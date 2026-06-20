How Much Do World Cup Soccer Players Get Paid? USMNT, England and Other Teams’ Bonuses Explained

The FIFA World Cup is the biggest sporting event on the planet, and the 2026 tournament has already shattered attendance and viewership records, with hundreds of millions of fans tuning in from across the globe.

Given the scale of the competition, you might assume the players involved are earning enormous sums simply for taking part.

The reality, however, is a little more complicated.

While World Cup players do receive financial rewards, they are not paid in the same way they are at club level. Instead of collecting a regular salary from FIFA, players are typically rewarded through a combination of national team bonuses, prize-money distributions and agreements negotiated between players and their respective federations.

Some countries offer substantial performance-based incentives for reaching certain stages of the tournament, while others distribute a percentage of the prize money awarded by FIFA.

So how much do World Cup players actually earn? And how do the bonus structures work for some of the tournament’s biggest nations, including England and the USMNT?

Here’s everything you need to know.

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Do Players Get Paid to Be at the World Cup?

World Cup players are paid for representing their countries, although the sums involved are generally far smaller than the salaries they earn at club level in competitions such as the Premier League, La Liga or the Bundesliga.

Each national federation sets its own payment structure, meaning match fees vary significantly from country to country. Generally speaking, players representing larger soccer nations receive higher match fees and bonuses, while those from smaller nations tend to earn less.

That said, for most elite players, World Cup payments are relatively modest compared to their club earnings. The prestige of representing their country on the biggest stage often outweighs the financial reward.

A famous example came in 2018, when France star Kylian Mbappé reportedly donated his entire France match fee—around $23,000 per game—to charity throughout Les Bleus’ successful World Cup campaign.

How Much Do England Players Get Paid for the World Cup?

England players can earn a fortune at the World Cup. | Stefan Koops/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto/Getty Images

England players receive around £2,000 ($2,500) per match when representing the national team at tournaments such as the World Cup and European Championships. However, they do not keep this money.

Since a 2007 agreement, all match fees are donated to charity via the England Football Foundation, contributing millions to good causes over time.

The bigger financial rewards come from performance bonuses based on tournament progress. For the 2026 World Cup, reports suggest England players could earn up to £500,000 ($630,000) each if they win the competition.

How Much Do USMNT Players Get Paid for the World Cup?

The USMNT is flying. | John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images

USMNT players also have the potential to earn significant money at the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA has increased its overall payouts, with federations receiving a base of $12.5 million for participation and preparation, plus additional performance bonuses. Prize money scales up depending on how far a team goes, ranging from around $9 million for group-stage elimination to $50 million for the champions.

FIFA pays these funds to each federation, which then decide how to distribute them. For the U.S., a collective bargaining agreement means World Cup prize money is pooled and shared equally between the men’s and women’s national teams.

Even with a group-stage exit, U.S. players would still earn roughly $330,000 each under the current structure, with earnings rising significantly for each knockout round reached—potentially approaching $1 million per player if the United States were to win the tournament on home soil.

World Cup Prize Money Breakdown

The World Cup trophy is up for grabs this summer. | Omar Vega/FIFA/Getty Images

FIFA has committed to providing every team at this year’s World Cup with a guaranteed participation fee, along with additional prize money based on how far they progress in the tournament.

These payments are made directly to national federations, not individual players.

Each federation then decides how the money is distributed, with most choosing to split it between players, coaching staff and wider team or federation operations.

World Cup Finish Performance-Based Prize Money Group Stage $9 million Round of 32 $11 million Round of 16 $15 million Quarterfinals $19 million Fourth Place $27 million Third Place $29 million Runners-up $33 million Champions $50 million

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