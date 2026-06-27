‘Disaster World Cup’—Iran Lashes Out at U.S., FIFA After Group Stage

Iran manager Amir Ghalenoei urged FIFA president Gianni Infantino to “stand up” to the United States in response to what captain Mehdi Taremi described as a “disaster World Cup.”

The military conflict between the two nations has led to increased scrutiny of the Iranian team by U.S. officials who have banned the squad from residing in the country, instead allowing the players entry just 24 hours before a game and demanding they leave shortly after the final whistle. Iran has already filed a formal complaint to FIFA.

Infantino had pledged his support to Iran in an appearance in the team dressing room after its first game this summer, but nothing of the sort has arrived.

“I know Mr. Infantino has tried his best to minimize the problems as much as possible but it was the host that wasn’t very good to us,” Ghalenoei said after Friday’s 1–1 draw with Egypt, which could be good enough for Iran to qualify for the knockout stages.

“I urge FIFA to not let the hosts treat teams and players the same way in the future. I hope Mr. Infantino will actually stand up to such behavior.”

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

He continued: “To my players and the team, I want to say to them I’m proud of them. What these young people, these players have done, it should be written in history because the host country treated us very unfairly.

“Had the host country allowed us to arrive two weeks earlier, we would have been more prepared. They were reasonable, rational demands. We would have been able to recover and be in better shape physically and mentally; however, they deprived us of that justice.

“When you play in a match, physically, scientifically, our bodies are at a low and when you suddenly go on a flight, that actually postpones your recovery and this is the third time they are doing this to us, we have to leave from here to the airport and we have to return to Tijuana and it will take us some three hours.

“Their behavior towards us has been really terrible and we hope the world will be aware of that. They didn’t let us come two weeks earlier and two days earlier before every game. This has really hurt us. And we had a war as well. Despite all of these problems, we’ve been able to perform well and the world is proud of Iranians and our team. I think that’s our greatest achievement despite all the obstacles and the hurdles they put in our way.”

Taremi Takes Aim at Infantino

Mehdi Taremi (center) hinted at a potential conspiracy. | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Infantino’s lack of support was a sore subject for Taremi, who suggested FIFA’s failure to intervene could be part of a wider plan to try and eliminate Iran from the World Cup as soon possible.

“It’s a disaster World Cup; a disaster,” Taremi fumed. “I mean, FIFA, they have to solve every problem here but unfortunately they could not solve it since the beginning. Mr. Infantino came to our changing room after the first game against New Zealand and said, ‘It’s just the beginning,’ but the group stage finishes tomorrow.

“We don’t have our logistic people here—they don’t have a visa. How is it possible we always have to travel from Tijuana? We love the people in Tijuana. We love Mexico. They are humble people and we love them but as a professional player in a professional competition, it’s not right.

“It’s not fair. Our opinion is, it’s not fair. Is it fair for FIFA? O.K., good to them. But it’s not fair. Who wants to help us? If they want us to be out, then O.K., let’s get out. But that’s not fair. We don’t have recovery or logistic people to help us. We always complain about these things but no one helps, no one.”

Asked specifially whether he felt Iran was wanted in the World Cup, Taremi concluded: “We have to fight against everything here, I don’t know what people want.

“As we see it from our perspective, yeah, they like that I think ... how possible is it if we play 90 minutes and we have to go back to Tijuana?”

Iran is currently set to qualify for the knockout stages but faces a nervous wait until the end of Saturday’s games to know for sure. If Ghana beats Croatia, DR Congo fails to beat Uzbekistan or Algeria’s meeting with Austria ends in a draw, Iran’s spot in the next round will be guaranteed.

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