How Does Ballon d’Or Voting Work? 2026 Nominees and Format Explained

The Ballon d’Or, soccer’s most prestigious individual prize, underwent a historic change in 2022 when France Football announced the award would no longer be based on a player’s performances across the calendar year.

Instead, the award is now judged on a player’s impact over the course of a single season—a logical switch that has simplified comparisons and made the process feel more relevant.

Since the change, Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi, Rodri and Ousmane Dembélé have each lifted the trophy. The latter three are all in serious contention to win it again in 2026, but plenty of other household names—and a few surprise contenders—are in with a shout, too.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Ballon d’Or—known as the Ballon d’Or Féminin—was introduced in 2018 and is awarded to the best women’s player in the world using the same format. Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmatí has won each of the last three editions, but the accolade will go to someone else in 2026.

Here are the nominees for both awards and how the voting process works.

2026 Ballon d’Or Nominees

Kylian Mbappé is chasing his first Ballon d’Or. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

As is customary, the 2026 Ballon d’Or shortlist features 30 of the world’s finest players, with the nominees representing a truly global spread of soccer’s biggest leagues, from the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A and Bundesliga to Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League.

Barcelona have three players in contention, with Lamine Yamal joined by center back Pau Cubarsí and summer arrival Rodri, who made the move from Manchester City. Ferran Torres also earned a nomination for his performances in Catalonia, although he has since departed for PSG, where he becomes one of 10 nominees representing the French champions.

Real Madrid’s star-studded squad is similarly prominent, with Marc Cucurella bringing their total number of nominees to four alongside Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham.

Bayern Munich also boasts four contenders in Harry Kane, Luis Díaz, Michael Olise and Dayot Upamecano, while Lionel Messi is the lone representative of MLS after another standout campaign with Inter Miami.

Full List of 2026 Ballon d’Or Nominees

Player Team Nation Jude Bellingham Real Madrid England Pau Cubarsí Barcelona Spain Marc Cucurella Chelsea/Real Madrid Spain Ousmane Dembélé Paris Saint-Germain France Luis Díaz Bayern Munich Colombia Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Portugal Gabriel Arsenal Brazil Erling Haaland Manchester City Norway Achraf Hakimi Paris Saint-Germain Morocco Harry Kane Bayern Munich England Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Paris Saint-Germain Georgia Lamine Yamal Barcelona Spain Sadio Mané Al Nassr Senegal Marquinhos Paris Saint-Germain Brazil Lautaro Martínez Inter Milan Argentina Kylian Mbappé Real Madrid France Nuno Mendes Paris Saint-Germain Portugal Lionel Messi Inter Miami Argentina João Neves Paris Saint-Germain Portugal Michael Olise Bayern Munich France Willian Pacho Paris Saint-Germain Colombia Julián Quiñones Al Qadsiah Mexico Declan Rice Arsenal England Rodri Manchester City/Barcelona Spain Fabián Ruiz Paris Saint-Germain Spain William Saliba Arsenal France Ferran Torres Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain Spain Dayot Upamecano Bayern Munich France Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid Brazil Vitinha Paris Saint-Germain Portugal

2026 Ballon d’Or Féminin Nominees

Alexia Putellas moved to London in the summer. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

The 2026 Ballon d’Or Féminin shortlist is once again packed with 30 of the best players in women’s soccer, but this year’s race could have a very different ending.

Aitana Bonmatí’s injury rules her out of the running for a fourth straight crown, meaning we are guaranteed a new winner—and potentially only the fifth different player ever to lift the award.

Alexia Putellas remains among the favorites despite no longer being at Barcelona, having joined London City Lionesses in the summer. The reigning Spanish giants will instead look to Ewa Pajor, while Patri Guijarro and Caroline Graham Hansen are also in contention.

Elsewhere, OL Lyonnes’ Melchie Dumornay joins Bayern Munich’s Pernille Harder and Manchester City star Khadija Shaw among the leading contenders, while the NWSL has four nominees: Temwa Chawinga, Lorena, Rose Lavelle and Barbra Banda.

With Bonmatí absent, the door is wide open—and for once, there is no obvious answer to who walks through it.

