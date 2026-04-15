How Man Utd Can Cope Without Harry Maguire in Huge Chelsea Clash

Manchester United will be stretched thin for the weekend’s hugely important Premier League match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with Harry Maguire suspended.

Maguire was recently charged with misconduct by the FA over abusive language aimed at the fourth official as he was leaving the pitch following a red card against Bournemouth. The charge was upheld after Maguire declined to contest it. Punishment confirmed on Wednesday afternoon is a one-game suspension and a $40,722 (£30,000) fine, adding to the initial ban the defender has already served.

Compounding the issue is Lisandro Martínez’s red card against Leeds United in controversial circumstances on Monday night. The Argentine center back was dismissed after a VAR review highlighted a momentary pull on Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s hair during an aerial challenge. The contact was light but equates to a red card for violent conduct under the letter of the law.

A violent conduct suspension would see Martínez ruled out for three games, with a possible appeal unlikely to be successful. Michael Carrick called it “one of the worst” decisions he’s seen. “It’s not a pull, it’s not a tug, it’s not aggressive,” the interim manager fumed.

Man Utd Left With Two Center Backs

Lisandro Martínez faces a three-match ban. | Richard Martin-Roberts/CameraSport/Getty Images

With Maguire and Martínez suspended, and Matthijs de Ligt still sidelined with a back injury he’s been suffering with since December, United would have only young pairing Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven to field at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night.

Yoro is the senior of the duo at 20 years of age, with Heaven still a teenager. Both are talented defenders, but the lack of experience is obviously a concern.

Heaven hasn’t started a match in any competition since Jan. 7, when United drew with Burnley under the guidance of caretaker manager Darren Fletcher. Yoro has had considerably more opportunities recently, starting regularly alongside Maguire during a Martínez injury absence.

Heaven and Yoro have started in the same defense before, but only as part of a back three and never just as a pairing without an additional body.

Man Utd’s Center Back Depth

Player Age Status Leny Yoro 20 Fit Ayden Heaven 19 Fit Harry Maguire 33 Suspended Lisandro Martínez 28 Suspended Matthijs de Ligt 26 Injured

Casemiro Solution Not Ideal

Casemiro could play center back if he had to. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

An alternative to Carrick putting his faith in a center-back partnership with a combined age of 39 would be utilizing Casemiro in a deeper role.

The veteran Brazilian notably finished the 2023–24 season playing in defense when injuries sidelined Maguire, Martínez and Raphaë Varane in various moments. It is not his strongest position, but he can do it. The downside is the knock-on impact that might have on midfield.

Losing Casemiro’s influence from the center of the pitch, where he’s been a vital presence in recent months, is one thing. Also being able to cover his absence in that area is another.

As it stands, United don’t really have the midfield depth to not suffer. Kobbie Mainoo missed the Leeds match because of a minor injury and, for the time being at least, is a doubt for Chelsea.

That would leave Manuel Ugarte as the sole remaining senior central midfielder. Bruno Fernandes can obviously play the No. 8 role if he needs to, but his form as a more advanced No. 10 has been a huge reason for United’s improved results and positive consistency in the second half of the season.

To avoid compromising and putting shackles on Fernandes, Carrick would otherwise be looking at someone like teenage twins Jack or Tyler Fletcher to plug the gap. In an emergency, right back Noussair Mazraoui might also be able to play in midfield, having done it under Erik ten Hag.

What’s the Consequence of Chelsea vs. Man Utd?

Man Utd could take a huge step towards Champions League qualification. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

The result at Stamford Bridge has the potential to be very significant. Third-place United already have a seven-point advantage over sixth-place Chelsea in the Premier League standings, which would grow to 10 with victory in the west London borough.

Top five will be good enough for Champions League qualification because of the Premier League securing a bonus European Performance Spot. Should the Red Devils win, there is a chance Chelsea could even tumble out of the top six and down as far as 10th, if Brentford, Everton, Brighton & Hove Albion and Sunderland all collect maximum points in their respective matches.

If United lose at Stamford Bridge, it is not a complete disaster, but the cushion back to Chelsea would shrink to just four points. It would still be United’s Champions League place to lose, but the margin for error in the five remaining fixtures in that scenario is obviously considerably smaller.

The Premier League Race to the Champions League

Position Club Points 3 (UCL) Man Utd 55 4 (UCL) Aston Villa 55 5 (UCL) Liverpool 52 6 (UEL) Chelsea 48 7 (Conf) Brentford 47 8 Everton 47

All teams included have played 32 of 38 matches

UCL= UEFA Champions League; UEL = UEFA Europa League; Conf = UEFA Conference League

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