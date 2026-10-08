Harry Kane’s MLS Future Gets a Boost From League Commissioner

Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber revealed that Harry Kane showing an interest in one day joining MLS represents “the fulfillment of a dream.”

Kane recently revealed he wants to look at the possibility of one day becoming an NFL kicker “a bit more seriously.” The Bayern Munich striker admitted this potential future career depends on different factors, but did state that moving to MLS would be favorable for his ambitious long-term goal.

An argument can be made that Kane is currently the best player in the world—certainly the best, most complete striker. For Garber, the England international simply mentioning MLS as a potential destination is incredibly meaningful.

“I’d love for him to do that,” Garber said about Kane’s NFL dreams, via ESPN. “I think, for me, it is the fulfillment of the dream that we had to build a proper soccer league that would drive a soccer nation. That sounds colloquial but actually we have that written down.

“We wanted to create something that would have the Harry Kanes of the world say ‘I’d kind of like to play in MLS.’ And I think Messi proved that. That was a competitive process, working to ensure that we had a dynamic that would be better than going back to Barça, working a dynamic that would not have him want to play in Saudi Arabia.”

When Harry Kane Could Most Likely Join MLS

Harry Kane is close to extending his stint in Munich. | Alexandra Beier/AFP/Getty Images

As much as Kane might consider becoming the latest big-name player to cross the Atlantic Ocean to join MLS, it’s unlikely it happens any time soon.

Yes, his current Bayern Munich contract expires at the end of the season, but Kane recently admitted a renewal agreement is “fairly close.” Sky Germany report an agreement in principle for Kane to sign a new contract with Bayern until 2029 has been reached.

Kane is coming off a 73-goal 2025–26 season for club and country and is among the favorites to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or award. At 33, he’s showing no signs of slowing down, and it’s clear that his current focus remains in producing for one of the best teams in Europe.

But things can change three seasons from now in the summer of 2029. Kane will be 36 by then, which is the exact same age Messi was when he bid farewell to Europe and joined Inter Miami in 2023.

If the reports are true and Kane does ink a new three-year deal, then MLS fans could be forced to wait until that agreement expires for the Englishman to seriously consider a move to North America.

Don Garber Insists MLS Has to ‘Get Better’

Don Garber is entering the final months of his tenure as MLS commissioner. | Getty Images

Nobody knows MLS’s ins-and-outs better than Garber, who’s been league commissioner since 1999—the second longest tenured commissioner in major U.S. sports leagues. MLS has grown leaps and bounds during his tenure, going from an almost experimental league to a division that attracts some of the biggest names in the sport. But Garber knows there’s still plenty of room for improvement.

“We just went from a country road, now we’re getting onto the highway,” Garber said. “And we’ve got to get better. We have to have a league that is more competitive, that has an ability to get into the Club World Cup and win games.

“Miami won one. Not just be there but have people think that an MLS team can compete against other clubs in the world.”

After 27 years, Garber will step down as MLS commissioner at the turn of the year to assume a new role as league chairman. He’ll hope the foundations he helped build to boost MLS’s reputation will continue to attract players of Kane’s caliber.