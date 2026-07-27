How Radical Goalkeeper Rule Change for 2026–27 Premier League Season Will Work

The highest levels of the English soccer pyramid are reportedly set to introduce a new rule to combat time-wasting goalkeepers by forcing the manager of a shot-stopper who has received medical treatment to briefly sacrifice one of their outfield players.

A crackdown on time-wasting has inspired most of the rule changes brought in by the game’s lawmakers in recent years. There were several alterations to the statues of the sport ahead of the 2026 World Cup, including a countdown on goal kicks, throw-ins and substitutions. Many of these are already set to be adopted by the Premier League for the 2026–27 season.

However, the entire width and breadth of professional English soccer has opened itself up to an even more radical rule change by volunteering to trial the latest attempt to combat deliberate delays from goalkeepers, BBC Sport have reported.

How Does New Goalkeeper Rule Work?

Gianluigi Donnarumma is no stranger to a sly injury. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Players have been accused of exaggerating injuries for years, wailing on the turf to receive medial treatment and break the game up before miraculously recovering. To try to limit that disruption, a new law was brought in to ensure that any player to have accepted an on-pitch visit from the physio must wait on the touchline for 60 seconds after the restart. However, goalkeepers could still have some magic spray and continue playing as normal. That loophole has now been closed.

Under the new regulations, once the referee has signaled for medical staff to treat a goalkeeper, that team’s manager has 10 seconds to tell the fourth official which outfield player will be removed from the match for one minute after play is resumed. If no player is chosen in time, the captain is removed. If the goalkeeper is also the captain, then the outfield player who had been nominated to speak to the referee ahead of the game is the one forcibly sacrificed.

This concept of tactical timeouts from goalkeepers feigning injury to force a break in play for managers to impart in-game instruction has been on the rise since at least the COVID-19-enforced hiatus. It reached such a peak of prominence last season that Leeds United manager Daniel Farke made a point of calling out Manchester City’s Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“We know this happens, but if we don’t educate our players in football, what to do in terms of fair play, sportsmanship and you just try to bend the rules to your advantage, you can even do a fake injury in order to do an additional team talk, it’s nothing I personally like,” he fumed. “We should think about how we can deal with it, and also how we educate it,” Farke added. His advice has been heeded.

Now, there are exceptions to the rule. No outfield player will be removed in the following scenarios:

The goalkeeper has disagreed with the referee and waved away the physio

The goalkeeper has suffered a foul immediately before the stoppage

There has been a collision between the goalkeeper and an outfield player, even if it wasn’t a foul

The goalkeeper in question is visibly bleeding

The goalkeeper has suffered a “serious injury” (i.e. an injury which requires a substitution) or a concussion.

When Will New Rule Be Introduced?

A new Premier League season, a new ball and some new rules. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

English soccer is simply waiting for the sign-off from International Football Association Board (IFAB), which amends the official laws of the game that are distributed worldwide.

Should permission be granted in time, the first ever fixture to include this extreme new measure would be Tranmere Rovers vs. Rochdale in the Carabao Cup preliminary round on Saturday, Aug. 1.

The first Premier League fixture for which this will apply, pending IFAB approval, is Arsenal’s top-flight opener against newly promoted Coventry City on Friday, Aug. 21.

Which Leagues Will Implement New Rule?

The FA Cup trophy will have some new rules. | Michael Regan-The FA/The FA/Getty Images

This rule change is not reserved for the highest tier of English men’s soccer. The Women’s Super League will also adopt this measure which will be universally implemented across the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, the EFL Championship, League One, League Two and the National League.

Intriguingly, the Australian top flight is also expected to act as global guinea pig for this goalkeeping crackdown. However, the A-League won’t give the manager a chance to name their outfield player to be removed, it will always be the captain who is sacrificed.

No other division, not La Liga, the Bundesliga, Serie A or Ligue 1, has yet volunteered for this trial scheme. It will also not be applicable in the Champions League.

The tactical implications of this radical rule change could be seismic, although it’s unlikely there will be many examples to watch the mayhem unfold. These grand alterations are either avoided by referees not wishing to rock the boat or serve their purpose as a deterrent.

Much was made of the law that would see a team concede a corner if their goalkeeper held onto the ball for more than eight seconds. Burnley’s Martin Dúbravka was the Premier League’s first dilly-dallying victim on the opening weekend of last season, yet it was scarcely applied over the subsequent 10 months. There may very well be an unwitting goalkeeper who goes down for cramp in August, but once one team is punished, it would be a major surprise to see more sides fall into the same trap.

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