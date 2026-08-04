Vinicius Junior Contract: New Real Madrid Offer Some Way Short of Demands

Real Madrid are understood to have made a contract extension offer to Vinícius Júnior, worth around €22 million ($25 million) a year.

The Brazilian forward has less than a year left to run on his current deal, which expires in June 2027, while player and club have so far been unable to agree on renewal terms. Talks over a new contract reportedly stalled around a year ago, though both Vinícius Jr and Madrid president Florentino Pérez have publicly stated their intensions to keep the union going.

Now, amid strong transfer links to Premier League champions Arsenal, ESPN report that Madrid have laid out a new offer worth around €22 million a year—an increase on previous proposals. It had previously been suggested that Vinícius Jr, 26, had been holding out for a deal close to €30 million ($34 million), including a substantial “renewal bonus”—something unprecedented at Real Madrid.

Elsewhere, Spanish media have claimed that Madrid have adopted a ‘take it or leave it’ approach and that the club’s new offer to Vinícius Jr will be their final one in the negotiating process.

Will Vinícius Jr Sign New Contract?

Vinícius Júnior’s contract situation has become a saga. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Throughout the contract standoff, Vinícius Jr has very publicly laid his cards on the table that he wants to stay at the club.

“I’ve never imagined myself away from Real Madrid,” the Brazilian said in one interview with CazéTV. “I make the most of every moment that I am here because it is the club of my dreams.

“I enjoy every moment, I want to continue playing here my whole life.”

There was a momentary outburst from the winger during last season’s October Clásico, when he declared “I’m leaving the club” after being substituted by then manager Xabi Alonso. However, that rift appeared to die with Alonso’s mid-season exit from the club.

In March of this year, he told reporters: “I only think about Real Madrid and being there for a long time.”

Another factor in favor of a contract renewal being the most likely outcome to the saga is that there a vanishingly few genuine landing spots for the player. One exception comes in the form of Arsenal, who are ready to pounce if the winger does not agree a new deal at the Bernabéu.

How Does New Offer Compare to Mbappe, Madrid’s Top Earners?

Mbappé is Real Madrid’s top earner currently. | Guillermo Martinez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

One sticking in early negotiations between player and club appears to have been Vinícius Jr wanting a deal that put him in the same ballpark as the club’s highest earners both currently (Kylian Mbappé) and of all-time (Cristiano Ronaldo).

“They don’t pay me to be nice,” Vinícius Jr has said in the past, alluding to how his current deal hasn’t aligned with his status within the team.

Widespread reports claim that after his last contract renewal in 2022, Brazil international earns around €17 million ($19.4 million) per year after tax—effectively the equivalent of €325,000 a week net.

However, this base figure is understood to increase each season, while there are also a number of bonuses—such as for winning The Best FIFA Men's Player award, as he did in 2024.

The new offer of €22 million would be a substantial increase, though some climb down from his initial demands and still some way off the club’s top earner Mbappé—whose gross annual salary is generally believed to be north of €30 million.

However, verifiable figures on players’s salaries—which are rarely made public—are notoriously hard to come by and there is often discrepancy between sources, when factoring in tax and reported bonuses.

Real Madrid’s Highest-Paid Players 2026–27

Player Estimated Annual Salary (Gross) Contract Expiry Kylian Mbappé €31.25 million ($36 million) 2029 Vinícius Júnior €25 million ($28.75 million) 2027 Jude Bellingham €20 million ($23 million) 2029 Federico Valverde €16.7 million ($19.2 million) 2029 Trent Alexander-Arnold €16.7 million ($19.2 million) 2031 Rodrygo €16.7 million ($19.2 million) 2028 Ibrahima Konaté €16.7 million ($19.2 million) 2030

*Reported base salary figures excluding bonuses from Capology.com.

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