How Andoni Iraola Can Solve Liverpool’s Striker Dilemma After Alexander Isak Gut Punch

Andoni Iraola has confirmed that Liverpool will be without Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo for Sunday’s Premier League encounter with Manchester City following injuries sustained on international duty.

The forwards were both forced to withdraw from their national teams following fitness issues suffered during matches in the UEFA Nations League, and the weekend’s match will come too soon for them to be involved.

Isak left the Sweden camp prematurely following a thigh injury in his nation’s first match of the break, while Gakpo featured twice for the Netherlands before spraining his ankle.

“Unfortunately for us, both got injuries during the international break,” Iraola revealed on Friday. “As a club manager, you are always waiting until the games end, that the doctor doesn’t call you and then gives you bad news.

“But in this case we’ve been unlucky with Alex and Cody—both of them are injured and they are not going to be involved on Sunday.”

The Spaniard added: “Cody has an ankle injury. He has had some before in his career and it’s a matter of him dealing with the pain because when you twist your ankle... it was a really bad tackle, I think. He is doing things individually but [he’s] not ready for Sunday.

“And Alex has a thigh injury. It’s a small injury but it’s a muscle injury. The same [as Gakpo], whenever he feels ready.

“They both don’t look like long-term [problems]—we will be analyzing day to day. But they are not going to arrive on Sunday.”

Iraola Hints at Surprise Isak Replacement

Lewis Koumas could be an unorthodox solution. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

With Hugo Ekitiké among Liverpool’s long-term absentees, Iraola finds himself without a specialist center forward for City’s visit. Federico Chiesa, who is another option as a striker, could also miss out having yet to play this season due to injury.

That means Iraola will be forced to conjure a creative solution and academy graduate Lewis Koumas could provide an unorthodox answer.

“A full No. 9, it’s true we probably have only Koumas [vs. City], but we have some other options, wingers who have played up front in other teams.

“Koumas has our trust. He has already shown in important minutes that he is ready to go.”

The 21-year-old is appreciated by Iraola, who was key in the decision to keep him at the club for the current campaign rather than sanctioning another loan spell. He’s been used up front this season despite also being comfortable on the wings, and he recently started the 3–1 Carabao Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Bradley Barcola has played as a striker before. | Nikki Dyer/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

However, Bradley Barcola is perhaps the more realistic replacement for Isak this weekend. The summer signing featured up front infrequently for both Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain, but Iraola believes he’s capable of leading the line.

“He is a top player for us,” enthused Iraola. “I think he can play in any position up front. He probably has played more as a left winger but has played a little bit as a striker, has played even more as a right winger. I think he can cover the three positions up front.

“He’s a super valuable player for us.”

Positive Update Issued on Jérémy Jacquet

Jérémy Jacquet is already a guaranteed starter. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

It wasn’t all doom and gloom on the injury front for Liverpool as Iraola revealed that Jérémy Jacquet would be fit and available to start against City despite an injury scare while representing France.

The young center back, who made his senior debut for Les Bleus over the break, was omitted from their final Nations League match with a slight hamstring complaint.

“Yeah, he’s fit, he’s ready to go," Iraola revealed. “I think he didn’t play with the national team [in the] last game because of protection. But he should be fine. We still need to train tomorrow but he’s fine.”

Jacquet won plaudits for two fantastic performances with France in games against Belgium and Italy, echoing the significant praise he’s received early in his Liverpool career.

The Reds already can’t do without the 21-year-old, especially when Erling Haaland’s in town.