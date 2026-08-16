Arsenal Answer the First Question of Champions to Take on Winning Curse

CARDIFF, Wales — “Next year we’re coming back for more,” Declan Rice declared at Arsenal’s Premier League trophy parade in May. “You heard it here first now. Lock in or get locked out.”

The durably jubilant top-flight champions convincingly cleared the first hurdle of that challenge in Sunday’s 3–0 rout of Manchester City to claim the 2026 Community Shield.

After ending a 22-year wait for top-flight glory, there was the danger that the following campaign would bring a collective loosening of standards, a fractional dip in effort, subconsciously or otherwise. It would only be natural to admire the view from the summit after spending so long scaling the mountain.

Yet, if the first step of Arsenal’s season is anything like the rest of their journey this term, there’s a common direction of travel.

Arsenal ‘Locked In’ From the Start

New season. Same standard. pic.twitter.com/cfKO59aG1D — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) August 16, 2026

The stench of sulfur from the prematch pyrotechnics continued to hang in the air by the time Riccardo Calafiori slipped Arsenal in front after just 24 seconds, the fastest goal in this fixture since 1968. In truth, the Londoners felt locked in long before the opening whistle.

The sea of red shirts spilling out of Cardiff Central train station dominated the flecks of light blue dotted along the high street beside the Principality Stadium ahead of kickoff. “Do they know there’s a game today?” the chant went, only partly in jest. That hazy sense of summer purveyed through the short-sleeved replica shirts exposed to the deceptively hot sun breaking through a thin film of cloud.

It was a decidedly Arsenal-leaning majority within the shallow tiers of the ground, “like playing at the Emirates,” according to the Italian goalscorer, drowning out the City fans’ renditions of ‘Blue Moon’ and the low rumble of dubstep the venue’s DJ insisted upon vibrating through the cement foundations.

That attitude was reflected onto the pitch. “You can tell how hungry the players are,” Mikel Arteta had warned heading into Sunday’s clash. Soon everyone else found out as well.

Erling Haaland couldn’t get into the game. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

City certainly learned the hard way as Arsenal stamped their collective boot on the throat of Enzo Maresca’s undercooked side. The early goal which had proved to be more of a curse than a blessing in last season’s Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain acted as a source of encouragement, rather than the end point, of Arsenal’s attacking endeavor.

There was a crispness to their passing even in the face of City’s disjointed press—something which was so painfully lacking the last time these two sides battled out for a trophy.

Christos Tzolis caught the eye on his official debut. The uncanny regeneration of a youthful Leandro Trossard, who’s had a full night’s sleep, twisted Abdukodir Khusanov inside out. It was his header across the box which Kai Havertz nodded in to double Arsenal’s lead, while the summer recruit from Club Brugge also slid the ball along the box for Martin Ødegaard’s devilish third.

The bizarrely divisive Arsenal captain inspired unity with the collective reaction to his impish goal, drawing distinct roars of derision each time the footage of him sitting Gianluigi Donnarumma down was replayed on the big screen.

As satisfied as the red majority of the Principality was by the end of a convincing victory, the song book emptied and fire exits identified while the outnumbered sky blue shirts skulked out, it should be put in context.

The Cautionary Tale of Community Shields

Arsenal are the current holders of the Community Shield. | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Judging any team based on one game is an inherently bizarre concept. It makes rating a movie you’ve only seen the trailer for look like the height considered analysis. It’s more like rating a film off one scene.

Making any concrete conclusions from one game which happens to be the Community Shield, a fixture which occupies a quasi-friendly status in the hierarchy of English soccer, is even more dangerous. That would be the equivalent of giving a review of a movie after seeing its first scene, as long as that scene was shot while half the actors were still on vacation and the director was thinking about who else they were going to cast and what will be for lunch while the camera was rolling.

No team has followed up a Community Shield triumph with the league title since 2018. It wasn’t so long ago that this one-off shot at silverware could legitimately and definitively end in a draw. No penalty shootout, just both teams shake hands and each walks away caked in a light sweat, with neither remembering to pick up the nondescript plate. Just one of the past 15 winners of that forgettable trophy have been crowned Premier League champions.

Arteta Sets a Tough Tempo to Maintain

Mikel Arteta got his hands on the big plate. | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

For all the talk of Community Shield curses, it would be stubbornly counterintuitive to not try and win the game in front of you. There’s nothing wrong with a strong start, but it shouldn’t be absorbed in isolation.

Unfortunately, the modern soccer world has so voracious an appetite for absolute conclusions every scene, every frame, every water ring stain on the coffee table of a team’s movie is endlessly dissected over 10 months. Soccer isn’t so much a sport as a global collection of enablers stoking the flames of each other’s addiction.

Arteta burns with that obsession brighter than most.

There is a searing intensity to the Arsenal manager who broke two decades of heartache, but at what cost? England’s Thomas Tuchel was aghast when the Gunners’ Three Lions contingent turned up for March’s international camp “injured.” The German boss conceded that it was up to their club to “decide for themselves how much risk they’re taking” by continuing to play these half-fit players, adding: “I’m not willing to take this risk for my key player.”

Neither Rice nor Bukayo Saka were deemed fit enough to start on Sunday after a draining summer helping England to third place at the World Cup. Yet, the pair both came on for signficant cameos. As much as Arteta is the one fostering a steely-eyed mantra, the players have emphatically adopted it.

The majority of Arsenal’s World Cup contingent returned to training ahead of schedule. Rice spent his brief hiatus texting Arteta to discuss how soon he could make his return.

“We’ve taken every situation with a lot of naturalness,” the manager explained. That’s part of the issue; it’s in his nature to push every physical boundary.

Arsenal Can’t Get Blinded by the Fireworks

Arsenal fans enjoyed the win. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

In one sense, the Community Shield is like every fixture: the result so often distracts from contrasting aspects of the performance.

David Raya had to make a handful of impressive saves to deny City, who ended the match with more shots and touches in Arsenal’s box. Ben White won his first couple of duels with Jérémy Doku, yet the Belgian forward quickly established that he did still have far too much pace for the Arsenal fullback. It was Doku’s darts down the left which created City’s two clearest chances of the first half and exposed a problem position which has already given Arteta cause for concern this summer.

Two of Arsenal’s most prominent defensive targets, Jarell Quansah and Ezri Konsa, share the trait of being able to play at center back and right back, offering cover for the absent William Saliba and someone to challenge White when the scarcely-spotted Jurriën Timber remains in his favored position, tethered to the treatment room.

Calafiori hailed it as a “perfect” start to the new season, but there really is no such thing as perfection in any soccer match, particularly one as deceptive as the Community Shield.