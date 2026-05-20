The 22-year wait is finally over. Arsenal are the 2025–26 Premier League champions, vanquishing their past demons and at last getting their hands on the most prestigious trophy in English soccer.

Arsenal were far and away the most consistent side in the Premier League this season, and even after poor results in April once again appeared to put Mikel Arteta’s side on the brink of collapse, the Gunners responded admirably and showed their champions character, winning four in a row to put themselves back in the driver’s seat of the title race.

The Gunners’s stellar form in the climax of the run-in saw them capitalize on a Manchester City stumble to take back first place in the standings, and with Man City needing a win to take the title-race down to the final game of the season, the Cityzens settled for a 1–1 draw against Bournemouth that crowned Arsenal Premier League champions for the first time since 2003–04.

It’s a day Arsenal fans have painfully waited for for over two decades, and celebrations will go deep into the north London night. Arteta’s side and overall project have finally conquered what seemed like an impossible peak, returning Arsenal to a place their greatness merits.

How Many Times Have Arsenal Won the Premier League?

It was pure elation when Arsenal were confirmed as new Premier League champions. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Season Champions Runners-Up 2025–26 Arsenal Manchester City 2003–04 Arsenal Chelsea 2001–02 Arsenal Liverpool 1997–98 Arsenal Manchester United 1990–91 Arsenal Liverpool 1988–89 Arsenal Liverpool 1970–71 Arsenal Leeds United 1952–53 Arsenal Preston North End 1947–48 Arsenal Manchester United 1937–38 Arsenal Wolverhampton Wanderers 1934–35 Arsenal Sunderland 1933–34 Arsenal Huddersfield Town 1932–33 Arsenal Aston Villa 1930–31 Arsenal Aston Villa

Arsenal are champions of England for the 14th time in the club’s illustrious history. This is the fourth time Arsenal have won the Premier League since the competition’s inception in 1992–93, having previously won the Football League First Division (Premier League’s predecessor) 10 times.

Arteta is now the second manager in Arsenal’s history to win the Premier League, following in the footsteps of the legendary Arsène Wenger, who led the Gunners to Premier League glory in his first full season in charge in 1997–98, then again in 2001–02.

Wenger’s Gunners then won the third and final Premier League title of his tenure with arguably the most iconic team of the league’s era, becoming the first and only invincible side in Premier League history in 2003–04.

The most successful era of Arsenal in England’s top flight came in the 1930’s, when they were crowned champions five times in a decade. The foundations of one of the most iconic and successful club’s in English soccer were laid then, and almost a century later, Arteta’s side have finally brought them back to the glory days.

Winning the 2025–26 Premier League adds another crown to the third most successful team in English soccer history.

The Most Successful Clubs in English Soccer History

Arsenal’s 2003–04 Invincibles are a legendary side in English soccer. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Rank Club League Titles 1 Manchester United 20 2 Liverpool 20 3 Arsenal 14 4 Manchester City 10 5 Everton 9

Arsenal’s 14 English top-flight crowns trail only Liverpool and Manchester United’s 20, firmly cemented as the third winningest side in English soccer history books. Their 14th win puts them four clear of Manchester City, their nearest challengers this season.

Arsenal are also the fourth-winningest side of the Premier League era. Despite their 22-year drought, the four Premier League titles Arsenal have won since the competition’s inception trail only Man United’s 13, Man City’s eight and Chelsea’s five.

After three-straight years of coming in runner-up, Arteta’s squad has finally completed their mission. With that final, elusive and seemingly unbreakable barrier now conquered, Arsenal are perfectly positioned to continue competing for Premier League titles in the years to come.

First, though, comes a date with destiny in Budapest on Saturday, May 30, when Arsenal face Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025–26 Champions League final looking to become European champions for the first time in club history.

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