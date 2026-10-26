Skip to main content
SI

How Did USWNT Star Rose Lavelle Fare at the 2026 Ballon d’Or?

The 31-year-old soccer star was the only American nominated.
Sophia Vesely|
Rose Lavelle is the star of Gotham FC.
Rose Lavelle is the star of Gotham FC. | Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The 2026 Ballon d’Or saw just one American nominated for the title of best player in the world: Rose Lavelle, who ultimately finished 27th in the women’s voting.

The U.S. women’s national team star midfielder was included on the 30-player shortlist for the annual Ballon d’Or Féminin, the most prestigious individual honor in the women’s game, after leading club side Gotham FC to the 2025 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) title match. She even scored the game-winner in the 80th minute against bitter rivals Washington Spirit.

Lavelle also led Gotham to the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup as well as the semifinals of both the Concacaf W Champions Cup and the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup this spring.

It was actually the second time Lavelle had been included on the shortlist for the award founded by France Football, first nominated back in 2019 after the Stars and Stripes’ fourth World Cup triumph (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019). She finished eighth in voting that year, yet saw fellow USWNT star Megan Rapinoe take home the honor.

Although Lavelle did not break into the coveted top 10 this year, it was nonetheless impressive just for her to be nominated, especially considering it was not a World Cup year for the women’s game. She also does not compete in Europe domestically, following a spring-to-fall calendar with the NWSL as opposed to the traditional European calendar used by much of the rest of the world.She played less games during the award’s voting period, hindering her overall assessment.

Lavelle will look to build on her recent success and guide the USWNT back to global glory in just eight month’s time at the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.


Who Won the Ballon d’Or Feminin?

Alexia Putellas
Alexia Putellas returned to the mountaintop. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Alexia Putellas took home the honor, winning the Ballon d’Or Féminin for the first time since 2022 and the third time in her career (2021, 2022, 2026) to cement her resurgence in the women’s game.

The victory follows a historic quadruple with Barcelona last season, winning Liga F, Copa de la Reina, Supercopa de España and Champions League with the Catalan powerhouse. She now plays for the London City Lionesses in England’s WSL following a summer free transfer.

Putellas continues the trend of Spanish winners, following up on a three-peat from star midfielder and La Roja teammate Aitana Bonmatí (2023, 2024, 2025). The last time a non-Spanish player won the award was Rapinoe seven years ago.

Ballon d’Or Féminin Voting Results

Finish

Player

Club

T-28

Vivianne Miedema

Man City

T-28

Melvine Malard

Man Utd/Chelsea

T-28

Lorena

Kansas City Current

27

Rose Lavelle

Gotham FC

26

Alex Greenwood

Man City

25

Caroline Weir

Real Madrid/OL Lyonnes

24

Kerstin Casparij

Man City

23

Momoko Tanikawa

Bayern Munich

22

Manaka Matsukubo

North Carolina/Chelsea

21

Scarlett Camberos

Club América

20

Selma Bacha

OL Lyonnes

19

Tessa Wullaert

Inter Milan/Como

18

Barbra Banda

Orlando Pride

17

Esmee Brugts

Barcelona

16

Mapi León

Barcelona/London City

15

Cata Coll

Barcelona

14

Wendie Renard

OL Lyonnes

13

Mariona Caldentey

Arsenal

12

Klara Bühl

Bayern Munich

11

Yui Hasegawa

Man City

10

Temwa Chaŵinga

Kansas City Current

9

Alessia Russo

Arsenal

8

Clàudia Pina

Barcelona

7

Pernille Harder

Bayern Munich

6

Caroline Graham Hansen

Barcelona

5

Patri Guijarro

Barcelona

4

Melchie Dumornay

OL Lyonnes

3

Khadija Shaw

Man City

2

Ewa Pajor

Barcelona

1

Alexia Putellas

Barcelona/London City

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
Sophia Vesely
SOPHIA VESELY

Sophia Vesely is a writer, reporter and editor for SI FC, with an emphasis on North American coverage. Her experience comes from regional journalism as a former sports reporter for the Orlando Sentinel, Dallas Morning News and Seattle Times. Vesely graduated from Swarthmore College, where she played collegiate soccer as a wingback. She specializes in MLS, NWSL and NCAA soccer.

Home/Soccer