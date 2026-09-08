Ballon d’Or 2026: Full List of Nominees
The full shortlists for the 2026 Men’s and Women’s Ballon d’Or awards have been unveiled.
Reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain boast no fewer than 10 of the 30 players on the men’s shortlist, including reigning champion Ousmane Dembélé and midfielder Vitinha, who ended last season’s running in third.
Lionel Messi features on the shortlist as he seeks to win his ninth Ballon d’Or, while 2024 winner Rodri is back in the picture after a Golden Ball-winning summer at the World Cup with Spain.
Here are all the nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or.
Ballon d’Or 2026: Full List of Nominees and Categories
- Men’s 2026 Ballon d’Or Nominees
- Women’s 2026 Ballon d’Or Nominees
- 2026 Kopa Trophy Nominees
- 2026 Yashin Trophy Nominees
- 2026 Coach of the Year Nominees
- 2026 Club of the Year Nominees
- When Is the 2026 Ballon d’Or Ceremony?
Men’s 2026 Ballon d’Or Nominees
Player
Team
Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid
Pau Cubarsí
Barcelona
Marc Cucurella
Chelsea/Real Madrid
Ousmane Dembélé
Paris Saint-Germain
Luis Díaz
Bayern Munich
Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United
Gabriel
Arsenal
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
Achraf Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain
Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Paris Saint-Germain
Lamine Yamal
Barcelona
Sadio Mané
Al Nassr
Marquinhos
Paris Saint-Germain
Lautaro Martínez
Inter Milan
Kylian Mbappé
Real Madrid
Nuno Mendes
Paris Saint-Germain
Lionel Messi
Inter Miami
João Neves
Paris Saint-Germain
Michael Olise
Bayern Munich
Willian Pacho
Paris Saint-Germain
Julián Quiñones
Al Qadsiah
Declan Rice
Arsenal
Rodri
Manchester City/Barcelona
Fabián Ruiz
Paris Saint-Germain
William Saliba
Arsenal
Ferran Torres
Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain
Dayot Upamecano
Bayern Munich
Vinícius Júnior
Real Madrid
Vitinha
Paris Saint-Germain
The race for this year’s Ballon d’Or is as open as it ever has been, with a number of big names chasing immortality.
Among the favorites are the usual suspects like Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé and Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal. Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane has been backed for a high finish after a stunning season yielded 73 goals for club and country.
Yamal is one of three Barcelona nominees, alongside center back Pau Cubarsí and new signing Rodri, who joined from Manchester City in the summer. Ferran Torres is nominated thanks to his exploits with Barcelona but has since signed for PSG to become one of 10 representatives of the French champions.
Ousmane Dembélé is looking to retain his prize but has backed teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as PSG’s best hope this year.
Marc Cucurella takes Real Madrid’s number of nominees up to four, joining Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham on the 30-strong list.
Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi forced his way into the conversation with some stellar performances at the World Cup with Argentina, but there is no space on the shortlist for long-time career rival Cristiano Ronaldo. There is, however, spot for another Al Nassr forward, Sadio Mané.
It is Messi’s 17th nomination for the Ballon d’Or, one behind Ronaldo’s record of 18.
Women’s 2026 Ballon d’Or Nominees
Player
Team
Selma Bacha
OL Lyonnes
Barbra Banda
Orlando Pride
Klara Bühl
Bayern Munich
Esmee Brugts
Barcelona
Mariona Caldentey
Arsenal
Scarlett Camberos
Club América
Kerstin Casparij
Manchester City
Temwa Chawinga
Kansas City Current
Cata Coll
Barcelona
Melchie Dumornay
OL Lyonnes
Caroline Graham Hansen
Barcelona
Alex Greenwood
Manchester City
Patri Guijarro
Barcelona
Pernille Harder
Bayern Munich
Yui Hasegawa
Manchester City
Rose Lavelle
Gotham FC
Mapi León
Barcelona/London City Lionesses
Lorena
Kansas City Current
Melvine Malard
Manchester United/Chelsea
Manaka Matsukubo
North Carolina Courage/Chelsea
Vivianne Miedema
Manchester City
Ewa Pajor
Barcelona
Clàudia Pina
Barcelona
Alexia Putellas
Barcelona/London City Lionesses
Wendie Renard
OL Lyonnes
Alessia Russo
Arsenal
Khadija Shaw
Manchester City
Momoko Tanikawa
Bayern Munich
Caroline Weir
Real Madrid/OL Lyonnes
Tessa Wullaert
Inter Milan/Como
Injuries have robbed Aitana Bonmatí of the chance to win a fourth successive Ballon d’Or Féminin, but her absence from the shortlist opens the door for a new winner—perhaps just the fifth different player to ever win the prize.
