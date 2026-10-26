How Did USWNT Star Rose Lavelle Fare at the 2026 Ballon d’Or?

The 2026 Ballon d’Or saw just one American nominated for the title of best player in the world: Rose Lavelle, who ultimately finished 27th in the women’s voting.

The U.S. women’s national team star midfielder was included on the 30-player shortlist for the annual Ballon d’Or Féminin, the most prestigious individual honor in the women’s game, after leading club side Gotham FC to the 2025 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) title match. She even scored the game-winner in the 80th minute against bitter rivals Washington Spirit.

Lavelle also led Gotham to the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup as well as the semifinals of both the Concacaf W Champions Cup and the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup this spring.

It was actually the second time Lavelle had been included on the shortlist for the award founded by France Football, first nominated back in 2019 after the Stars and Stripes’ fourth World Cup triumph (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019). She finished eighth in voting that year, yet saw fellow USWNT star Megan Rapinoe take home the honor.

Although Lavelle did not break into the coveted top 10 this year, it was nonetheless impressive just for her to be nominated, especially considering it was not a World Cup year for the women’s game. She also does not compete in Europe domestically, following a spring-to-fall calendar with the NWSL as opposed to the traditional European calendar used by much of the rest of the world.She played less games during the award’s voting period, hindering her overall assessment.

Lavelle will look to build on her recent success and guide the USWNT back to global glory in just eight month’s time at the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.



Who Won the Ballon d’Or Feminin?

Alexia Putellas returned to the mountaintop. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Alexia Putellas took home the honor, winning the Ballon d’Or Féminin for the first time since 2022 and the third time in her career (2021, 2022, 2026) to cement her resurgence in the women’s game.

The victory follows a historic quadruple with Barcelona last season, winning Liga F, Copa de la Reina, Supercopa de España and Champions League with the Catalan powerhouse. She now plays for the London City Lionesses in England’s WSL following a summer free transfer.

Putellas continues the trend of Spanish winners, following up on a three-peat from star midfielder and La Roja teammate Aitana Bonmatí (2023, 2024, 2025). The last time a non-Spanish player won the award was Rapinoe seven years ago.

Ballon d’Or Féminin Voting Results

Finish Player Club T-28 Vivianne Miedema Man City T-28 Melvine Malard Man Utd/Chelsea T-28 Lorena Kansas City Current 27 Rose Lavelle Gotham FC 26 Alex Greenwood Man City 25 Caroline Weir Real Madrid/OL Lyonnes 24 Kerstin Casparij Man City 23 Momoko Tanikawa Bayern Munich 22 Manaka Matsukubo North Carolina/Chelsea 21 Scarlett Camberos Club América 20 Selma Bacha OL Lyonnes 19 Tessa Wullaert Inter Milan/Como 18 Barbra Banda Orlando Pride 17 Esmee Brugts Barcelona 16 Mapi León Barcelona/London City 15 Cata Coll Barcelona 14 Wendie Renard OL Lyonnes 13 Mariona Caldentey Arsenal 12 Klara Bühl Bayern Munich 11 Yui Hasegawa Man City 10 Temwa Chaŵinga Kansas City Current 9 Alessia Russo Arsenal 8 Clàudia Pina Barcelona 7 Pernille Harder Bayern Munich 6 Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona 5 Patri Guijarro Barcelona 4 Melchie Dumornay OL Lyonnes 3 Khadija Shaw Man City 2 Ewa Pajor Barcelona 1 Alexia Putellas Barcelona/London City