How Man Utd’s New Midfield Could Look, Why It Might Still Be Incomplete

Manchester United’s summer started with all sorts of possibilities when it came to a vital midfield rebuild, accounting for both last season’s lack of depth and the departure of Casemiro.

But things have changed and evolved almost day by day during what has still only been seven weeks since the last ball of 2025–26 was kicked.

It was always clear that the Red Devils needed more than one—perhaps three—new midfielders to address the squad’s needs, likely coming from different price brackets.

A deal for Atalanta’s Éderson was agreed in May but has fallen through after an apparent notice from Manchester that United intend to park it.

Aurélien Tchouaméni was an option until the day he signed his new Real Madrid contract—a tried and tested method, while the club refused to go to the financial lengths Tottenham Hotspur did with Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, or Manchester City for Elliot Anderson.

A £50 million ($67 million) deal for Andrey Santos, signed from Chelsea, is in the books. There is an expectation that Youri Tielemans will soon follow for only £35 million ($46.9 million) because of a surprisingly helpful release clause in his Aston Villa contract. Both players together will cost the same as what Spurs paid for Fernandes alone, so it seems like smart business.

Carrick has—assuming Tielemans goes to completion as well—three senior options for two positions in the center of the pitch in a 4-2-3-1 formation. In terms of numbers, it is what he had last season with Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte. But with more games on the schedule and Ugarte struggling to get an opportunity as the season progressed, there is likely to be more fluidity.

Bruno Fernandes can play deeper if needed, which is how Ruben Amorim wanted to do things last season. But it takes the captain out of the No. 10 role from which his supercharged rate of assists in the second half of the campaign saw him topple the Premier League’s single season record.

More Defensive-Oriented Midfielder Still Needed

Casemiro was naturally more defensive. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Due to the system and the undroppable and indefatigable Fernandes, it’s unlikely Tielemans, Santos and Mainoo would ever all be on the pitch at the same time, certainly not at the start of a match.

Given overlapping skillsets, it’s also not very easy to nail down a primary starting duo. That is a benefit because regular midweek commitments likely mean regular changes.

United fans would probably prefer to see Mainoo start most games. Carrick is certainly an admirer, making the homegrown talent one of the first names on every teamsheet from January onwards.

Mainoo’s qualities as a progressive passer and forward-thinking dribbler are best matched with someone who is more defensive-minded, which is why a partnership with Casemiro worked so well once Carrick brought them back together at the start of 2026.

Santos is perhaps a ‘safe’ partner for Mainoo because the Brazilian has shown at Chelsea how he can provide a platform that allows others to thrive and perform. He will look to receive passess and progress the ball himself, but his presence is also about balance. If Santos, who appears to play with an admirable caution, sits and holds, Mainoo can take off the brake and explore.

Mainoo and Tielemans, both intelligent passers and creative thinkers, could play together well in games where United expect to have a lot of the ball against more stubborn defenses. When the opponent is better and Carrick’s team might have to dig in, that combination—built on brains over brawn—might lack physical ball-winning and disruption skills. Santos is another who prefers an interception to a tackle and isn’t necessarily the direct answer to that.

Tielemans and Santos equally have abilities that complement each other as a partnership, but also probably not in every scenario when greater defensive force is required.

Resurrecting Carlos Baleba Interest Would Make Sense

Carlos Baleba was a target in 2025. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

The ongoing need for a physically strong defensive midfielder is what made the Tchouaméni interest logical. The Éderson deal, another who has the right bite, is not going forward right now, but reports suggest it hasn’t been abandoned completely and could be revisited before September.

There would be reason to put Carlos Baleba back on the table, after last summer’s interest was quickly extinguished by Brighton & Hove Albion’s prohibitive pricing. But a slightly underwhelming 2025–26 from him and the lack of a World Cup shop window should see that fall.

Adam Wharton is more like Mainoo or Tielemans and is probably no longer worth pursuing at this time. Even though Bournemouth’s Alex Scott isn’t a traditional defensive midfielder, his pressing ability and well-timed tackles, could still give some merit to considering an approach. The only problem there is that his price tag has wound up massively inflated.

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