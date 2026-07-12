England Player Ratings vs. Norway: Brilliant Bellingham Fuels Another Epic Comeback

Another fantastic brace from Jude Bellingham powered England to come from behind to defeat Norway 2–1 after extra time, dramatically securing its place in the 2026 World Cup semifinals on Saturday.

The game essentially started after the first hydration break, when Norway slightly advanced its low block and in one of its first attacking actions of the game, Andreas Schjelderup scored an absolute screamer from the left wing, unleashing a shot that hit the post before cannoning into the net to open the scoring 36 minutes in.

England was wounded but got back into the game thanks to the latest majestic run and finish from Jude Bellingham, bagging his fifth of the World Cup.

Norway thought it restored its lead early in the second half through Torbjørn Heggem from a corner, but after a brief VAR check, the goal was disallowed because Erling Haaland shoved Elliot Anderson before the corner was taken.

Both sides started showing clear signs of exhaustion as the minutes ticked on. The game went to extra time and it seemed like a penalty shootout was inevitable, but Bellingham had other ideas.

Morgan Rogers found himself in space and fired a shot from distance. It seemed like a routine shot for goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland to handle, but like Belgium goalkeeper Senne Lammens a day before, Nyland handled the strike poorly and left the rebound on a platter for an incoming Bellingham to tap in England’s winner, completing his second-straight brace in the 93rd minute.

Norway pushed until the end but it wasn’t to be for the tournament’s dark horse as England stood firm until the final whistle. The Three Lions once again showed their resilient nature and are World Cup semifinalists for the fourth time in history. The winner of Argentina vs. Switzerland awaits England in Atlanta next Wednesday.

The Moment That Changed The Game

Jude Bellingham (right) is having a sensational World Cup. | Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images

England looked on the verge of collapse late in the first half following Schjelderup’s opener. Pickford was nervy with his distribution and Norway could’ve easily doubled its lead had Alexander Sørloth squared a pass for Haaland with only John Stones to beat.

The halftime whistle couldn’t come soon enough for the Three Lions, until the game flipped on its head thanks to the brilliance of Bellingham.

Already in stoppage time, England was finally able to run and catch Norway’s defensive structure out of position and Gordon picked out a charging Bellingham on the edge of the penalty area. A perfect first touch allowed the Real Madrid man not to break stride as he carried the ball around Torbjørn Heggem before unleashing a bullet past Nyland to level the scoring just when England looked at its worse.

Such was the impact of the goal that the Three Lions almost added a second before the break, but Harry Kane’s delightful chip was erased by the offside flag. Still, instead of going into the break reeling, Tuchel’s side managed to more than weather the storm.

The game could’ve easily unfolded differently had England not scored the equalizer before the break—and more importantly before exhaustion kicked in. Even if Norway pressured the Three Lions in the second half, it was Bellingham who appeared again in extra time to win the contest.

England Player Ratings vs. Norway (4-2-3-1)

Anthony Gordon (right) and Julian Ryerson both left the pitch exhausted or injured after their individual battle. | Evrim Aydin/Anadolu/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Jordan Pickford—6.5: It’s unlikely that he could’ve stopped Schjelderup rocket, but him lowering his arm as if he thought the ball wasn’t bound for goal is slightly incriminating. He looked incredibly nervous from then on, with a dreadful attempt to collect a shot leading to a series of corners where Norway scored a second which was eventually disallowed.

RB: Ezri Konsa—7.7: Didn’t stay tight enough on Schjelderup, but nobody could’ve imagined the winger to try his luck from that angle. Apart from that action, he was stellar playing outside of his natural position.

CB: John Stones—7.3: His distribution was fine, but he failed to inspire any confidence defending Norway’s towering strikers. Settled eventually and was stout during the late exchanges.

CB: Marc Guéhi—6.8: Faced the daunting task of containing Haaland but more than held his own against his club teammate. In a couple of actions in particular he used his strength to combat the lethal striker to win duels near midfield.

LB: Nico O’Reilly—7.6: Wasn’t able to significantly influence the game in attack but was flawless in his defensive duties. Ran a mile and left the pitch exhausted after Oscar Bobb started causing struggles down his flank.

CM: Declan Rice—6.7: Stayed much more anchored to the base of midfield—perhaps because of his ongoing fitness issues—forcing Anderson to be the one that detached from the base and looked for pockets of space between the lines. His deliveries from set pieces were uncharacteristically poor.

CM: Elliot Anderson—7.6: The ball constantly found him and was one of the few players on the pitch that dared try to thread passes between the compact Norwegian lines.

