFA/Getty Images

If you listen to Roberto Martínez, Portugal’s fate is written in the stars—or rather, the calendar. “It’s lovely to think of the 2016 Euros,” Portugal’s boss began. “Eusébio: top scorer in ’66, Ballon d’Or winner in ’65 ... 60 years since his World Cup. 2026. It’s all sixes. Let’s dream. Why not?”

4. England

The biography written about Thomas Tuchel by German journalists Tobias Schachter and Daniel Mauren is called The Disruptor—which is appropriate. | Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images

There is a dangerously Sir Alf Ramsey edge to Thomas Tuchel: A maverick tactician comfortable dropping the biggest individual stars for the good of the collective who is openly targeting World Cup glory. This is England's best chance of repeating the triumph of 1966 in the last 60 years.

3. Spain

Spain boasts a talented roster. | Alvaro Ballesteros/Europa Press/Getty Images

The European champion has had its title credentials questioned by key injuries to several forwards—Fermín López is out while Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal are half-fit at best—but it would be hard to bet against a side with a midfield three of Pedri, Rodri and Fabián Ruiz.

2. Argentina

It’s all about Lionel Messi for Argentina. | Pablo Elias/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Lionel Scaloni has taken a philosophical view to Argentina’s chances. “The pitch will decide what it has to say,” he mused, very much echoing the languid approach of his World Cup-winning predecessor César Luis Menotti (minus the long drags on a cigarette). “But that Argentina is always one of the teams that brings the World Cup to life, that’s more than obvious.”

1. France

France missed the last World Cup in the U.S. They are one o fthe favorites 32 years later. | Loic VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

Didier Deschamps has so much abundant talent at his disposal most of his tournament preparation has been spent fending off complacency. The back-to-back World Cup finalist warned that he would not be “shouting ‘We’re the best, we’re the strongest’ from the rooftops.”



“By experience,” Deschamps warned, “it isn’t when a French sportsman is feeling comfortable that they are better.”

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC