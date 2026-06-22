How to Watch Argentina vs. Austria on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Argentina and Austria head into Monday’s game knowing victory would be enough for either side to advance to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Lionel Messi inspired a famous 3–0 win over Algeria to move level with Miroslav Klose at the top of the competition’s all-time scoring charts, needing just one more goal to claim the historic record for himself.

Standing in his way is an Austria side that know three points would guarantee a spot in the next round of the competition with one game still left to plan, having already seen off Jordan in its tournament opener.

Here’s how you can follow all the action from around the world.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

What Time Does Argentina vs. Austria Kick Off?

Location : Arlington, Texas, U.S.

: Arlington, Texas, U.S. Stadium : AT&T Stadium

: AT&T Stadium Date : Monday, June 22

: Monday, June 22 Kick-off Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

How to Watch Argentina vs. Austria on TV, Live Stream

Audiences in the United States have plenty of options for this one. Fox and fuboTV are offering the game in English, while those eyeing a Spanish-speaking broadcast can head to Telemundo or UNIVERSO.

In Canada, viewers can choose between TSN and RDS, while those in Mexico can follow the action with ViX.

It’s the BBC for viewers in the United Kingdom, who can catch the game on TV, online or on the go.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One / BBC iPlayer

What’s Next for Argentina, Austria?

Austria still has high hopes of progression. | Stefan Koops/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto/Getty Images

One of these two will hope to able to take a foot off the gas pedal by qualifying for the knockout stages by winning this match.

For Argentina, a meeting with Jordan on Saturday would represent the ideal fixture for Lionel Scaloni to rotate his squad, although Messi may still hope to see some minutes if he still needs another goal to break the scoring record before the matches ramp up in difficulty.

Austria faces a tough battle with Algeria next time out. Those two were tipped to fight for second place in this group before the tournament began and that game could turn into a straight shoot-out for an easier route into the knockouts.

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