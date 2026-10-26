How Does Ballon d’Or Voting Work? 2026 Nominees and Format Explained
The Ballon d’Or, soccer’s most prestigious individual prize, underwent a historic change in 2022 when France Football announced the award would no longer be based on a player’s performances across the calendar year.
Instead, the award is now judged on a player’s impact over the course of a single season—a logical switch that has simplified comparisons and made the process feel more relevant.
Since the change, Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi, Rodri and Ousmane Dembélé have each lifted the trophy. The latter three are all in serious contention to win it again in 2026, but plenty of other household names—and a few surprise contenders—are in with a shout, too.
Meanwhile, the Women’s Ballon d’Or—known as the Ballon d’Or Féminin—was introduced in 2018 and is awarded to the best women’s player in the world using the same format. Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmatí has won each of the last three editions, but the accolade will go to someone else in 2026.
Here are the nominees for both awards and how the voting process works.
- 2026 Ballon d’Or Nominees
- 2026 Ballon d’Or Féminin Nominees
- 2026 Ballon d’Or Voting Format
- Who Won the 2025 Ballon d'Or?
- Who Won the 2025 Ballon d’Or Féminin?
2026 Ballon d’Or Nominees
As is customary, the 2026 Ballon d’Or shortlist features 30 of the world’s finest players, with the nominees representing a truly global spread of soccer’s biggest leagues, from the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A and Bundesliga to Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League.
Barcelona have three players in contention, with Lamine Yamal joined by center back Pau Cubarsí and summer arrival Rodri, who made the move from Manchester City. Ferran Torres also earned a nomination for his performances in Catalonia, although he has since departed for PSG, where he becomes one of 10 nominees representing the French champions.
Real Madrid’s star-studded squad is similarly prominent, with Marc Cucurella bringing their total number of nominees to four alongside Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham.
Bayern Munich also boasts four contenders in Harry Kane, Luis Díaz, Michael Olise and Dayot Upamecano, while Lionel Messi is the lone representative of MLS after another standout campaign with Inter Miami.
Full List of 2026 Ballon d’Or Nominees
Player
Team
Nation
Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid
England
Pau Cubarsí
Barcelona
Spain
Marc Cucurella
Chelsea/Real Madrid
Spain
Ousmane Dembélé
Paris Saint-Germain
France
Luis Díaz
Bayern Munich
Colombia
Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United
Portugal
Gabriel
Arsenal
Brazil
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
Norway
Achraf Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain
Morocco
Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
England
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Paris Saint-Germain
Georgia
Lamine Yamal
Barcelona
Spain
Sadio Mané
Al Nassr
Senegal
Marquinhos
Paris Saint-Germain
Brazil
Lautaro Martínez
Inter Milan
Argentina
Kylian Mbappé
Real Madrid
France
Nuno Mendes
Paris Saint-Germain
Portugal
Lionel Messi
Inter Miami
Argentina
João Neves
Paris Saint-Germain
Portugal
Michael Olise
Bayern Munich
France
Willian Pacho
Paris Saint-Germain
Colombia
Julián Quiñones
Al Qadsiah
Mexico
Declan Rice
Arsenal
England
Rodri
Manchester City/Barcelona
Spain
Fabián Ruiz
Paris Saint-Germain
Spain
William Saliba
Arsenal
France
Ferran Torres
Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain
Spain
Dayot Upamecano
Bayern Munich
France
Vinícius Júnior
Real Madrid
Brazil
Vitinha
Paris Saint-Germain
Portugal
2026 Ballon d’Or Féminin Nominees
The 2026 Ballon d’Or Féminin shortlist is once again packed with 30 of the best players in women’s soccer, but this year’s race could have a very different ending.
Aitana Bonmatí’s injury rules her out of the running for a fourth straight crown, meaning we are guaranteed a new winner—and potentially only the fifth different player ever to lift the award.
Alexia Putellas remains among the favorites despite no longer being at Barcelona, having joined London City Lionesses in the summer. The reigning Spanish giants will instead look to Ewa Pajor, while Patri Guijarro and Caroline Graham Hansen are also in contention.
Elsewhere, OL Lyonnes’ Melchie Dumornay joins Bayern Munich’s Pernille Harder and Manchester City star Khadija Shaw among the leading contenders, while the NWSL has four nominees: Temwa Chawinga, Lorena, Rose Lavelle and Barbra Banda.
With Bonmatí absent, the door is wide open—and for once, there is no obvious answer to who walks through it.
