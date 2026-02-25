How Many Games Will Kylian Mbappe Miss for Real Madrid With a Knee Injury?

Real Madrid pounded the panic alarm when superstar forward Kylian Mbappé re-aggravated a knee injury that rules him out of several games the 15-time European champions cannot afford to lose.

The Frenchman kicked off 2025–26 in electrifying form, scoring against just about every opponent he faced for both club and country. But logging heavy minutes in an action-packed match calendar for Los Blancos and France soon caught up to Mbappé in December.

The 27-year-old sustained a knee injury that proved more serious than originally thought, plaguing the attacker over the last eight weeks. Mbappé played through the pain, but is now ultimately in for a spell out, leaving Real Madrid without their leading goalscorer at a crucial time in the season.

The Games Kylian Mbappé Will Miss for Real Madrid

Real Madrid will have to manage without Kylian Mbappé for the time being. | Guillermo Martinez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Real Madrid have yet to give a recovery timeline for Mbappé, but early reports claim the France international will miss at least the next three games for Los Blancos. First up is the all-important second leg of the Champions League knockout phase playoffs against Benfica on Wednesday night.

Then, the Spanish giants return to La Liga action to take on Getafe on Monday. On paper, the match should not cause Álvaro Arbeloa’s men too much trouble, especially at the Bernabéu. But the team’s threat up top becomes significantly stifled without Mbappé, as well as the injured Jude Bellingham.

The following weekend comes a trip to Celta Vigo. Los Blancos already suffered a 2–0 defeat in the reverse fixture, and that was with Mbappé on the pitch for 90 minutes. Another blunder could damage the club’s push for the Spanish crown.

It remains to be seen whether Mbappé will recover and return in time to feature in the Champions League round of 16—should Real Madrid advance past Benfica. The Frenchman will likely face a late fitness test to be ready by the first leg, where the 15-time European champions will play either Manchester City or Sporting CP.

Date Opponent Competition Feb. 25 Benfica (H) Champions League Mar. 2 Getafe (H) La Liga Mar. 7 Celta Vigo (A) La Liga Mar. 10/11* Man City/Sporting CP (H) Champions League

*Potential Champions League round of 16 match should Real Madrid advance in the competition.

How Mbappé’s Knee Injury Could Impact France’s World Cup Preparations

Kylian Mbappé will lead France at the 2026 World Cup. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Should Mbappé need a bit longer on the sidelines than originally expected or experience a setback in his recovery, the France captain would suddenly become a doubt for the March international window. Les Bleus are set to play World Cup tune-ups against Brazil and Colombia.

Going against two South American powerhouses will be a great test for a France team typically used to European competition. A clash with the Seleção, especially, will pit Didier Deschamps’s men against some of the best players in the world, like Vinicius Junior, Raphinha and Alisson.

Losing Mbappé for those clashes would not be the end of the world since they are just international friendlies. But it would force France to roll out a makeshift attack instead of getting valuable experience with their World Cup starters leading the way up top.

Even if Mbappé recovers in time for the international window, both France and Real Madrid might want to proceed with caution and limit the forward’s minutes to preserve him for the final months of the season and this summer’s tournament.

