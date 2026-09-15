How Phil Parkinson Could Break Five-Year Habit to Fix Wrexham’s Woes

Phil Parkinson will have to get a response from his Wrexham side if he is to ease the pressure on his managerial position and get their Championship season back on track.

The Red Dragons have won just one of their opening seven matches of the new season and were thrashed 6-0 by West Ham United on Friday night. Although there is little shame in losing to such a talented team that looks destined to return to the Premier League at the first attempt, the manner of the performance was frankly unacceptable.

Wrexham have spent almost $95 million on new players since they were promoted to the Championship but still look well behind the best teams in the division. Although they have previously endured several bad spells and bounced back, there is fresh concern over how they will fix a team that was so poor last time out.

Parkinson has remained loyal to his 3-5-2 formation throughout his time at the Racecourse Ground, using a back four in only three of his 269 matches at the helm, the last outing of which came in 2021. After all, it has brought him three promotions and the highest finish in the club’s history, though there are still concerns over how effective it is against the best teams in the division.

Wrexham’s struggles have been compounded by a “serious” injury to Max Cleworth that has left them with just four fit senior defenders. That becomes an even bigger problem when using a back three rather than a back four. With that in mind, a potential formation change could be the solution, even if it appears unlikely.

Here is a hypothetical look at how Wrexham could change formation to help cope with their current injury situation and get their season back on track.

How Wrexham Could Line Up in a 4-2-3-1 Formation

Wrexham could change formation to ease their defensive shortage and embrace their attacking threat. | FotMob

GK: Anthony Patterson—There were questions over why Wrexham spent so much money on a goalkeeper in the summer, but Patterson has looked good so far and could prove to be a wise purchase.

RB: Danny Imray—Imray has started well in the wingback role and is the more defensive option on the right. He could be used in a fullback role if required.

CB: Dom Hyam—Hyam is the club captain and was arguably unlucky to be dropped against West Ham. He should be competing with Joe Worrall for the same starting spot in defense.

CB:Callum Doyle—Doyle is arguably the most talented player at the club and should have no problems playing in a back four. He would need some cover from the left back when he goes on his marauding runs, though.

LB: Jacques Ekomié—Ekomié has been one of the best of Wrexham’s summer signings, showing plenty of promise since arriving on the left. He can play at left back if required and is probably better suited to the role.

CM: Ben Sheaf—Sheaf has been a huge miss during his injury layoff and is one of several players who could occupy a defensive midfield role. Matty James and Ben Whiteman would also be good options in this formation.

CM: Lewis O’Brien—O’Brien is better suited to a central midfield role and could flourish with the formation change. He is not being used to the best of his abilities in an attacking midfield position and would likely welcome a move back into central midfield.

CAM: Josh Windass—Windass was Wrexham’s Player of the Year last season and is at his best in an attacking midfield role. He should have no problems with the possible change of shape, with Callum O’Hare another option in this position.

RW: Issa Kaboré—Wrexham might not be blessed with many natural wingers, but Kaboré has always been better at attacking than defending and could relish the freedom he would be given, with less emphasis on his defensive work.

ST: Kieffer Moore—Moore is the best striker at the club but needs service if he is going to be effective. He is used to leading the line on his own and would benefit from more crosses into the box from deeper positions.

LW: Nathan Broadhead—Broadhead has been a disappointing signing since joining Wrexham a year ago, but that is partly because he does not appear to suit their style of play. He is at his best as a left winger and could be rejuvenated by a formation change.