Full List of 2026 Ballon d’Or Féminin Nominees
Player
Team
Nation
Selma Bacha
OL Lyonnes
France
Barbra Banda
Orlando Pride
Zambia
Klara Bühl
Bayern Munich
Germany
Esmee Brugts
Barcelona
Netherlands
Mariona Caldentey
Arsenal
Spain
Scarlett Camberos
Club América
Mexico
Kerstin Casparij
Manchester City
Netherlands
Temwa Chawinga
Kansas City Current
Malawi
Cata Coll
Barcelona
Spain
Melchie Dumornay
OL Lyonnes
Haiti
Caroline Graham Hansen
Barcelona
Norway
Alex Greenwood
Manchester City
England
Patri Guijarro
Barcelona
Spain
Pernille Harder
Bayern Munich
Denmark
Yui Hasegawa
Manchester City
Japan
Rose Lavelle
Gotham FC
United States
Mapi León
Barcelona/London City Lionesses
Spain
Lorena
Kansas City Current
Brazil
Melvine Malard
Manchester United/Chelsea
France
Manaka Matsukubo
North Carolina Courage/Chelsea
Japan
Vivianne Miedema
Manchester City
Netherlands
Ewa Pajor
Barcelona
Poland
Clàudia Pina
Barcelona
Spain
Alexia Putellas
Barcelona/London City Lionesses
Spain
Wendie Renard
OL Lyonnes
France
Alessia Russo
Arsenal
England
Khadija Shaw
Manchester City
Jamaica
Momoko Tanikawa
Bayern Munich
Japan
Caroline Weir
Real Madrid/OL Lyonnes
Scotland
Tessa Wullaert
Inter Milan/Como
Belgium
2026 Ballon d’Or Voting Format
The Ballon d’Or victor is decided by 100 journalists from FIFA’s 100 top-ranked member nations. Each journalist makes their top 10 picks from each 30-person shortlist.
Each ranking is assigned a points value:
- 1st: 15 points
- 2nd: 12 points
- 3rd: 10 points
- 4th: 8 points
- 5th: 7 points
- 6th: 5 points
- 7th: 4 points
- 8th: 3 points
- 9th: 2 points
- 10th: 1 point
When the votes are tallied, the player with the most points is named that year’s Ballon d’Or winner.
Voting for the Ballon d’Or Féminin follows the same basic system as the men’s award, with a pre-selected shortlist and a jury of journalists. The key difference is scale: only 50 journalists from the top-ranked nations are invited to vote, compared to 100 for the men’s prize.
Who Won the 2025 Ballon d'Or?
The 2026 Ballon d’Or went to PSG forward Ousmane Dembélé, with the Frenchman edging out Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal by 1,380 points to 1,059 after a sensational season in the French capital.
Dembélé was virtually unstoppable for PSG, scoring 35 goals and providing 16 assists as he helped fire the club to a historic quadruple: Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, the Trophée des Champions and, most importantly, their first-ever Champions League title.
After years of questions about whether he could consistently fulfill his enormous potential, Dembélé finally put it all together—and the Ballon d’Or was the ultimate reward.
Recent Ballon d'Or Winners
Year
Winner
Club(s)
2025
Ousmane Dembélé
PSG
2024
Rodri
Manchester City
2023
Lionel Messi (8)
PSG/Inter Miami
2022
Karim Benzema
Real Madrid
2021
Lionel Messi (7)
Barcelona
2020
-
-
2019
Lionel Messi (6)
Barcelona
2018
Luka Modric
Real Madrid
2017
Cristiano Ronaldo (5)
Real Madrid
2016
Cristiano Ronaldo (4)
Real Madrid
2015
Lionel Messi (5)
Barcelona
2014
Cristiano Ronaldo (3)
Real Madrid
Who Won the 2025 Ballon d’Or Féminin?
The 2025 Ballon d’Or Féminin was won by Barcelona and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmatí, earning her a remarkable third consecutive triumph.
Bonmatí’s latest victory came after another dominant season for club and country, helping Barcelona claim Liga F, the Copa de la Reina and the Supercopa de España Femenina, while also playing a key role for Spain at the 2025 UEFA Women’s Championship.
La Roja reached the final before ultimately falling to England, but Bonmatí’s influence throughout the campaign was enough to cement her place at the top of the women’s game once again.
A broken leg, suffered in December 2025 and continuing to plague Bonmatí to this day, left her unable to defend her crown.
Ballon d'Or Féminin Winners
Year
Player
Club
2025
Aitana Bonmati (3)
Barcelona
2024
Aitana Bonmati (2)
Barcelona
2023
Aitana Bonmati
Barcelona
2022
Alexia Putellas (2)
Barcelona
2021
Alexia Putellas
Barcelona
2020
-
-
2019
Megan Rapinoe
Reign FC
2018
Ada Hegerberg
Lyon
Barnaby Lane, better known as Barney, is a soccer writer for SI FC. With nearly a decade of experience in the industry, he has worked for a range of household-name publications in both the United States and the United Kingdom, and has interviewed some of the world’s biggest athletes—from Usain Bolt and Rafael Nadal to Christian Pulisic (though his favorite interview remains Adebayo Akinfenwa). Barney specializes in Premier League soccer, covering everything from the nostalgia of years gone by to the modern, vastly different landscape of today’s game. He also has experience reporting on La Liga and Major League Soccer, the latter of which he developed a particular affinity for during his university days at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.