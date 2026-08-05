How Marcus Rashford Could Face Extraordinary Reunion With Ruben Amorim

Nineteen months ago, Ruben Amorim infamously said he would rather play his 63-year-old goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital over Marcus Rashford at Manchester United.

The head-turning comments came after Amorim left Rashford out of his squad for an 11th successive game in 2024–25. The manager was in a standoff with the England international, who previously declared he wanted a “new challenge” away from the club he spent over a decade representing.

Rashford would become part of the club’s “bomb squad” last summer after returning from a loan spell with Aston Villa before he ultimately joined Barcelona on loan. The winger helped the Catalans win La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup, while Amorim was sacked in January.

Despite Rashford’s public desire to remain with the Spanish champions, Barcelona did not trigger his buy option, sending the 28-year-old back to Old Trafford, where he remains under contract until June 2028.

Michael Carrick is the new face in the dugout, offering his fellow countryman a clean slate this preseason. Except Rashford still might not be able to escape Amorim.

Rashford in Line to Come Face to Face With Amorim

There is no love lost between Rashford (left) and Amorim. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Next Saturday, Aug. 15, United will lock horns with AC Milan in their final preseason match ahead of the 2026–27 season. The Rossoneri are now led by Amorim, who replaced Massimiliano Allegri in June.

Had the match come earlier in United’s preseason schedule, Rashford would have easily avoided an encounter with his former boss. The forward has been enjoying a well-earned rest after the 2026 World Cup and has yet to join up with the Red Devils, much like Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martínez.

The latter two are expected to return on Monday for the penultimate leg of United’s preseason tour in the Republic of Ireland, likely with Rashford in tow.

United’s Remaining Preseason Fixtures

Carrick is looking to keep momentum into the new season. | Zohaib Alam/MUFC/Manchester United/ Getty Images

Opponent Date Location Paris Saint-Germain Saturday, Aug. 8 Ullevi Stadium, Sweden Leeds United Wednesday, Aug. 12 Croke Park, Republic of Ireland AC Milan Saturday, Aug. 15 Tarczyński Arena, Poland

Carrick likely wouldn’t throw Rashford into United’s clash with Leeds United just a few days after the winger returns from vacation. Therefore, Rashford’s highly anticipated return could come with Amorim on the visitors’ touchline.

The stakes for the match were already high considering it will be the first time Amorim faces off with his former side after his turbulent reign came to an end seven months ago. Of the 63 games the Portuguese boss managed at United, over a third ended in defeat. He also only secured 15 wins in 47 Premier League matches.

So much of Amorim’s tenure was full of explosive press conferences and head-turning decisions, partially headlined by his continued disdain for Rashford’s poor training habits. Now, not only must the 41-year-old clash with the man who took his struggling squad to third place in the Premier League, but also the player he ran out of Manchester.

The preseason friendly might just have more compelling storylines than United’s Premier League opener against Hull City on Saturday, Aug. 22.

Rashford Hoping to Keep Momentum Rolling

Rashford helped England finish third at the 2026 World Cup. | Tullio Puglia/FIFA/Getty Images

After a trying final two seasons in the Premier League, Rashford revived his career in Spain, recording 14 goals and 11 assists in 49 appearances for Barcelona.

Rashford’s productiveness came largely with reduced minutes, making the numbers even more impressive considering he was playing behind Raphinha for much of the season.

He also represented England at the 2026 World Cup, snagging a spot on Thomas Tuchel’s roster while the likes of Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Harry Maguire and Trent Alexander-Arnold were left home. Rashford tallied a goal and an assist in North America.

The winger played solidly in his limited opportunities and will hope he can continue proving his value—or else he risks falling into obscurity once again.

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