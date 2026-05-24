‘Not the Time’—Harry Kane Hints at Transfer Decision As Barcelona Sent Brutal Message

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane insisted he remains happy with the German champions as club president Uli Hoeneß laughed off suggestions that Barcelona could even afford the Englishman.

With just three years and 147 appearances for Bayern, Kane has already managed to rack up an astonishing 146 goals and fourth trophy with the club this weekend after bagging a hat-trick in Saturday’s DFB-Pokal final against Stuttgart.

Barcelona are known admirers of Kane, but the 32-year-old was quick to play down suggestions he could leave Munich this summer.

“It’s not the time to talk about that now, but there’s no panic,” Kane insisted.

“We wanted to hold conversations until the end of the season and we’ve got a World Cup still to play. But everyone knows how much I enjoy it here. That situation is calm.”

Hoeneß: Barcelona Can’t Even Afford Kane

Kane secured more silverware on Saturday. | Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Bayern broke their own transfer rule to sign Kane, splashing out $100 million on the striker from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023 at a time in which they were openly critical of the rising costs of players in the modern game.

By spending so much on a player with increasingly little resale value, Bayern took an obvious gamble when they signed Kane, but his electric goal return quickly eased any concerns about the price of the deal.

“Harry Kane is the best transfer we’ve ever made,” Hoeneß proclaimed to Das Erste. “FC Bayern is a buying club, not a selling club.”

Hoeneß concluded by insisting he had complete confidence that Kane will remain with Bayern beyond the summer and could not resist aiming a dig in Barcelona’s direction.

“Barcelona have no money anyway,” he laughed.

Will Harry Kane Leave Bayern Munich?

Kane is in the form of his life. | Stefan Matzke/sampics/Getty Images

Kane has repeatedly pointed to his happiness in Munich when asked about his future, making it abundantly clear that he has no reason to force an exit.

With 146 goals in 147 games and back-to-back Bundesliga titles to his name, it is clear that Kane is playing some of the best soccer of his life. There have even been suggestions he could compete for the Ballon d’Or later this year, particularly if he can lead England to success at this summer’s World Cup.

Most of the speculation surrounding Kane’s future has come from the outside. Many believe he could return to the Premier League and pursue the all-time scoring record, needing 48 more goals to overtake Alan Shearer’s record of 260, and the presence of a handful of release clauses in his current contract seemed to point to that as a possible option for Kane.

Crucially, however, Kane’s release clauses are not conventional. The terms of his current agreement require the striker to communicate a desire to leave in January, at which point a release clause will become active the following summer. This year’s winter deadline passed without any request for an exit.

Suitors would, therefore, need to strike a deal with Bayern to convince them to sell this summer, and Hoeneß has made it clear the club have no interest in listening to offers. If Kane takes a similar stance, any conversations about an exit are likely to be incredibly short.

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