Premier League Counters Key Issues of 2025–26 Season With New Set of Rules

The Premier League has unveiled a new set of “football principles” for the 2026–27 campaign, promising changes in response to a handful of last season’s biggest controversies.

The 2025–26 season was not without its drama, with many fans joining former Liverpool manager Arne Slot in insisting the product simply was not as entertaining as it used to be. Player conduct, VAR use and tactics designed for everything other than aesthetics have all been cited as justification.

To try and shake things up, the Premier League has introduced a wide-reaching set of new regulations which referees and officials will follow next season.

Fouls

Referees will be watching closely. | Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

“Not every contact is a foul,” a statement stressed, insisting referees will continue to maintain a high threshold for blowing the whistle.

There will, however, be a significant focus on holding and intentional obstruction—arguably the most controversial aspect of last season. Champions Arsenal found plenty of success with excess physicality from set-pieces but the issue was so widespread that Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hürzeler even brought a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter to training to teach his side how to cope.

Defenders focused solely on blocking or holding opponents with no regard for the ball will be penalized. Similarly, players found to be deliberately obstructing the goalkeeper will also be punished.

The intent of the players’ actions will be considered. Those found to be cynically blocking opponents and not genuinely attempting to play the ball will face punishment from the referees.

Timewasting

Timewasting was a real problem last season. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Another key point of contention last season was a rise in timewasting, with several teams accused of intentionally slowing down the game and stretching the rules to do so.

Anything from feigning injury, to extending substitutions and simply delaying the restart of play can now be punished under new regulations similar to those on show at this summer’s World Cup.

Any player who receives on-field treatment must now leave the pitch for at least one minute, twice as long as under the previous guidance.

Intentionally delaying throw-ins and goal-kicks, which will both be subjected to a “five-second countdown,” will bring about a reversal of the decision in favor of the opposing team.

As for substitutions, players will have 10 seconds to leave the field once their number is raised by the official. If the departing player exceeds that time, the substitute can only enter the field upon the first stoppage after one minute of play.

Hair Pulling

Three incidents of hair pulling divided opinion. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

No fewer than three red cards were handed out last season for hair pulling, seen as a violent act that warranted immediate dismissal. Talks over the subject have been held with clubs across the league, with many requesting clarity on the rules.

In the event of another hair-pulling incident, officials will once again consider the intent behind the act. A red card will still be shown if it is decided there is malice, excessive force and/or brutality.

However, those without excessive force could now be subjected to a yellow card instead.

Of the three dismissals for hair pulling last season, Sunderland’s Dan Ballard would likely have avoided a straight red, having clearly attempted to grab the shirt of Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Tolu Arokodare before quickly releasing his grip after making contact with the hair instead.

Arokodare was also on the receiving end of a hair pull from Everton’s Michael Keane, whose red card would likely still stand under the new regulations. Manchester United center back Lisandro Martínez, dismissed for pulling Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s hair, perhaps sits somewhere in between.

VAR

There will also be changes to the VAR process. | Michael Regan/Getty Images For Premier League

The plan with VAR remains to try and limit its involvement in matches. Unlike the World Cup, the system will not be used to correct mistakes involving corners and there will be no intervention to recommend second yellow cards.

VAR can now review the award of a second yellow, however, having previously been unable to comment on anything other than a direct red card.

Officials will continue to try and speed up the process and the Premier League has vowed to try and offer live audio for refereeing and VAR decisions, although this is not yet possible.

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