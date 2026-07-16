‘How I Feel’—Harry Kane Makes Bombshell Admission Over England Future

Following more heartbreak on the international stage for England, Harry Kane has confessed he’s uncertain whether he will play at the 2030 World Cup.

Kane and his teammates were left devastated by reigning champion Argentina during Wednesday’s World Cup semifinal in North America, with goals from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez late in the match condemning England to a 2–1 defeat.

Despite regularly sparing England’s blushes this summer with six goals across the tournament, Kane was unable to be his country’s savior at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Asked whether this would be his final World Cup after the fulltime whistle, the 32-year-old issued an ominous response.

“It’s too early to talk about that. For me, it’s about taking it year by year and how I feel,” said the Bayern Munich sharpshooter. “The national team is my pride and joy, it’s what I love to do most.

“Four years is a long way away and I’m 33 in the summer, but as you see with Leo [Messi], he’s still performing at the highest level [at 39]. I never want to put a limit on these things. For now, it’s about processing another tough loss.”

England’s captain still has one match to play before departing North America, with France the opponent for Saturday‘s third-place playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Kane could yet win the Golden Boot, but would need a hat-trick to overtake Messi and Kylian Mbappé, both of whom have scored eight times this summer, and hope neither adds to their tally in the final.

Will Thomas Tuchel Still Be England Manager at 2030 World Cup?

Thomas Tuchel appears likely to continue as England manager despite defeat. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

England manager Thomas Tuchel has come under fire for his defensive substitutions and negative tactical approach when England had the lead on Wednesday, tweaks which shifted momentum in Argentina’s favor and completely nullified the Three Lions.

Tuchel has revealed he has no intention of stepping down following another agonizing England defeat at a major tournament, with his current contract taking him until the end of the 2028 European Championship—which will be staged across the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the English FA has no plans to part ways with the German coach, either, viewing him as the right manager to lead the Three Lions on home soil at Euro 2028.

However, whether England will retain Tuchel’s services for the next World Cup, which is being hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, remains to be seen. Performances at Euro 2028 could well dictate his future beyond the tournament.

Kane is not the only England player who might not feature in 2030, too. At 32 years old, John Stones appears unlikely to be involved, while Dan Burn (34) and Jordan Henderson (36) will certainly miss out.

Players such as Ollie Watkins (30), Ivan Toney (30) and Jordan Pickford (32) must also be wary of Father Time.

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