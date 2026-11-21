The Faustian tale of man breaking bread with the devil is a trope in Christian mythology.

It’s seeped into various walks of life, most notably music. The tale of Robert Johnson, who, according to myth, “sold his soul” at the crossroads of Highways 49 and 61 in Clarksdale, Mississippi, in exchange for mastery of the blues, endures.

There’s no sense that such “selling out” has permeated into elite-level sport, although those donning a tinfoil hat or who have a penchant for the supernatural may argue that the misfortune bestowed upon Ballon d’Or winners just before or after their career achievement is no coincidence.

The National Football League (NFL) has its infamous ’Madden Curse’, with athletes succumbing to injuries or a notable drop in performance after appearing on the video game’s cover. Who knows, perhaps a new ‘Ballon d’Or Curse’ will soon establish itself in soccer folklore, given the pattern that‘s re-emerged.

Harry Kane’s Ankle Injury Reignites Ballon d’Or Curse

Kane won the Ballon d’Or last month. | Henry NICHOLLS/AFP/Getty Images

Less than a month after being crowned the latest Ballon d’Or winner, Harry Kane sustained an ankle injury that’s expected to keep him out of action for three months.

Kane is the fifth different winner of soccer’s most prestigious individual honor in the past five years, and he’s also become the latest to fall foul to some form of misfortune in the aftermath of claiming the award.

Speculation surrounding a potential curse has resurfaced in recent years after the award was dominated for more than a decade by a pair of aliens, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, seemingly immune to any devilish tricks.

2022 winner Karim Benzema was forced to miss that year’s World Cup due to a muscle injury; Messi won again in 2023, then Rodri suffered a devastating ACL tear just before pipping Vinícius Júnior to the award in 2024.

Ousmane Dembélé stayed injury-free and embarked on a remarkable 2024–25 campaign, inspiring Paris Saint-Germain to their first Champions League crown. Dembélé was already dealing with fitness issues when he won in September 2025, and his history of injuries means the Frenchman is hardly the best example to use when highlighting a potential curse.

Marco van Basten, the winner in 1992, was the first to suffer. The Dutchman underwent ankle surgery just a day after his victory, and his career was ultimately cut short as a result. Van Basten was also the winner in 1988 and 1989, so it took a bit of time for the supposed curse to rear its ugly head.

Seven years after Van Basten, Rivaldo dealt with groin tendinitis as he celebrated his only triumph. Others, including Ronaldo and Michael Owen, saw their careers plagued by injury post-Ballon d’Or. Owen, though, had ruptured his hamstring as a teenager, which would set him on a path of recurring muscle injuries that ultimately meant he peaked early.

Ballon d’Or Curse Most Notable Victims

Player Year of Victory Injury Marco van Basten 1992 Career-ending ankle injury Ronaldo 1997 Two major knee injuries in 1999 and 2000 Rivaldo 1999 Groin tendinitis Michael Owen 2001 Recurring hamstring, groin, thigh, and knee injuries Karim Benzema 2022 Muscle injury—missed 2022 World Cup Rodri 2024 Ruptured ACL Ousmane Dembélé 2025 Hamstring Harry Kane 2026 Torn ankle ligaments

The Original ‘Ballon d’Or Curse’

Messi broke the 66-year curse. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

While Kane’s injury follows a re-emerging pattern, the original curse is linked to the victor’s fortunes at the following year’s World Cup.

The first to suffer was the great Alfredo Di Stéfano, who failed to qualify for the 1958 World Cup with Spain, a year after he became the second Ballon d’Or winner. While winners have consistently been able to at least qualify for the tournament after Di Stéfano, for 66 years and 16 World Cups, no Ballon d’Or winner went on to win the tournament the following year.

Two (Omar Sivorí in 1962 and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2014) were knocked out in the group stage, while five (Gianni Rivera in 1970, Johan Cruyff in 1974, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in 1982, Roberto Baggio in 1994 and Ronaldo in 1998) were beaten in the final.

Of course, it was Messi who broke the curse in 2022, inspiring Argentina to glory in the Gulf after winning his seventh of eight Ballons d’Or the previous year. Benzema was technically the holder of the award by the time the winter-held tournament rolled around, but the Ballon d’Or website still credits Messi with breaking the curse despite the caveats.