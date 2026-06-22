How to Watch Argentina vs. Austria on TV, Live Stream—World Cup
Argentina and Austria head into Monday’s game knowing victory would be enough for either side to advance to the knockout stages of the World Cup.
Lionel Messi inspired a famous 3–0 win over Algeria to move level with Miroslav Klose at the top of the competition’s all-time scoring charts, needing just one more goal to claim the historic record for himself.
Standing in his way is an Austria side that know three points would guarantee a spot in the next round of the competition with one game still left to plan, having already seen off Jordan in its tournament opener.
Here’s how you can follow all the action from around the world.
What Time Does Argentina vs. Austria Kick Off?
- Location: Arlington, Texas, U.S.
- Stadium: AT&T Stadium
- Date: Monday, June 22
- Kick-off Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST
How to Watch Argentina vs. Austria on TV, Live Stream
Audiences in the United States have plenty of options for this one. Fox and fuboTV are offering the game in English, while those eyeing a Spanish-speaking broadcast can head to Telemundo or UNIVERSO.
In Canada, viewers can choose between TSN and RDS, while those in Mexico can follow the action with ViX.
It’s the BBC for viewers in the United Kingdom, who can catch the game on TV, online or on the go.
Country
Broadcaster(s)
United States
Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, FOX One
Canada
TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App
Mexico
ViX Mexico
United Kingdom
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
What’s Next for Argentina, Austria?
One of these two will hope to able to take a foot off the gas pedal by qualifying for the knockout stages by winning this match.
For Argentina, a meeting with Jordan on Saturday would represent the ideal fixture for Lionel Scaloni to rotate his squad, although Messi may still hope to see some minutes if he still needs another goal to break the scoring record before the matches ramp up in difficulty.
Austria faces a tough battle with Algeria next time out. Those two were tipped to fight for second place in this group before the tournament began and that game could turn into a straight shoot-out for an easier route into the knockouts.
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Tom Gott is an associate editor for SI FC, having entered the world of soccer media in early 2018 following his graduation from Newcastle University. He specialises in all things Premier League, with a particular passion for academy soccer, and can usually be found rebuilding your favorite team on Football Manager.