‘Absolute Genius’—Hansi Flick Praises Lamine Yamal, Makes Bold Prediction
It’s taken a little over a year for Lamine Yamal to convince Hansi Flick he’s got the potential to leave an enduring mark not only in Barcelona, but in the history of the sport.
Flick was recently recognized by German outlet Bild as the manager of the season in their annual awards gala. Flick’s achievements during his first season with Barcelona are well documented, feats that would’ve been hard to come by were it not for the brilliance of Yamal.
Speaking after the awards ceremony, Flick was asked about Yamal and how he compares to other standout players, both contemporaries and all-time greats. Flick refused to engage in comparisons, but instead dared to make a bold and powerful statement.
“Lamine [Yamal] is an absolute genius,” Flick said. “Especially at his age, with 18 years, he decides games on his own. He’s on the right path. He’s also very intelligent. But, of course, he’s still very young, with 18 years of age and he must continue to learn from everyone else. We’ll help him.
“I’m convinced he’ll be one of the greatest players the soccer world has ever seen.”
It’s incredibly high-praise from Flick for Barcelona’s new No. 10, but it’s a sentiment that’s been echoed by many figures in the sport over recent months.
Yamal has made a habit of embarrassing defenders across Spain and Europe over the past two seasons, breaking record after record before even reaching adulthood. It’s not hyperbole to say no player has been better than him before turning 18.
Now, two games into his age 18 season, donning Barcelona’s legendary No. 10 shirt, he‘s picked up right where he left off. Through two La Liga games Yamal has one goal and two assists, without including the deadly cross he sent in that resulted in a match-winning own-goal last time out vs. Levante.
The sky is the limit for the Rocafonda native and Flick seems to believe he’s destined for all-time great status.