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How Does Ballon d’Or Voting Work? 2026 Nominees and Format Explained

The Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held in London after previously being staged in Paris.
Barnaby Lane|
The Ballon d’Or is the prize every player wants to win.
The Ballon d’Or is the prize every player wants to win. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

The Ballon d’Or, soccer’s most prestigious individual prize, underwent a historic change in 2022 when France Football announced the award would no longer be based on a player’s performances across the calendar year.

Instead, the award is now judged on a player’s impact over the course of a single season—a logical switch that has simplified comparisons and made the process feel more relevant.

Since the change, Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi, Rodri and Ousmane Dembélé have each lifted the trophy. The latter three are all in serious contention to win it again in 2026, but plenty of other household names—and a few surprise contenders—are in with a shout, too.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Ballon d’Or—known as the Ballon d’Or Féminin—was introduced in 2018 and is awarded to the best women’s player in the world using the same format. Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmatí has won each of the last three editions, but the accolade will go to someone else in 2026.

Here are the nominees for both awards and how the voting process works.

  1. 2026 Ballon d’Or Nominees
  2. 2026 Ballon d’Or Féminin Nominees
  3. 2026 Ballon d’Or Voting Format
  4. Who Won the 2025 Ballon d'Or?
  5. Who Won the 2025 Ballon d’Or Féminin?

2026 Ballon d’Or Nominees

Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé is chasing his first Ballon d’Or. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

As is customary, the 2026 Ballon d’Or shortlist features 30 of the world’s finest players, with the nominees representing a truly global spread of soccer’s biggest leagues, from the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A and Bundesliga to Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League.

Barcelona have three players in contention, with Lamine Yamal joined by center back Pau Cubarsí and summer arrival Rodri, who made the move from Manchester City. Ferran Torres also earned a nomination for his performances in Catalonia, although he has since departed for PSG, where he becomes one of 10 nominees representing the French champions.

Real Madrid’s star-studded squad is similarly prominent, with Marc Cucurella bringing their total number of nominees to four alongside Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham.

Bayern Munich also boasts four contenders in Harry Kane, Luis Díaz, Michael Olise and Dayot Upamecano, while Lionel Messi is the lone representative of MLS after another standout campaign with Inter Miami.

Full List of 2026 Ballon d’Or Nominees

Player

Team

Nation

Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

England

Pau Cubarsí

Barcelona

Spain

Marc Cucurella

Chelsea/Real Madrid

Spain

Ousmane Dembélé

Paris Saint-Germain

France

Luis Díaz

Bayern Munich

Colombia

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United

Portugal

Gabriel

Arsenal

Brazil

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

Norway

Achraf Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain

Morocco

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

England

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Paris Saint-Germain

Georgia

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona

Spain

Sadio Mané

Al Nassr

Senegal

Marquinhos

Paris Saint-Germain

Brazil

Lautaro Martínez

Inter Milan

Argentina

Kylian Mbappé

Real Madrid

France

Nuno Mendes

Paris Saint-Germain

Portugal

Lionel Messi

Inter Miami

Argentina

João Neves

Paris Saint-Germain

Portugal

Michael Olise

Bayern Munich

France

Willian Pacho

Paris Saint-Germain

Colombia

Julián Quiñones

Al Qadsiah

Mexico

Declan Rice

Arsenal

England

Rodri

Manchester City/Barcelona

Spain

Fabián Ruiz

Paris Saint-Germain

Spain

William Saliba

Arsenal

France

Ferran Torres

Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain

Spain

Dayot Upamecano

Bayern Munich

France

Vinícius Júnior

Real Madrid

Brazil

Vitinha

Paris Saint-Germain

Portugal

2026 Ballon d’Or Féminin Nominees

Alexia Putellas
Alexia Putellas moved to London in the summer. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

The 2026 Ballon d’Or Féminin shortlist is once again packed with 30 of the best players in women’s soccer, but this year’s race could have a very different ending.

Aitana Bonmatí’s injury rules her out of the running for a fourth straight crown, meaning we are guaranteed a new winner—and potentially only the fifth different player ever to lift the award.

Alexia Putellas remains among the favorites despite no longer being at Barcelona, having joined London City Lionesses in the summer. The reigning Spanish giants will instead look to Ewa Pajor, while Patri Guijarro and Caroline Graham Hansen are also in contention.

Elsewhere, OL Lyonnes’ Melchie Dumornay joins Bayern Munich’s Pernille Harder and Manchester City star Khadija Shaw among the leading contenders, while the NWSL has four nominees: Temwa Chawinga, Lorena, Rose Lavelle and Barbra Banda.

With Bonmatí absent, the door is wide open—and for once, there is no obvious answer to who walks through it.

