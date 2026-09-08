The full shortlists for the 2026 Men’s and Women’s Ballon d’Or awards have been unveiled.

Reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain boast no fewer than 10 of the 30 players on the men’s shortlist, including reigning champion Ousmane Dembélé and midfielder Vitinha, who ended last season’s running in third.

Lionel Messi features on the shortlist as he seeks to win his ninth Ballon d’Or, while 2024 winner Rodri is back in the picture after a Golden Ball-winning summer at the World Cup with Spain.

Here are all the nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

Ballon d’Or 2026: Full List of Nominees and Categories

Men’s 2026 Ballon d’Or Nominees

Player Team Jude Bellingham Real Madrid Pau Cubarsí Barcelona Marc Cucurella Chelsea/Real Madrid Ousmane Dembélé Paris Saint-Germain Luis Díaz Bayern Munich Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Gabriel Arsenal Erling Haaland Manchester City Achraf Hakimi Paris Saint-Germain Harry Kane Bayern Munich Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Paris Saint-Germain Lamine Yamal Barcelona Sadio Mané Al Nassr Marquinhos Paris Saint-Germain Lautaro Martínez Inter Milan Kylian Mbappé Real Madrid Nuno Mendes Paris Saint-Germain Lionel Messi Inter Miami João Neves Paris Saint-Germain Michael Olise Bayern Munich Willian Pacho Paris Saint-Germain Julián Quiñones Al Qadsiah Declan Rice Arsenal Rodri Manchester City/Barcelona Fabián Ruiz Paris Saint-Germain William Saliba Arsenal Ferran Torres Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain Dayot Upamecano Bayern Munich Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid Vitinha Paris Saint-Germain

The race for this year’s Ballon d’Or is as open as it ever has been, with a number of big names chasing immortality.

Among the favorites are the usual suspects like Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé and Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal. Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane has been backed for a high finish after a stunning season yielded 73 goals for club and country.

Yamal is one of three Barcelona nominees, alongside center back Pau Cubarsí and new signing Rodri, who joined from Manchester City in the summer. Ferran Torres is nominated thanks to his exploits with Barcelona but has since signed for PSG to become one of 10 representatives of the French champions.

Ousmane Dembélé is looking to retain his prize but has backed teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as PSG’s best hope this year.

Marc Cucurella takes Real Madrid’s number of nominees up to four, joining Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham on the 30-strong list.

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi forced his way into the conversation with some stellar performances at the World Cup with Argentina, but there is no space on the shortlist for long-time career rival Cristiano Ronaldo. There is, however, spot for another Al Nassr forward, Sadio Mané.

It is Messi’s 17th nomination for the Ballon d’Or, one behind Ronaldo’s record of 18.

Women’s 2026 Ballon d’Or Nominees

Player Team Selma Bacha OL Lyonnes Barbra Banda Orlando Pride Klara Bühl Bayern Munich Esmee Brugts Barcelona Mariona Caldentey Arsenal Scarlett Camberos Club América Kerstin Casparij Manchester City Temwa Chawinga Kansas City Current Cata Coll Barcelona Melchie Dumornay OL Lyonnes Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona Alex Greenwood Manchester City Patri Guijarro Barcelona Pernille Harder Bayern Munich Yui Hasegawa Manchester City Rose Lavelle Gotham FC Mapi León Barcelona/London City Lionesses Lorena Kansas City Current Melvine Malard Manchester United/Chelsea Manaka Matsukubo North Carolina Courage/Chelsea Vivianne Miedema Manchester City Ewa Pajor Barcelona Clàudia Pina Barcelona Alexia Putellas Barcelona/London City Lionesses Wendie Renard OL Lyonnes Alessia Russo Arsenal Khadija Shaw Manchester City Momoko Tanikawa Bayern Munich Caroline Weir Real Madrid/OL Lyonnes Tessa Wullaert Inter Milan/Como

Injuries have robbed Aitana Bonmatí of the chance to win a fourth successive Ballon d’Or Féminin, but her absence from the shortlist opens the door for a new winner—perhaps just the fifth different player to ever win the prize.

Alexia Putellas is among the favorites but would not be bringing the trophy back to Barcelona, having joined London City Lionesses during the summer. Instead Blaugrana striker Ewa Pajor is likely the Catalan side’s best hope, but Patri Guijarro and Caroline Graham Hansen will hope to finish towards the top of the standings as well.

OL Lyonnes star Melchie Dumornay is also expected to be in the running alongside the prolific duo of Pernille Harder and Khadija Shaw, of Bayern Munich and Manchester City, respectively.

The NWSL is represented by back-to-back MVP Temwa Chawinga, Kansas City Current teammate Lorena, Gotham FC midfielder Rose Lavelle and Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda.

2026 Kopa Trophy Nominees

Two-time winner and reigning champion, Lamine Yamal is in the running for a third straight Kopa Trophy, and will be competing against Barcelona and Spain teammate Pau Cubarsí, among others.

There are nominations for Real Madrid’s Yan Diomande, Man City’s Ayyoub Bouaddi, Bournemouth’s Junior Kroupi, PSG’s Warren Zaïre-Emery and plenty of others in a star-studded shortlist.

Barcelona also have two nominees for the Women’s Kopa Trophy. Vicky López, last year’s winner, is joined on the shortlist by midfield sensation Clara Serrajordi, with Chelsea’s Veerle Buurman, Real Madrid’s Felicia Schröder and USWNT star Lily Yohannes of OL Lyonnes rounding out the top five.

2026 Yashin Trophy Nominees

A total of 10 male players are up for the Yashin Trophy, named after the only goalkeeper to ever win the Ballon d’Or, Lev Yashin.

Arsenal’s David Raya, Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois and Barcelona’s Joan García have emerged as the early favorites to take the crown away from Gianluigi Donnarumma, who won in 2025 but was not nominated this time around.

The three finalists for last season’s Women’s Yashin Trophy—Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton, Gotham FC’s Ann-Katrin Berger and Barcelona’s Cata Coll—are all back up for the award.

2026 Coach of the Year Nominees

Spain nearly boasts a clean sweep of the men’s nominees. Alongside national team manager Luis de la Fuente, there are nominations for Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Aston Villa’s Unai Emery and PSG’s Luis Enrique.

There is more variety on the Women’s Coach of the Year shortlist. OL Lyonnes’ Jonatan Giráldez, Manchester City’s Andrée Jeglertz, Barcelona’s Pere Romeu and BK Häcken’s Elena Sadiku feature alongside former Japan boss Nils Nielsen.

2026 Club of the Year Nominees

Some serious heavyweights are competing for the 2026 Club of the Year award.

European champions PSG won this award last year and are now up against Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Flamengo and Bodø/Glimt in pursuit of a second consecutive triumph.

For the Women’s Club of the Year award, Barcelona have to be seen as favorites, but they face fierce competition from Bayern Munich, Man City, OL Lyonnes and Club América.

When Is the 2026 Ballon d’Or Ceremony?

For the first time since 2019, the Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held away from the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. The festivities are heading to London, England, to honor inaugural Ballon d’Or winner Stanley Matthews.

The winner of the 2026 Ballon d’Or will be unveiled at the ceremony on Oct. 26.