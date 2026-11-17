INEOS correctly recognized that something drastic had to change at Manchester United if the grand old instiution was to re-emerge at the forefront of English and European soccer.

The Red Devils had spent the best part of a decade in chaotic wilderness after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, with the Scot fittingly bowing out by claiming a 13th Premier League title.

For the majority, Ferguson continued to win at Old Trafford despite the hierarchy’s influence. The Glazers took over United in 2005 and were resented by the populace from the outset. Yet they remain, 21 years on. Supporters hoped that INEOS’s partial takeover, agreed in December 2023 to give the chemical manufacturing company control of day-to-day operations, would purge the club of its slumping standards on and off the field, but such an overhaul hasn’t come to pass. Surges of optimism have been fleeting.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, masquerading as a nefarious Dickensian capitalist, has cut almost 30% of United’s workforce as part of INEOS’s severe cost-cutting measures amid surging debts.

Ratcliffe has insisted that the cuts will free up cash to improve the on-field product, and it’s not just players United need the money for. Their knack for churning through managers since Ferguson retired means vast sums in compensation have been paid to those believed to be the club’s saving grace.

And while INEOS have attempted to commit to long-term projects, they’ve just appointed their third permanent manager in less than three years of ownership. Here’s how much the Group has spent in total on hiring and firing United managers.

INEOS’s Managerial Compensation Payouts at Man Utd

Manager Cost to Hire Cost to Fire Total Compensation Erik ten Hag — $13.9 million $13.9 million Ruben Amorim $14.7 million $13.4 million $28.1 million Michael Carrick $0 $6.7 million $6.7 million Mauricio Pochettino $10 million — $10 million Total $24.7 million $34 million $58.7 million

Data provided by The Telegraph and converted via current exchange rates.

United were in the midst of a four-game winning run in the Premier League when INEOS’s arrival was confirmed in February 2024. The new owners immediately inherited a dilemma regarding the future of manager Erik ten Hag, whose second season at Old Trafford started woefully before recovering and ultimately ending with the FA Cup trophy.

The Red Devils’ success at Wembley against their cross-city rivals convinced a reluctant Ratcliffe to retain Ten Hag for 2024–25, but the Dutchman was on borrowed time. INEOS couldn’t wait to start over with their man, which some suggested could be Sir Gareth Southgate after he stepped down as England manager at the end of Euro 2024.

However, they instead pivoted to the continent and hired Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim in November. Ten Hag received a little shy of $14 million in compensation, and it cost United $14.7 million to buy the Portuguese out of his Sporting contract.

Ratcliffe, in particular, was desperate for the highly regarded Amorim to lead United back to the promised land. At the start of his first full season, Ratcliffe said the Portuguese had three years to prove himself at the Theatre of Dreams, which, of course, meant he would be fired within a couple of months of those comments coming to light.

Fortunately, it cost the club a little less to fire Amorim than it did to get him on board. Still, his appointment, excluding salary, set United back $28.1 million.

Michael Carrick was the latest to succumb to Man Utd’s poisoned chalice. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

There was no great expenditure to hire Michael Carrick as interim manager at the start of 2026, and the former midfielder expertly cleaned up Amorim’s mess during the second half of last season. Blinded by sentiment, the club believed it had no choice but to offer Carrick the job full-time—a decision that, in hindsight, appears incredibly naive.

Carrick, who guided United to a third-place finish and a spot in the Champions League, quickly crashed and burned as a result of the more demanding challenges provided by midweek soccer and heightened expectations. The writing was on the wall for weeks during a historically poor start to the season, with the club eventually pulling the plug at the start of the November international break.

The reported break clause in Carrick’s two-year contract means United will have to pay out the remainder of the manager’s salary for 2026–27, believed to be in the region of £5 million ($6.7 million).

As his replacement, figures within the hierarchy were smitten by out-of-work managers, including Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte, but the club opted to go down the more expensive route of appointing USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine signed a new contract with U.S. Soccer after the World Cup, which forced United to pay his $10 million release clause, with further funds needed to hire Pochettino’s backroom staff, too.

That fee means that overall, INEOS have spent $58.7 million on hiring and firing three managers. That’s the rough equivalent of half of the club’s record signing—Paul Pogba in 2016.