Full List of 2026 Ballon d’Or Féminin Nominees

Player

Team

Nation

Selma Bacha

OL Lyonnes

France

Barbra Banda

Orlando Pride

Zambia

Klara Bühl

Bayern Munich

Germany

Esmee Brugts

Barcelona

Netherlands

Mariona Caldentey

Arsenal

Spain

Scarlett Camberos

Club América

Mexico

Kerstin Casparij

Manchester City

Netherlands

Temwa Chawinga

Kansas City Current

Malawi

Cata Coll

Barcelona

Spain

Melchie Dumornay

OL Lyonnes

Haiti

Caroline Graham Hansen

Barcelona

Norway

Alex Greenwood

Manchester City

England

Patri Guijarro

Barcelona

Spain

Pernille Harder

Bayern Munich

Denmark

Yui Hasegawa

Manchester City

Japan

Rose Lavelle

Gotham FC

United States

Mapi León

Barcelona/London City Lionesses

Spain

Lorena

Kansas City Current

Brazil

Melvine Malard

Manchester United/Chelsea

France

Manaka Matsukubo

North Carolina Courage/Chelsea

Japan

Vivianne Miedema

Manchester City

Netherlands

Ewa Pajor

Barcelona

Poland

Clàudia Pina

Barcelona

Spain

Alexia Putellas

Barcelona/London City Lionesses

Spain

Wendie Renard

OL Lyonnes

France

Alessia Russo

Arsenal

England

Khadija Shaw

Manchester City

Jamaica

Momoko Tanikawa

Bayern Munich

Japan

Caroline Weir

Real Madrid/OL Lyonnes

Scotland

Tessa Wullaert

Inter Milan/Como

Belgium

2026 Ballon d’Or Voting Format

The Ballon d'Or ceremony
The Ballon d’Or ceremony is always worth watching. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

The Ballon d’Or victor is decided by 100 journalists from FIFA’s 100 top-ranked member nations. Each journalist makes their top 10 picks from each 30-person shortlist.

Each ranking is assigned a points value:

  • 1st: 15 points
  • 2nd: 12 points
  • 3rd: 10 points
  • 4th: 8 points
  • 5th: 7 points
  • 6th: 5 points
  • 7th: 4 points
  • 8th: 3 points
  • 9th: 2 points
  • 10th: 1 point

When the votes are tallied, the player with the most points is named that year’s Ballon d’Or winner.

Voting for the Ballon d’Or Féminin follows the same basic system as the men’s award, with a pre-selected shortlist and a jury of journalists. The key difference is scale: only 50 journalists from the top-ranked nations are invited to vote, compared to 100 for the men’s prize.

Who Won the 2025 Ballon d'Or?

Ousmane Dembele
Ousmane Dembélé is the sixth Frenchman to win the Ballon d’Or award. | FRANCK FIFE/AFPGetty Images

The 2026 Ballon d’Or went to PSG forward Ousmane Dembélé, with the Frenchman edging out Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal by 1,380 points to 1,059 after a sensational season in the French capital.

Dembélé was virtually unstoppable for PSG, scoring 35 goals and providing 16 assists as he helped fire the club to a historic quadruple: Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, the Trophée des Champions and, most importantly, their first-ever Champions League title.

After years of questions about whether he could consistently fulfill his enormous potential, Dembélé finally put it all together—and the Ballon d’Or was the ultimate reward.

Recent Ballon d'Or Winners

Year

Winner

Club(s)

2025

Ousmane Dembélé

PSG

2024

Rodri

Manchester City

2023

Lionel Messi (8)

PSG/Inter Miami

2022

Karim Benzema

Real Madrid

2021

Lionel Messi (7)

Barcelona

2020

-

-

2019

Lionel Messi (6)

Barcelona

2018

Luka Modric

Real Madrid

2017

Cristiano Ronaldo (5)

Real Madrid

2016

Cristiano Ronaldo (4)

Real Madrid

2015

Lionel Messi (5)

Barcelona

2014

Cristiano Ronaldo (3)

Real Madrid

Who Won the 2025 Ballon d’Or Féminin?

Aitana Bonmatí receiving the Ballon d’Or.
Aitana Bonmatí has won three consecutive Ballon d’Or awards. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

The 2025 Ballon d’Or Féminin was won by Barcelona and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmatí, earning her a remarkable third consecutive triumph.

Bonmatí’s latest victory came after another dominant season for club and country, helping Barcelona claim Liga F, the Copa de la Reina and the Supercopa de España Femenina, while also playing a key role for Spain at the 2025 UEFA Women’s Championship.

La Roja reached the final before ultimately falling to England, but Bonmatí’s influence throughout the campaign was enough to cement her place at the top of the women’s game once again.

A broken leg, suffered in December 2025 and continuing to plague Bonmatí to this day, left her unable to defend her crown.

Ballon d'Or Féminin Winners

Year

Player

Club

2025

Aitana Bonmati (3)

Barcelona

2024

Aitana Bonmati (2)

Barcelona

2023

Aitana Bonmati

Barcelona

2022

Alexia Putellas (2)

Barcelona

2021

Alexia Putellas

Barcelona

2020

-

-

2019

Megan Rapinoe

Reign FC

2018

Ada Hegerberg

Lyon

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Barnaby Lane
BARNABY LANE

Barnaby Lane, better known as Barney, is a soccer writer for SI FC. With nearly a decade of experience in the industry, he has worked for a range of household-name publications in both the United States and the United Kingdom, and has interviewed some of the world’s biggest athletes—from Usain Bolt and Rafael Nadal to Christian Pulisic (though his favorite interview remains Adebayo Akinfenwa). Barney specializes in Premier League soccer, covering everything from the nostalgia of years gone by to the modern, vastly different landscape of today’s game. He also has experience reporting on La Liga and Major League Soccer, the latter of which he developed a particular affinity for during his university days at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

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