Full List of 2026 Ballon d’Or Féminin Nominees

Player Team Nation Selma Bacha OL Lyonnes France Barbra Banda Orlando Pride Zambia Klara Bühl Bayern Munich Germany Esmee Brugts Barcelona Netherlands Mariona Caldentey Arsenal Spain Scarlett Camberos Club América Mexico Kerstin Casparij Manchester City Netherlands Temwa Chawinga Kansas City Current Malawi Cata Coll Barcelona Spain Melchie Dumornay OL Lyonnes Haiti Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona Norway Alex Greenwood Manchester City England Patri Guijarro Barcelona Spain Pernille Harder Bayern Munich Denmark Yui Hasegawa Manchester City Japan Rose Lavelle Gotham FC United States Mapi León Barcelona/London City Lionesses Spain Lorena Kansas City Current Brazil Melvine Malard Manchester United/Chelsea France Manaka Matsukubo North Carolina Courage/Chelsea Japan Vivianne Miedema Manchester City Netherlands Ewa Pajor Barcelona Poland Clàudia Pina Barcelona Spain Alexia Putellas Barcelona/London City Lionesses Spain Wendie Renard OL Lyonnes France Alessia Russo Arsenal England Khadija Shaw Manchester City Jamaica Momoko Tanikawa Bayern Munich Japan Caroline Weir Real Madrid/OL Lyonnes Scotland Tessa Wullaert Inter Milan/Como Belgium

2026 Ballon d’Or Voting Format

The Ballon d’Or ceremony is always worth watching. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

The Ballon d’Or victor is decided by 100 journalists from FIFA’s 100 top-ranked member nations. Each journalist makes their top 10 picks from each 30-person shortlist.

Each ranking is assigned a points value:

1st: 15 points

15 points 2nd: 12 points

12 points 3rd: 10 points

10 points 4th: 8 points

8 points 5th: 7 points

7 points 6th: 5 points

5 points 7th: 4 points

4 points 8th: 3 points

3 points 9th: 2 points

2 points 10th: 1 point

When the votes are tallied, the player with the most points is named that year’s Ballon d’Or winner.

Voting for the Ballon d’Or Féminin follows the same basic system as the men’s award, with a pre-selected shortlist and a jury of journalists. The key difference is scale: only 50 journalists from the top-ranked nations are invited to vote, compared to 100 for the men’s prize.

Who Won the 2025 Ballon d'Or?

Ousmane Dembélé is the sixth Frenchman to win the Ballon d’Or award. | FRANCK FIFE/AFPGetty Images

The 2026 Ballon d’Or went to PSG forward Ousmane Dembélé, with the Frenchman edging out Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal by 1,380 points to 1,059 after a sensational season in the French capital.

Dembélé was virtually unstoppable for PSG, scoring 35 goals and providing 16 assists as he helped fire the club to a historic quadruple: Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, the Trophée des Champions and, most importantly, their first-ever Champions League title.

After years of questions about whether he could consistently fulfill his enormous potential, Dembélé finally put it all together—and the Ballon d’Or was the ultimate reward.

Recent Ballon d'Or Winners

Year Winner Club(s) 2025 Ousmane Dembélé PSG 2024 Rodri Manchester City 2023 Lionel Messi (8) PSG/Inter Miami 2022 Karim Benzema Real Madrid 2021 Lionel Messi (7) Barcelona 2020 - - 2019 Lionel Messi (6) Barcelona 2018 Luka Modric Real Madrid 2017 Cristiano Ronaldo (5) Real Madrid 2016 Cristiano Ronaldo (4) Real Madrid 2015 Lionel Messi (5) Barcelona 2014 Cristiano Ronaldo (3) Real Madrid

Who Won the 2025 Ballon d’Or Féminin?

Aitana Bonmatí has won three consecutive Ballon d’Or awards. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

The 2025 Ballon d’Or Féminin was won by Barcelona and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmatí, earning her a remarkable third consecutive triumph.

Bonmatí’s latest victory came after another dominant season for club and country, helping Barcelona claim Liga F, the Copa de la Reina and the Supercopa de España Femenina, while also playing a key role for Spain at the 2025 UEFA Women’s Championship.

La Roja reached the final before ultimately falling to England, but Bonmatí’s influence throughout the campaign was enough to cement her place at the top of the women’s game once again.

A broken leg, suffered in December 2025 and continuing to plague Bonmatí to this day, left her unable to defend her crown.

Ballon d'Or Féminin Winners

Year Player Club 2025 Aitana Bonmati (3) Barcelona 2024 Aitana Bonmati (2) Barcelona 2023 Aitana Bonmati Barcelona 2022 Alexia Putellas (2) Barcelona 2021 Alexia Putellas Barcelona 2020 - - 2019 Megan Rapinoe Reign FC 2018 Ada Hegerberg Lyon