How Mohamed Salah Fared in Emotional Last Liverpool Match

Mohamed Salah pulled down the curtain on an extraordinary Liverpool career on Sunday, playing his last match in a red shirt as the 2025–26 campaign came to a close.

Back in March, the 33-year-old announced his impending exit at the end of the season, one year before his contract expires. Ever since, there has been a countdown to all the “lasts” Salah would experience at Liverpool, with his final match headlining the emotional farewell tour.

Despite his contentious relationship with manager Arne Slot, Salah still got the nod at Anfield against Brentford, as did Andy Robertson, who also received a proper send-off before he moves on from Merseyside.

It was largely Salah’s evening, though, and the Egyptian couldn’t help but show up in a massive way, even if the final 1–1 scoreline dashed his chances of a perfect storybook ending.

Mohamed Salah vs. Brentford—How It All Unfolded at Anfield

A Mixed Opening Showcase

Mohamed Salah (left) needed some time to grow into the match. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Salah took his storied place on the right wing for the final time at Anfield, absolutely buzzing to leave his mark as soon as the opening whistle sounded. The Egyptian’s crisp passing was on full display, as was his expert delivery from the corner flag.

Yet as the game settled, Salah was quickly frustrated by Brentford left back Keane Lewis-Potter. The forward was tightly marked and lacked the pace to pull away from the defender, forcing him into rash decisions that typically ended with an errant cross or a heavy touch that stifled any push forward.

Salah also failed to dribble past Lewis-Potter and won zero of his ground duels in the opening 15 minutes. It seemed like it could be another lackluster performance from the club legend, who struggled all season long to find the magic of years past.

Salah Bursts to Life

The woodwork denied Mohamed Salah a goal. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Everything changed in the 19th minute. After an intense conversation with Dominik Szoboszlai, Salah stepped up to take a free kick at the edge of the 18-yard box. The Egyptian bent a left-footed effort that rattled off the outside of the post, denying what would have been a dream moment in his final match in a red shirt.

Caught flat-footed in the center of his goal, Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher could only sit and watch as his woodwork saved the day. Salah, along with the rest of Anfield, could only sit and groan.

Mohamed Salah was in the mood on Sunday. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Still, the 33-year-old suddenly had a swagger to his game. Minutes later, he got the better of Lewis-Potter and drove into the box, rifling off a dangerous shot that Kelleher lunged to save at his near post.

Salah was now in the mood, soon calling for the ball from Szoboszlai as he made a darting run forward. The Hungary international answered with a delicious through ball, but Salah’s first touch let him down, allowing a swarm of light blue shirts to clear the danger.

The winger spent the rest of the first half at the heart of the action, headlined by his sprint in transition on the brink of halftime. Robertson hoofed a ball forward that fell right into Salah’s stride on the counter attack. With two defenders swarming his space, Salah controlled the ball inside the box, turned and looked poised to get a shot off, but Lewis-Potter won the ball cleanly despite a penalty shout from the Liverpool faithful.

Salah Gets His Moment—And a Bit of History

Mohamed Salah set up Liverpool’s only goal on Sunday. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Salah kicked off the second half much like how he ended the first. He forced a good save out of Kelleher in the 52nd minute, before the Egypt international turned into a playmaker instead.

A hopeful yet pinpoint ball from Ryan Gravenberch unleashed Salah down the right flank in transition, where he had acres of green grass to run. With all the time and space in the world, Salah dribbled into the box, saw Jones arriving and delivered a sensational ball with the outside of his left boot that his teammate buried to give Liverpool the 1–0 lead.

Ever since he saw his free kick rattle off the woodwork, Salah looked destined to get his moment on Sunday and what better way than to whip out a trivela assist.

Even more special, the assist was Salah’s 93rd in the English top flight since he joined the Reds back in 2017. The tally put him above club legend Steven Gerrard in the history books as the outright record-holder for Premier League assists for Liverpool.

An Emotional Goodbye

Mohamed Salah bid an emotional goodbye to Anfield. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

The assist was Salah’s last major action before Slot replaced him in the 74th minute. The 33-year-old took his time bidding his farewell, taking in the raucous applause from the crowd and hugging his teammates as tears welled up in his eyes.

Before he left the pitch one final time in a red shirt, Salah dropped to his knees and pressed his head to the grass, savoring one last moment at the ground that turned him into a Liverpool and Premier League icon.

Even his brisk hug with Slot on the touchline was not enough to take away his moment.

The Numbers That Explain Salah’s Final Liverpool Match

Mohamed Salah went out in style. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Salah might not have found the back of the net, but he still set up his side’s only goal on Sunday. His one assist outperformed his xA of 0.44 .

. The Egypt international also mustered four shots , the most by any player in the match. Two were on target, one missed the mark and one was blocked.

, the most by any player in the match. Two were on target, one missed the mark and one was blocked. Salah was frustrated at times by Lewis-Potter, sometimes forcing the winger into bad or rushed passes that dropped his accuracy down to 84%.

Statistic Tally Minuted Played 74 Goals 0 Assists 1 Expected Goals (xG) 0.23 xG on Target (xGOT) 0.73 Expected Assists (xA) 0.44 Accurate Passes 32/38 (84%) Chances Created 1 Big Chances Created 1 Shots on Target 2 Shots Off Target 1 Blocked Shots 1 Shot Accuracy 2/4 (50%)

*Statistics provided by FotMob

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