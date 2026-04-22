How Man City’s Premier League Fixtures Compare to Arsenal After Climbing to First

Arsenal have led the Premier League table for 197 days this season, but Manchester City’s 1–0 victory over Burnley on Wednesday night means they have now been leapfrogged.

The Citizens moved above their title rivals on goals scored with three precious points at Turf Moor, backing up their statement victory over Arsenal last weekend. Pep Guardiola’s side has reeled in the Gunners and now boast momentum ahead of the run-in.

Just five matches remain for both clubs during the remainder of the Premier League campaign and it will now be a straight shootout down the stretch. City may currently lead the pack, but they must finish the job in the closing weeks.

Here are how the fixture lists compare for Man City and Arsenal for the rest of the season.

Man City, Arsenal’s Remaining Premier League Fixtures

The title race could go down to the wire. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Man City Fixtures Arsenal Fixtures Everton (A) – May 4 Newcastle (H) – April 25 Brentford (H) – May 9 Fulham (H) – May 2 Bournemouth (A) – May 17 West Ham (A) – May 10 Aston Villa (H) – May 24 Burnley (H) - May 17 *Crystal Palace (H) – Date TBC Crystal Palace (A) – May 24

*Game still to be rescheduled after prior postponement.

After several weeks of heartache and frustration for Arsenal supporters, the positive news is that their remaining fixtures are simpler than City’s—on paper, at least. Three of their last five games are on home soil, beginning with this coming weekend’s encounter with an out-of-form Newcastle United side.

The Emirates Stadium then hosts Fulham to kick off May, just several days after the Champions League semifinal first leg with Atlético Madrid. The return leg will be staged just before Arsenal make the journey to relegation-threatened West Ham United on May 10.

Arsenal face already-relegated Burnley in their final home match of the season, and their finale comes across London at Crystal Palace. The Eagles could well rest players in that fixture should they reach the Conference League final, which is staged just three days later.

Man City have the momentum. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Man City have no European fixtures to worry about, but are still contesting the FA Cup. Their semifinal with Southampton comes this weekend, while the final will be staged on May 16 should they make it beyond the Saints.

After their semifinal, Guardiola’s men aim to continue their red-hot form away at Everton on their return to league action, after which they host Brentford. Both sides have plenty still to fight for as they hunt European qualification.

A trip to Bournemouth—which will be moved should City reach the FA Cup final—will be staged on May 17, and City’s only remaining fixture which has been officially scheduled is their finale at home to Aston Villa on May 24.

However, City have one match still to be arranged. Their clash at home to Crystal Palace was postponed earlier in the season and is still awaiting a new date from the Premier League.

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