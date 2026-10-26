How Did USWNT Star Rose Lavelle Fare at the 2026 Ballon d’Or?
The 2026 Ballon d’Or saw just one American nominated for the title of best player in the world: Rose Lavelle, who ultimately finished 27th in the women’s voting.
The U.S. women’s national team star midfielder was included on the 30-player shortlist for the annual Ballon d’Or Féminin, the most prestigious individual honor in the women’s game, after leading club side Gotham FC to the 2025 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) title match. She even scored the game-winner in the 80th minute against bitter rivals Washington Spirit.
Lavelle also led Gotham to the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup as well as the semifinals of both the Concacaf W Champions Cup and the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup this spring.
It was actually the second time Lavelle had been included on the shortlist for the award founded by France Football, first nominated back in 2019 after the Stars and Stripes’ fourth World Cup triumph (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019). She finished eighth in voting that year, yet saw fellow USWNT star Megan Rapinoe take home the honor.
Although Lavelle did not break into the coveted top 10 this year, it was nonetheless impressive just for her to be nominated, especially considering it was not a World Cup year for the women’s game. She also does not compete in Europe domestically, following a spring-to-fall calendar with the NWSL as opposed to the traditional European calendar used by much of the rest of the world.She played less games during the award’s voting period, hindering her overall assessment.
Lavelle will look to build on her recent success and guide the USWNT back to global glory in just eight month’s time at the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.
Who Won the Ballon d’Or Feminin?
Alexia Putellas took home the honor, winning the Ballon d’Or Féminin for the first time since 2022 and the third time in her career (2021, 2022, 2026) to cement her resurgence in the women’s game.
The victory follows a historic quadruple with Barcelona last season, winning Liga F, Copa de la Reina, Supercopa de España and Champions League with the Catalan powerhouse. She now plays for the London City Lionesses in England’s WSL following a summer free transfer.
Putellas continues the trend of Spanish winners, following up on a three-peat from star midfielder and La Roja teammate Aitana Bonmatí (2023, 2024, 2025). The last time a non-Spanish player won the award was Rapinoe seven years ago.
Ballon d’Or Féminin Voting Results
Finish
Player
Club
T-28
Vivianne Miedema
Man City
T-28
Melvine Malard
Man Utd/Chelsea
T-28
Lorena
Kansas City Current
27
Rose Lavelle
Gotham FC
26
Alex Greenwood
Man City
25
Caroline Weir
Real Madrid/OL Lyonnes
24
Kerstin Casparij
Man City
23
Momoko Tanikawa
Bayern Munich
22
Manaka Matsukubo
North Carolina/Chelsea
21
Scarlett Camberos
Club América
20
Selma Bacha
OL Lyonnes
19
Tessa Wullaert
Inter Milan/Como
18
Barbra Banda
Orlando Pride
17
Esmee Brugts
Barcelona
16
Mapi León
Barcelona/London City
15
Cata Coll
Barcelona
14
Wendie Renard
OL Lyonnes
13
Mariona Caldentey
Arsenal
12
Klara Bühl
Bayern Munich
11
Yui Hasegawa
Man City
10
Temwa Chaŵinga
Kansas City Current
9
Alessia Russo
Arsenal
8
Clàudia Pina
Barcelona
7
Pernille Harder
Bayern Munich
6
Caroline Graham Hansen
Barcelona
5
Patri Guijarro
Barcelona
4
Melchie Dumornay
OL Lyonnes
3
Khadija Shaw
Man City
2
Ewa Pajor
Barcelona
1
Alexia Putellas
Barcelona/London City
Sophia Vesely is a writer, reporter and editor for SI FC, with an emphasis on North American coverage. Her experience comes from regional journalism as a former sports reporter for the Orlando Sentinel, Dallas Morning News and Seattle Times. Vesely graduated from Swarthmore College, where she played collegiate soccer as a wingback. She specializes in MLS, NWSL and NCAA soccer.