‘Happy Dance’—U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Delights in Iran’s World Cup Exit

United States Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin says he did a “happy dance” when Iran was eliminated from the World Cup, before defending how the country has been treated at

this summer’s tournament.

Iran failed to progress from the group stage amid significant restrictions placed upon the team by the U.S., including a refusal to reside in the country during the tournament and forcing the group to leave immediately after matches.

A formal complaint was made to FIFA by Iran, which argued that it was being unfairly penalized for the ongoing military conflict between the two countries.

“I’m just glad they’re done, and they’re not coming back,” Mullin told a World Cup briefing at the government’s Special Event Coordination Center. “I was so happy when we were able to pull their visas and said they could leave the U.S. soil, and I might’ve sung a song or two or maybe even danced a happy dance.”

“There wasn’t a single team that we dealt with more than them,” Mullin added.

Iranian Federation Fire Back at Mullin

Markwayne Mullin’s comments drew a frustrated response from Iran. | Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The decision to restrict Iran’s time in the U.S.—the team could enter the day before matches and was forced to leave after the final whistle—was the primary source of frustration from the Iranian camp.

Striker Mehdi Taremi questioned FIFA’s refusal to intervene as he highlighted the sporting disadvantages that came with the restrictions after a formal complaint from the Iran Football Federation (FFIRI), while he also suggested somebody involved with the World Cup did not want Iran to advance beyond the group stage.

Responding to Mullin’s comments, the FFIRI said in a statement to The Athletic: “Iranians are used to the mistreatment and lies of U.S. officials, so no one in Iran is surprised by these hostile remarks.

“These remarks once again demonstrate that U.S. officials have no commitment to international law or the principles expected of a host nation capable of organizing a global sporting event. The fact that he openly celebrates Iran’s elimination says far more about him than it does about our team. It reflects a level of pettiness that cannot even tolerate the presence of a football team competing on the world’s biggest stage.

“After our match against New Zealand, our head coach said that the United States did not want Iran to remain in this tournament because of the inhumane and unprofessional treatment our team experienced. These latest comments only reinforce that belief.”

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