RW: Noni Madueke—6.6: Got past his man on a few occasions but his deliveries from the wing were erratic more often than not. Hooked at the break.

AM: Jude Bellingham—9.1: Continues to demonstrate he’s simply as clutch as they come. When England was reeling, he appeared again with yet another run into the box to even the scoring right at the break. His unmatched nose for goal then came in handy in extra time, sniffing out a rebound to score his sixth of the tournament and win the game for England.

LW: Anthony Gordon—7.5: Although he had mixed results when he tried to take on his man, he looked like the key to unlock Norway’s defense. The first time he delivered a low cross to an incoming teammate it resulted in Bellingham’s equalizer. Was a threat until he left the pitch clearly exhausted.

ST: Harry Kane—6.0: Barely had a sniff of the ball—let alone goal—early and then was dispossessed in the action that led to the Norway’s opener, with his appeals for a foul being unsuccessful. Rather anonymous after the interval.

SUB: Eberechi Eze (46’ for Rice)—6.8: Added a bit of dynamism to England’s frontline when he entered the pitch, but he didn’t offer any actual end product.

SUB: Bukayo Saka (46’ for Madueke)—7.5: Nearly produced a moment of magic with a simply incredible run down the wing late, dribbling past his marker and whipping a menacing low cross that no England attacker was able to tap in.

SUB: Reece James (71’ for Gordon)—6.5: Had a nervy moment early in his cameo but settled into the game. When he reverted to his natural position at right back, he completely shut down the dangerous Antonio Nusa.

SUB: Djed Spence (87’ for O’Reilly·—7.0: Thought he had won a penalty after a brilliant burst of quality, unfortunately for him VAR reversed the initial decision. Solid defensively.

SUB: Morgan Rogers (89’ for Konza)—6.3: Had the audacity to try his luck from distance and his bold attempt led to Nyland making a mess of the shot which allowed Bellingham to tuck in the match winner.

SUB: Dan Burn (111’ for Bellingham)—N/A

Subs not used: Dean Henderson (GK), James Trafford (GK), Trevoh Chalobah, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford, Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Declan Rice lasted only 45 minutes on the pitch. | Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images

He’s had a brilliant World Cup, but Harry Kane was emphatically contained by Norway’s backline. He completed just eight passes through 90 minutes and could only muster two shots—aside from his goal which was disallowed and a slick header in extra time that forced Nyland into a save. Norway’s goal came after he was dispossessed. It’s clear the toll of the season is starting to be felt by England’s captain.

was emphatically contained by Norway’s backline. He completed just eight passes through 90 minutes and could only muster two shots—aside from his goal which was disallowed and a slick header in extra time that forced Nyland into a save. Norway’s goal came after he was dispossessed. It’s clear the toll of the season is starting to be felt by England’s captain. Declan Rice is undoubtedly one of the best central midfielders in the world, but he’s clearly far from 100% physically and it showed. The usually all-action midfielder was barely noticeable during his 45-minute trudge and was surprisingly hooked at the break. The Arsenal man missed a couple of training sessions leading up for the clash and it became abundantly clear he wan’t able to perform at his peak level. His situation will be closely monitored in the coming days.

is undoubtedly one of the best central midfielders in the world, but he’s clearly far from 100% physically and it showed. The usually all-action midfielder was barely noticeable during his 45-minute trudge and was surprisingly hooked at the break. The Arsenal man missed a couple of training sessions leading up for the clash and it became abundantly clear he wan’t able to perform at his peak level. His situation will be closely monitored in the coming days. For all the talk of this being the Kane vs. Haaland match, it was Jude Bellingham who proved to be the deciding factor. A brace in back-to-back knockout round games took his tally to seven goal contributions in six matches. This has truly been the World Cup of star players, and Bellingham’s has burned as bright as the best of them.

The Numbers That Explain England’s Gritty Win

It took another gargantuan effort from England to advance to the semifinals. | Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Bellingham’s winner was worth 0.35 xG , more than the 0.29 England manufactured during the opening 90 minutes of the match.

, more than the of the match. Very little separated the two teams, evidenced by both sides having the same amount of touches in the opposition box (31) , England having just one more total shot and winning the possession battle with just 52% .

, England having and winning the possession battle with just . The Three Lions did a great job at limiting Haaland’s influence. The stellar striker had just one shot on goal worth and xG of 0.08, 21 total touches and he completed just five passes.

Statistic Norway England Possession 48% 52% Expected Goals (xG) 0.77 0.96 Total Shots 13 14 Shots on Target 4 8 Big Chances 1 3 Passing Accuracy 85% 91% Fouls Committed 10 8 Corners 7 4

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