Alexia Putellas is among the favorites but would not be bringing the trophy back to Barcelona, having joined London City Lionesses during the summer. Instead Blaugrana striker Ewa Pajor is likely the Catalan side’s best hope, but Patri Guijarro and Caroline Graham Hansen will hope to finish towards the top of the standings as well.
OL Lyonnes star Melchie Dumornay is also expected to be in the running alongside the prolific duo of Pernille Harder and Khadija Shaw, of Bayern Munich and Manchester City, respectively.
The NWSL is represented by back-to-back MVP Temwa Chawinga, Kansas City Current teammate Lorena, Gotham FC midfielder Rose Lavelle and Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda.
2026 Kopa Trophy Nominees
Two-time winner and reigning champion, Lamine Yamal is in the running for a third straight Kopa Trophy, and will be competing against Barcelona and Spain teammate Pau Cubarsí, among others.
There are nominations for Real Madrid’s Yan Diomande, Man City’s Ayyoub Bouaddi, Bournemouth’s Junior Kroupi, PSG’s Warren Zaïre-Emery and plenty of others in a star-studded shortlist.
Barcelona also have two nominees for the Women’s Kopa Trophy. Vicky López, last year’s winner, is joined on the shortlist by midfield sensation Clara Serrajordi, with Chelsea’s Veerle Buurman, Real Madrid’s Felicia Schröder and USWNT star Lily Yohannes of OL Lyonnes rounding out the top five.
• Ballon d’Or 2026: Full List of Kopa Trophy Nominees
2026 Yashin Trophy Nominees
A total of 10 male players are up for the Yashin Trophy, named after the only goalkeeper to ever win the Ballon d’Or, Lev Yashin.
Arsenal’s David Raya, Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois and Barcelona’s Joan García have emerged as the early favorites to take the crown away from Gianluigi Donnarumma, who won in 2025 but was not nominated this time around.
The three finalists for last season’s Women’s Yashin Trophy—Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton, Gotham FC’s Ann-Katrin Berger and Barcelona’s Cata Coll—are all back up for the award.
• Ballon d’Or 2026: Full List of Yashin Trophy Nominees
2026 Coach of the Year Nominees
Spain nearly boasts a clean sweep of the men’s nominees. Alongside national team manager Luis de la Fuente, there are nominations for Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Aston Villa’s Unai Emery and PSG’s Luis Enrique.
There is more variety on the Women’s Coach of the Year shortlist. OL Lyonnes’ Jonatan Giráldez, Manchester City’s Andrée Jeglertz, Barcelona’s Pere Romeu and BK Häcken’s Elena Sadiku feature alongside former Japan boss Nils Nielsen.
• Ballon d’Or 2026: Full List of Coach of the Year Nominees
2026 Club of the Year Nominees
Some serious heavyweights are competing for the 2026 Club of the Year award.
European champions PSG won this award last year and are now up against Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Flamengo and Bodø/Glimt in pursuit of a second consecutive triumph.
For the Women’s Club of the Year award, Barcelona have to be seen as favorites, but they face fierce competition from Bayern Munich, Man City, OL Lyonnes and Club América.
• Ballon d’Or 2026: Full List of Club of the Year Nominees
When Is the 2026 Ballon d’Or Ceremony?
For the first time since 2019, the Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held away from the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. The festivities are heading to London, England, to honor inaugural Ballon d’Or winner Stanley Matthews.
The winner of the 2026 Ballon d’Or will be unveiled at the ceremony on Oct. 26.
Tom Gott is an associate editor for SI FC, having entered the world of soccer media in early 2018 following his graduation from Newcastle University. He specialises in all things Premier League, with a particular passion for academy soccer, and can usually be found rebuilding your favorite team on Football Manager.Follow tomgott2