How to Watch America vs. Chivas on TV, Live Stream: Liga MX Clasico Nacional

Club América will host Chivas at the Estadio Azteca on Saturday night in the highlight fixture of not only the weekend but the entire Liga MX season, as the two historic rivals write the latest chapter of El Clásico Nacional.

The two most popular, successful and historic teams in all of Mexican soccer have formed one of the most passionate rivalries in all of Latin American soccer since they first met in 1943. More than three points are on the line whenever América and Chivas meet—losing El Clásico Nacional is simply unforgivable.

América enter the match third in the Apertura 2026 standings following a strong start to the Guillermo Almada era. Las Águilas, though, are reeling after suffering their first defeat of the season last time out against city rivals Cruz Azul and will be eager to erase that memory with a victory in El Clásico Nacional at their Estadio Azteca fortress.

But Chivas are riding high thanks to two straight dominant 3–0 wins, including a extraordinary performance against last season’s finalists Pumas a week ago. Gabriel Milito’s side are back to looking like the most complete team in the division and the Argentine boss will be motivated to keep his perfect record against América with a third straight Clásico win.

The time has come for the most anticipated fixture of the Liga MX season, and here’s how you can watch América vs. Chivas in the latest edition of El Clásico Nacional.

What Time Does América vs. Chiva Kick-Off?

Location : Mexico City, Mexico

: Mexico City, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Azteca

: Estadio Azteca Date : Saturday, Sept. 19

: Saturday, Sept. 19 Kick-off Time: 11:15 p.m. ET / 8:15 p.m. PT

How to Watch América vs. Chivas on TV and Live Stream

Mexico international Roberto Alvarado is in stellar form. | Simon Barber/Getty Images

The large contingent of Liga MX, and specifically Club América and Chivas fans, in the United States can catch the passionate action in Saturday’s clash on TUDN USA and Univision. The match will also be available on streaming via TUDN App, Univision NOW and ViX.

In Mexico, Canal 5 and TUDN have the broadcast rights for the marquee match of the weekend in Liga MX. Fans can also stream the game on ViX or watch it on Layvtime with former América right back Miguel Layún on the call.

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN App, Univision NOW, ViX Mexico Canal 5, TUDN, ViX, Layvtime

What’s Next for América, Chivas?

Uruguay international Brian Rodríguez headlines América’s attack. | Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Unlike most leagues around the world, Liga MX action won’t stop during the upcoming international break. However, a number of players from both team will leave to report to Mexico’s first camp under new manager Rafael Márquez.

The calendar gets considerably lighter for América up next following a gauntlet that included consecutive games against their two biggest rivals. Las Águilas will visit Necaxa, who are winless in their last five games, on Sept. 27.

Chivas are back in action on Sept 26. when they host the impressive Querétaro, who are currently own a playoff spot. Still, Chivas will feel confident they can collect a strong result.