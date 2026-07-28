How Danny Welbeck Surprise Affects Man Utd’s Plans for Striker Pursuit

Manchester United’s interest in signing a striker this summer is reportedly not enough for the Red Devils to consider an attempted hijack of Danny Welbeck’s expected transfer to Chelsea.

Welbeck turns 36 in November and has been identified by Chelsea, along with Jordan Henderson, as someone who will add experience and leadership to a young, raw team.

The Brighton & Hove Albion forward has found a new lease on life in recent seasons, scoring 13 Premier League goals in 2025–26 to make it the most prolific campaign of his entire career, bettering his 10-goal in the division only 12 months earlier in 2024–25.

Chelsea are in the early stages of a deal to sign Welbeck, who would return to London after an injury-plagued five years with Arsenal ended in 2019. There is “optimism” at Stamford Bridge.

In direct response to news breaking about Chelsea’s interest in Welbeck, outspoken ex-United defender Rio Ferdinand posted on X: “Welbs … ignore [and] come back home! Champions League football next season in Manchester.”

Man Utd ‘Not Interested’ in Welbeck Hijack

Danny Welbeck is better than ever, aged 35. | Gareth Fuller/PA Images/Getty Images

Manchester United considered re-signing Welbeck for similar reasons more than once in the past. According to The Athletic, the Red Devils got “quite far in the process” last summer after a similar exploration in 2024. This time, however, there is “no indication” of going back in.

That is in spite of scanning the market for a striker to “share the load” with Benjamin Šeško.

Šeško enjoyed a promising debut season with United, scoring 11 Premier League goals in 30 appearances. The Slovenian scored nine of those in a run of only 14 matches in the second half of the campaign. But it’s also worth noting he missed games in November and December because of a knee problem and then got a shin injury that ended his season a few weeks early. Šeško has done individual training this summer to prepare physically.

The 23-year-old is the only natural No. 9 in the senior United squad. That said, it’s a position that Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha both played in last season; Cunha also became Brazil’s starting striker at the World Cup during the group stage and scored three goals.

Marcus Rashford is another who could be utilized as a backup or support No. 9, depending on whether he is still a United player come the transfer deadline on Sept. 1.

The Athletic goes on to note that it’s entirely possible, based on those three players, senior management could decide there is already sufficient cover. Whether that assessment changes if Rashford leaves remains to be seen. As it stands, the expectation is the homegrown player who spent the last 18 months on loan at Barcelona will be reintegrated unless a transfer is arranged.

Man Utd Striker Pursuit Likely to Come Late in Window

Dušan Vlahović is yet to sign with a new club. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Signing a new striker might also be a case of prioritizing more important positions and addressing the issue if there is time and budget still available. The squad still needs a third addition in central midfield, as well as a left back and left winger. The latter is again something that could be influenced by what happens to Rashford.

If United did end up actively pursuing a striker in the market, it would be someone more like Welbeck—perhaps not as old—to fill a very particular role. Aged 23 and with plenty invested in him, Šeško is the long-term starter with the potential to become an elite goalscorer. A new signing ideally helps nurture him, as well as provide some level of competition and cover.

An increased number of games in 2026–27 because of Champions League returning and domestic cup involvement unlikely to be as short again should ensure there are enough minutes to go around. Ultimately, this will not be United chasing an elite-level marksman like Harry Kane.

Jean-Philippe Mateta comes with plenty of Premier League experience. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

It’s why Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta has been linked in the past, someone proven in the Premier League and good enough to command a place in France’s World Cup squad. Curiously, Dušan Vlahović, aged 26, is still a free agent after leaving Juventus.

If Aston Villa were willing to bank a fee for 30-year-old Ollie Watkins before his value starts to irreversibly fall, the England international could become another potential option. Meanwhile, Ivan Toney might only be viable if he was willing to forgo the eye-watering salary he gets in Saudi Arabia.

Given the higher importance placed on other positions, it might be a case of opportunism towards the end of the transfer window, depending on who is available.

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC