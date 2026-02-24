How Man Utd’s Next Five Premier League Fixtures Compare to Liverpool, Chelsea

In a continued attempt to not say anything interesting, Michael Carrick mastered the art of understatement. “Results wise, it’s been good,” Manchester United’s manager admitted.

Monday’s 1–0 win over Everton was United’s fifth win in Carrick’s sixth game at the helm. The Red Devils are now undefeated in 10 Premier League fixtures for the first time since Ole Gunnar Solskjær was cavorting around the wheel back in 2021.

This remarkable uptick in form has sent United up to the heady heights of fourth, with a three-point cushion above Chelsea and Liverpool in the race for Champions League qualification. United’s only focus for the remainder of the season is this quest for their European return, while the priorities of their direct rivals are divided by this season’s Champions League fixtures.

As the knockout stages get underway, the next chunk of Premier League games could prove pivotal in the battle to decide who will rub shoulders with the continental elite next season.

Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool’s Next Five Premier League Fixtures

Manchester United are in fine form. | Shaun Brooks-CameraSport/Getty Images

Man Utd (4th, 48 Points) Chelsea (5th, 45 Points) Liverpool (6th, 45 points) Crystal Palace (H) – March 1 Arsenal (A) – March 1 West Ham (H) – Feb. 28 Newcastle (A) – March 4 Aston Villa (A) – March 4 Wolves (A) – March 3 Aston Villa (H) – March 15 Newcastle (H) – March 14 Tottenham (H) – March 15 Bournemouth (A) – March 20 Everton (A) – March 21 Brighton (A) – March 21 Leeds (H) – April 11 Man City (H) – April 11 Fulham (H) – April 11

On the face of it, Liverpool’s upcoming fixtures are the most favourable. The Reds are up against three of the current bottom five over the next fortnight, with both West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur travelling to Anfield on either side of a trip to Molineux to start March.

However, there is no such thing as a gimme in the Premier League. Arsenal recently proved that Wolverhampton Wanderers are a foe to be underestimated at your own cost. Spurs appear to be resoundingly devoid of any hope yet West Ham are on the charge. The Hammers have collected 11 points from their last six games—one more than Liverpool.

Chelsea are unbeaten in the Premier League since Calum McFarlane’s last game of his interim spell against Fulham in January. Yet, Liam Rosenior was left to lament another draw at Stamford Bridge against newly promoted opposition this weekend. “We’ve set fire to four points from two home games,” he fumed after Saturday’s frustrating 1–1 stalemate.

This is a common theme throughout the season; Chelsea have dropped 19 points from winning positions this term, a tally only West Ham can top. Arsenal have developed an unhealthy tendency to slip into this trend, so the first goal may not be decisive when these London rivals clash at Stamford Bridge next Sunday.

The visit of Arsenal is the first of a daunting sequence for the Blues, who are also up against second-placed Manchester City and Aston Villa in third over the next five fixtures.

Manchester United’s upcoming fixtures feel like an audition for their next permanent manager.

Oliver Glasner is set to lead Crystal Palace to Old Trafford next Sunday—if he is still in a job, that is. The Austrian coach, who has been heavily linked with the full-time position at United, seems to treat each press conference as an opportunity to needle his own fanbase. Despite steering the Eagles to victory over Wolves last weekend, the contest was dominated by Glasner’s uncertain future.

Eddie Howe is another figure who has been tipped for the Old Trafford hot seat. Roy Keane’s coaching role model will welcome United to St James’ Park next midweek before Unai Emery takes Aston Villa to the Theatre of Dreams.

Andoni Iraola has made a compelling case for his consideration during his head-to-head duels with the Red Devils. Across five previous meetings, the Bournemouth boss is unbeaten and has seen his side rack up 13 goals.

