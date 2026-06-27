Arsenal ‘Ready Second Bid’ for Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes After Opening Rejection

Arsenal are expected to return with a second bid for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães, a report has revealed.

Reports of an opening approach from Arsenal emerged earlier this week, with Newcastle wasting little time in rejecting an offer for their captain and one of their most important players.

According to the Daily Mail, who broke news of Arsenal’s first approach, the saga is only just getting started and Arsenal are expected to increase their offer for Guimarães after a first bid, reported to be in the region of $73 million (£55 million) was bluntly rebuffed.

The value of Arsenal’s imminent bid is not clear but Newcastle are still expected to take the same stance, warning Guimarães’s suitors that he is simply not for sale.

That being said, Newcastle officials are claimed to be growing increasingly concerned by recent developments and are in the dark over Guimarães’s intentions as he enters the final two years of his contract at St James’ Park.

Could Guimarães Actually Leave Newcastle?

Newcastle are nervous about Guimarães’s future. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Guimarães is under contract with Newcastle until 2028. On paper, that gives the Magpies control over his situation this summer.

The reality, however, is more complex.

While Newcastle do not need to accept any offer that lands on their table this summer, the business side of things could come into play. The Magpies have spoken openly about their struggles with the Premier League’s financial rules, and while Anthony Gordon’s $81 million move to Barcelona has undoubtedly helped in that regard, extra funds could be needed.

As it stands, that money seems most likely to come through the sale of Guimarães’s midfield partner, Sandro Tonali. The Italian is in talks with Tottenham Hotspur but has admirers across the Premier League and Europe, and it seems increasingly likely that Tonali will be playing for a new club when the new season begins.

Losing both Tonali and Guimarães in the same window would feel catastrophic for Newcastle, whose resurgence in recent years has been largely driven by their midfield excellence.

Whether they will be able to continue rejecting offers for both players remains to be seen. Money may not be a problem but squad morale could be, particularly if Guimarães starts to make a desire to leave known.

Newcastle have the power at the minute, but that balance could soon change and the Magpies will be forced to weigh up the pros and cons of keeping Guimarães, whose contract situation means this is the last summer in which he could be sold for anywhere close to his full value. The threat of losing him for free in 2028 will also be in the back of the minds of those who make the decisions.

If Newcastle do signal a willingness to sell, Arsenal will not be the only Premier League suitor battling for Guimarães’s signature.

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