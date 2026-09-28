Martin Odegaard Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Arsenal Star

Bernardo Silva is losing no sleep over a bad tackle on Martin Ødegaard during Sunday’s UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and Norway in Oslo.

The Real Madrid midfielder, only on just as a substitute at the end of the game, seemed to pick up the Manchester City-Arsenal rivalry when he saw Gunners captain Ødegaard on the ball deep into time added on.

Portugal led 2–1, but as Norway looked for an equalizer, Ødegaard started a move on the edge of his own penalty area. As Silva approached, the Norway captain accelerated to his left to feed the ball into midfield. Ødegaard played the pass forward, but Silva kicked him from behind after the ball was already gone. That he made contact with his left leg from that direction, rather than coming across the front with his right leg, suggests it was not a genuine attempt to win possession.

There was also enough time from the ball being released for Silva to pull out of any tackle altogether. In NFL terms, this was a case of roughing the passer.

“It’s a head-scratcher from him ... just kicks me down long after I’ve played the ball away,” Ødegaard told local broadcaster TV2 afterwards.

“It’s a pretty deliberate kick,” Norway teammate Andreas Schjelderup similarly told Dagbladet. “It’s pretty ugly. The fact that [Silva] is not being punished more is a bit strange.”

Silva was shown a yellow card for the foul, although it is clear Norway’s players would rather it have been red instead. Ødegaard, whose 2025–26 season was seriously limited by injuries, was furious and immediately confronted his opponent.

“I don’t think we should [say] that on TV,” was his response when asked what he’d said to Silva.

Despite the anger from Ødegaard, the Norway team, Norwegian fans and Arsenal supporters, Silva himself clearly thought nothing of it. He was pressed for a response by reporters when exiting the stadium via the media mixed zone and said only, “It’s football, my friend,” eliciting a reaction of shocked groans from those in the vicinity.

What Injury Does Martin Odegaard Have?

Martin Ødegaard limping as he leaves after the match pic.twitter.com/5u5yXlZUlm — ØnlyØdegaard (@OnlyOdegaard) September 27, 2026

When Ødegaard had left the stadium and was headed towards Norway’s team bus, video footage captured showed the Arsenal player walking with a slight limp.

He just called it a “bump on my [left] ankle” which suggests it could be no more than a contact injury that will result in swelling and bruising.

Ødegaard’s injury problems last season were primarily knee-related, with one muscle injury that may have been a consequence of lacking fitness after an existing absence, and a hurt shoulder.

However, he returned from international duty with Norway in September 2024 with ankle ligament damage after being tackled on his right ankle. He missed 12 Arsenal games.

Once any swelling has reduced, a scan will be required to fully assess any damage.

When Will Martin Odegaard Return From Injury?

Ødegaard is not yet ruled out of future matches. | Lise Åserud/NTB/AFP/Getty Images

Ødegaard expected to see his ankle blow up soon after the game—“It probably won’t be good tonight,” he said on Sunday—but doesn’t anticipate a big problem.

“I’m betting it’ll be fine in the next few days,” he added.

At this stage, Ødegaard has not withdrawn from the Norway squad, which makes it likely there is a belief he will play again before the international window is over. Norway faces Wales (Oct. 1) and then Portugal again (Oct. 4) by the end of next weekend.

In that scenario, there should be no doubt about him missing upcoming Arsenal matches. The Gunners next play on Oct. 10 when Leeds United visit the Emirates Stadium.

If an ankle scan does reveal more significant damage, it could become an absence that bleeds into several weeks as was the case two years ago. Notable Arsenal matches in the next two months include a road trip to Bayern Munich in the Champions League (Oct. 21) and Premier League clashes with Liverpool (Nov. 1) and Manchester City (Nov. 29).