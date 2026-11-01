‘Strange’—Harry Kane Brought Crashing Down to Earth After Ballon d’Or Victory

After all the euphoria of his Ballon d’Or triumph on Monday, Harry Kane was brought crashing back down to Earth on what he described as a “strange” night. There were rather less charitable adjectives that could be used to describe his erroneous display for Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund.

Kane became the first Englishman since Michael Owen in 2001 to get his hands on the Ballon d’Or, narrowly pipping World Cup Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappé to the award.

While his rivals campaigned as if they were politicians desperate to swing voters, Kane took a more understated approach. Befitting the Englishman’s humility, there was no downplaying of his rivals’ achievements and hoped that his staggering season for club and country would do the talking.

Kane wasn’t merely the most prolific goalscorer in Europe; he established himself as one of only two players this century to score at least 70 goals across club and international soccer in a single season. Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is the other.

He was a worthy winner who should serve as an inspiration for so many, given his journey to soccer‘s summit. A career mocked for being perpetually almost is now nearly stunningly complete.

His club, Bayern Munich, didn’t offer all that much support in the lead-up, with German soccer historically obsessed with the collective and refusing to indulge the individual star. A Ballon d’Or would do little to alter Kane’s standing in Bavaria, with the Englishman cherished for how he serves the team, rather than the accolades he collects along the way.

And so, plenty of supporters would’ve departed the Allianz Arena disappointed by what their No. 9 produced in Der Klassiker.

Kane Falls Flat on Bayern Munich’s Biggest Night

Kane was off the mark on Saturday. | Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Kane received a hero’s welcome at Säbener Straße off the back of Monday’s ceremony, and had certainly been milking his achievement right up until Borussia Dortmund’s visit on Saturday evening.

Kane entered the Allianz Arena with his shiny new toy in hand, as both sets of players applauded. He presented his award to a sell-out crowd, telling those in attendance that he is “extremely proud to be a Bayern Munich player.” Ultimately, it was Kane’s German gamble that catapulted him to such a lofty status.

It was all set up for more Kane heroics, but the newly-crowned best player in the world instead embarked on an unfamiliar night in front of goal as Bayern contrived to drop two points to their biggest domestic rivals.

Kane twice hit the woodwork from gilt-edged territory, including from the penalty spot. It was just the 16th miss of his career, and the fourth as a Bayern player. He atoned by teeing up Dayot Upamecano for the go-ahead goal in the second half, but was unable to extend the home team’s lead in the aftermath.

The striker hit the post with the goal gaping, and Fábio Silva eventually made the Englishman pay. Silva drew Dortmund level in the closing stages, meaning the two teams sit joint-top of the Bundesliga with 18 points.

Kane ended the night with a game-high six shots, none of which were on target. He completed just 54% of his passes, too. Certainly not his finest work.

How Kane Reacted to Klassiker Performance

Kane said it was a "strange night" for his team. | Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

The occasion was un-Kane-like, and un-Bayern-like, too. While the club has every right to laud their own for achieving what Kane did, it’s just in their nature to celebrate an individual with such gusto and grandeur.

However, that’s not exactly why Kane labeled Saturday’s Klassiker “strange.”

Speaking to Bulinews.com in the mixed zone after the 2–2 draw, the Ballon d’Or holder said: “Today probably wasn’t my best performance or the team’s best performance, but that’s just life. It’s part of being a striker and a footballer.”

The 33-year-old has had a relatively slow start to his Bundesliga campaign, with his profligate showing against Dortmund meaning he’s scored just four times in eight league appearances so far. Kane’s scored 10 in 13 across all competitions, including four in three Champions League games.

“I could have been out there [playing] for another hour today, and the ball wouldn’t have hit the back of the net. You have to take that on the chin sometimes,” he added.

“It was a strange night all round. We have to see how the injuries are [to Bayern players]. A couple [of the injuries to Bayern teammates] didn’t look so good.”

The club has since confirmed that Ismael Saibari has successfully undergone ankle surgery, sidelining him for the foreseeable future. Serge Gnabry and Michael Olise were also forced off in Der Klassiker.

A tough away day in the Spanish capital beckons for Bayern, with Atléti awaiting on Matchday 4 of the league phase this week.