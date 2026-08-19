How Arsenal Could Line Up With Swiss Army Knife Signing Ezri Konsa

Arsenal are reportedly on the cusp of sealing a key transfer for Aston Villa’s versatile defender Ezri Konsa in yet another show of the club’s “win-now” mentality.

An established England international at 28, Konsa is a plug-and-play purchase for the defending Premier League champions—or rather, “attacking” Premier League champions, as Arteta has painfully insisted.

The center back does not come cheap. After swift discussions over a suitable valuation, Arsenal and Villa have landed upon an initial $69.4 million (£51 million at the time) fee which could be supplemented with unknown add-ons, per The Athletic. A medical is set to be scheduled for Thursday with an official announcement otherwise imminent.

This considerable outlay would take the Gunners’ spending past $250 million, with Bruno Guimarães and Christos Tzolis joining Piero Hincapié, whose loan spell was made permanent. For all the talk of attacking reinforcements, it is telling that Arsenal have ploughed forward with more defensive cover.

The substitutes’ bench for Sunday’s Community Shield highlighted a lack of personnel in that area of the pitch, which has traditionally been a strong point for the best defense in the division. Hincapié was the only defender Arteta had at his disposal.

While Jurriën Timber continues his awkward recovery from a groin injury that is set to keep him out for several more weeks, William Saliba could be staring on from the sidelines for months. Konsa is such a key signing because he can cover both positions.

Arteta to Relish Konsa’s Versatility

Right Back Cover

Ezri Konsa could easily slot in alongside Cristhian Mosquera. | FotMob

It would appear that Konsa’s first job will be shoring up the right flank. Ben White endured some patchy form last term—thanks in no small part to being overplayed while Timber was in the medical tent—and Arteta could be inclined to turn to his compatriot.

Intriguingly, Konsa didn’t make a single appearance at right back for Villa last term, with all 48 coming as one of two center backs. However, he was deployed as a fullback by Thomas Tuchel for England’s World Cup quarterfinal against Norway this summer. The Scandinavians’ left winger Andreas Schjelderup did open the scoring from that flank, although Konsa could scarcely be blamed for a flukey cross picking out the top corner.

Timber should theoretically be back in contention for selection after the first international break of the season—at the latest. With White and Timber to choose from, Konsa could be nudged centrally.

Secure Second Center Back

Jurriën Timber should be back before William Saliba. | FotMob

Cristhian Mosquera has fared admirably during his various stints through the middle since signing for Arsenal last summer. Yet, it would be hard to argue that Konsa isn’t an upgrade.

Unai Emery rarely dishes out praise but Konsa has earned his greatest show of faith in the form of constant selection. Prince William has been more forthcoming in admiration for the beating heart of the club he supports. “He called me a Rolls-Royce once,” Konsa said of the King-in-waiting. “That got stuck in my head. I’ll take that all day. It was really nice.” It was also pretty accurate.

Will Ezri Konsa Start for Arsenal If Everyone Is Fit?

The pair are recovering from back (Saliba) and groin (Timber) injuries. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

As smoothly as Konsa runs, Saliba and Gabriel will surely be Arteta’s nailed-on pairing when fit and available.

There could be more of a battle at fullback. Timber is not as tall as Konsa but is a deceptively potent aerial weapon—and grounded deterrent—at corners while also offering more natural thrust in open play. Konsa could theoretically play his way into Arteta’s heart while the Netherlands international is recovering.

Soccer is a ruthless meritocracy and Arteta is not one for sentimentality. If Konsa is a better option than even his most cherished regular, the Arsenal boss will make the decision which will give the best chance of victory.